Every One Piece character who can use Conqueror's Haki, ranked from most powerful to least

One Piece’s Conqueror’s Haki users seem to be getting more and more plentiful with each passing chapter lately. The currently releasing Wano arc has revealed many new users of both standard and Advanced Conqueror’s Haki, adding to One Piece’s ranks of those with the skill.

However, not all Conqueror’s Haki users are equal in their power. Even amongst the Advanced Conqueror’s Haki users, a clear hierarchy exists in those canonically confirmed to possess the ability.

Members of Roger’s era top One Piece’s strongest Conqueror’s Haki users

1) Gol D. Roger

The original Pirate King himself, Gol D. Roger, is undoubtedly One Piece’s strongest Conqueror’s Haki user. His clashes with Whitebeard were so powerful they almost mimicked earthquakes, shaking islands and seas alike.

2) Whitebeard

Likewise, Whitebeard’s Conqueror’s Haki was second only to that of Roger’s. Even in old age, his Conqueror’s Haki was still mighty, able to split the sky asunder when clashing with a fellow Yonko.

3) Shanks

anime.storylines @AnimeStorylines 🏼 Never forget when Shanks showed his Conqueror’s Haki Never forget when Shanks showed his Conqueror’s Haki 🔥💪🏼 https://t.co/cA2PDKwizO

Shanks is arguably the strongest Conqueror’s Haki user currently alive in One Piece. His was so powerful that it began to physically affect the wood on Whitebeard’s ship when the two clashed upon meeting each other.

Even suppressed, it was strong enough to knock out a vast majority of the Whitebeard Pirates’ members.

4) Sengoku

ADTS @adts_onepiece I know for a fact that a lot of people in optwt doesn't even know sengoku has conqueror's haki I know for a fact that a lot of people in optwt doesn't even know sengoku has conqueror's haki😂 https://t.co/fuvS4o2yrj

Especially during his prime, Sengoku was undoubtedly a dominant Conqueror’s Haki force in One Piece. His status of fighting Roger, Whitebeard, and Rocks D. Xebec alongside Garp solidifies his power and strength with the technique.

5) Kaido

Kaido is currently known as the strongest man alive in One Piece, and his Conqueror’s Haki is of similar status. Like Whitebeard and Shanks’ clash, his clashes with fellow Yonko Big Mom and enemy Monkey D. Luffy also tore the sky in two.

6) Big Mom

As aforementioned, she’s also one of few One Piece characters who’ve been shown to affect their surroundings with their Conqueror’s Haki. The Yonko is a force to be reckoned with, oozing dominance and superiority from the depths of her soul.

There’s little doubt she’s in the upper echelon of Conqueror’s Haki users.

7) Silvers Rayleigh

Silvers Rayleigh was the vice-captain of the Roger Pirates and the one who trained Monkey D. Luffy in the ways of Conqueror’s Haki. His status, strength, and fighting experience within the One Piece world have no doubt honed his Conqueror’s Haki to near peak levels.

8) Kozuki Oden

T.D.A @TeeDeeA_



Q: I pretend to do Divine Departure and Tougenshirataki (Paradise Waterfall) at kindergarten. Can I be strong?



Oda: Be careful not to use too much Conqueror's!



Paradise Waterfall is the move Oden used vs the pig 🤣 maybe you need advanced CoC to cut it. #ONEPIECE SBS 100:Q: I pretend to do Divine Departure and Tougenshirataki (Paradise Waterfall) at kindergarten. Can I be strong?Oda: Be careful not to use too much Conqueror's!Paradise Waterfall is the move Oden used vs the pig 🤣 maybe you need advanced CoC to cut it. #ONEPIECE SBS 100:Q: I pretend to do Divine Departure and Tougenshirataki (Paradise Waterfall) at kindergarten. Can I be strong?Oda: Be careful not to use too much Conqueror's!Paradise Waterfall is the move Oden used vs the pig 🤣 maybe you need advanced CoC to cut it. https://t.co/wlidrS42z4

Kozuki Oden was renowned specifically for how powerful his Conqueror’s Haki was. Despite losing the clash, he temporarily held his own against Roger in a Conqueror’s Haki confrontation, emphasizing how mighty his Conqueror’s was.

9) Monkey D. Luffy

Monkey D. Luffy is undoubtedly one of One Piece’s strongest Conqueror’s Haki users. Though still a young pirate, he can use Advanced Conqueror’s Haki with great expertise.

