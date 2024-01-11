Every Jujutsu Kaisen character whose eye color was changed by MAPPA

In all their perfection, a few faces in the Jujutsu Kaisen character line-up have undergone a little change. While they were imagined in one way by author Gege Akutami when they were brought to life by the animation giant MAPPA, some cosmetic changes were made to suit the story, character, or both.

One of these cosmetic changes made by MAPPA was that of the eye color. Although eye colors may be a minor detail, initially, it does speak a lot about the person. Colors often mean something and when it comes to the eyes, the colors point to the character along with the adage that eyes are the "windows to the soul.

This article will take a look at the characters whose eye colors were altered by the animating studio.

Disclaimer: This list isn't ranked in any particular order and may contain spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen anime.

Every Jujutsu Kaisen character whose eye color MAPPA changed

1) Megumi Fushiguro

One of the main characters who underwent a bit of a cosmetic change was Megumi Fushiguro. In the manga, author Gege Akutami had written that he had green eyes.

However, when adapted into the anime, the studio made a little change and switched his eye color to dark blue. This was done to cosmetically fit his character and to suit the story a bit better.

2) Mei Mei

Grade 1 Jujutsu Sorcerer Mei Mei is another character who got a bit of altering. Her eyes were originally meant to be brown in the manga, but when the anime aired, MAPPA altered it to Lilac. The eye color fits with her character since lilac stands for youthfulness and she prided herself on it in instances.

Operating independently and only for monetary gain, she did involve herself in Jujutsu High from time to time. She was also the senpai of Gojo Satoru and Suguru Geto during their time as students.

3) Toji Fushiguro

It might seem a little crazy to some fans, but even the perfection of Toji Fushiguro was tweaked in the smallest way. His son, the Sorcerer Killer was supposed to have sharp green eyes, but MAPPA decided against that and gave him dark blue eyes, like Megumi.

Despite having zero Cursed Energy, Toji stands as one of the strongest sorcerers. This is stated with the reason given his assassination record and also the fact that he was the first to bypass Gojo's Infinity and gravely injure him.

4) Shoko Ieiri

A supporting role in the series, Shoko Ieiri is the main force behind recovery. She possesses the Reverse Cursed Technique and is a knowledgeable doctor. Few people are able to utilize positive energy and even fewer can use it on people other than themselves. This is what makes her so valuable to Jujutsu High.

While Gege imagined her with black eyes in the manga, when animated, the studio went with brown to match her changed hair color as well.

5) Toge Inumaki

A classmate of Maki Zenin, Yuta Okkotsu, and Panda, this Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Speech User is truly distinct. A Semi-Grade 1 sorcerer, he inherited his clan technique and developed a unique way to avoid cursing others.

This allows him to infuse his words with Cursed Energy to improve the spirit of his commands, forcing all listeners to obey. The more demanding the command, the heavier the toll his body faces. In his case, his eyes were changed from brown to violet.

6) Yuki Tsukumo

One of four Special Grade Jujutsu Sorcerers, Yuki Tsukumo chooses to stay separate from Jujutsu High. She simply does not agree with the modus operandi of the higher-ups and works solo towards a Curse-free world.

She was created with pink-colored eyes, which turned out well in the manga. However, in the animation, the studio decided to alter it to brown, giving her a more Westen look.

7) Suguru Geto

Suguru Geto was a student at Jujutsu High, alongside Gojo Satoru and Shoko Ieiri under Masamichi Yaga. His experiences as a sorcerer birthed a deep hatred for non-sorcerers, leading to an incident where he massacred hundreds of civilians in a single night. Later he was expelled and labelled as the worst of all sorcerers.

His character was first imagined with purple-colored eyes, giving him a quirky look completely different from the rest. MAPPA, though, felt it would look better if he had Brown eyes, to align with his previously soft nature.