He even uses it to injure Kaido during their fight, and due to his age, this skill will only grow stronger as he becomes more experienced as a pirate.

10) Roronoa Zoro

⚡️ Soulstorm ⚡️ @Soul_StormOP #ONEPIECE1033

When 1010 dropped I said that Zoro has adv conqueror’s and some people called me dumb and that I couldn’t read for it. Wish I had my old account so I could expose you clowns 🤡 When 1010 dropped I said that Zoro has adv conqueror’s and some people called me dumb and that I couldn’t read for it. Wish I had my old account so I could expose you clowns 🤡 #ONEPIECE1033 ..........When 1010 dropped I said that Zoro has adv conqueror’s and some people called me dumb and that I couldn’t read for it. Wish I had my old account so I could expose you clowns 🤡 https://t.co/8RBArKvc2b

Despite having just awoken his standard and Advanced Conqueror’s Haki, Roronoa Zoro’s is incredibly potent. His newest sword, Enma, literally draws it out of him, forcing it to be used at its maximum power.

He also defeated King with the technique, overcoming one of the closest beings to a God yet seen in One Piece.

11) Yamato

Shane @Classicrocker13 #OnePiece1024



- Yamato confirmed to have Conqueror's Haki



*insert people saying Oda is giving everyone CoC here*



Yeah when only 16 characters out of over a thousand have CoC - Yamato confirmed to have Conqueror's Haki*insert people saying Oda is giving everyone CoC here*Yeah when only 16 characters out of over a thousand have CoC #OnePiece1024- Yamato confirmed to have Conqueror's Haki*insert people saying Oda is giving everyone CoC here* Yeah when only 16 characters out of over a thousand have CoC https://t.co/PUIC6AqqOc

Despite being an Advanced Conqueror’s Haki user, Yamato was shown to be unable to damage her father, Kaido, whereas Luffy and Zoro both did. While the act of having unlocked Advanced Conqueror’s Haki still secures her a relatively high rank, she’s bottom of the barrel in terms of Advanced users until further notice.

12) Charlotte Katakuri

Beginning the section of the list featuring those unable to use Advanced Conqueror’s Haki is Charlotte Katakuri. The strongest non-Captain member of the Big Mom pirates has ferociously strong Conqueror’s Haki, able to clash with Luffy during their fight.

Despite this, he still ranks relatively low due to not utilizing Advanced Conqueror’s Haki.

13) Donquixote Doflamingo

Likewise, Doflamingo’s Conqueror’s Haki is remarkably strong amongst those unable to use Advanced Conqueror’s Haki. However, the Wano arc has somewhat moved the goalposts when it comes to the technique, and he seems unable to score fairly high in this new age.

14) Don Chinjao

Despite being someone from Roger’s era, Don Chinjao’s Conqueror’s Haki seems to be reasonably low strength considering the time he’s from. He lost a clash to a Dressrosa arc Luffy, and while Straw Hat was strong in the skill at this point, he’s certainly come a long way since.

Overall, Chinjao’s use of the skill simply hasn’t been impressive in the series so far.

15) Portgas D. Ace

Wamiq @Phoenixbrand_ So apparently Volume 100 is titled "Conqueror's Haki." Interesting that Ace, Luffy, and Zoro are all CoC users while Yamato, being Kaido's son, has to have it. Sanji CoC could happen So apparently Volume 100 is titled "Conqueror's Haki." Interesting that Ace, Luffy, and Zoro are all CoC users while Yamato, being Kaido's son, has to have it. Sanji CoC could happen 👀 https://t.co/n0TunOPjdj

Ace was never seen using Conqueror’s Haki in the mainline One Piece story, instead being confirmed as able to use it by author Eiichiro Oda. Considering he’s never used it in the main series, he likely wasn’t trained in the skill and therefore is a reasonably weak user relative to those who possess it at large.

16) Boa Hancock

As a Shichibukai, Boa Hancock’s strength in the skill shouldn’t be underestimated. That being said, she seemed to be impressed and almost shaken by Luffy’s untrained use of the skill during the Amazon Lily arc.

As a result, it’s likely her strength as it pertains solely to Conqueror’s Haki is fairly low-ranking in general.

17) Eustass Kid

One Piece’s weakest Conqueror’s Haki user is undoubtedly Eustass Kid. He’s shown no signs of training or skill with the technique, as well as showing no signs of Advanced Conqueror’s Haki.

While it’s likely he eventually becomes more skillful with it, Kid currently ranks as the weakest user of the form in the series.

Note: This article reflects the author’s views.

