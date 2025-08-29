Expecting Jujutsu Kaisen 2.0 from Akutami's new manga will only lead to disappointment

Fans naturally anticipate what will happen next when a popular manga comes to an end, especially one as dramatic and divisive as Jujutsu Kaisen. Expectations are high with the news that Gege Akutami and Yuji Iwasaki (Cypher Academy) will collaborate on a short-term serialization called Mimojuro. It has already been dubbed &quot;Jujutsu Kaisen 2.0&quot; by some. However, that expectation is misplaced in addition to being unfair. Instead of comparing Akutami's upcoming work to the legacy of his earlier series, it should be evaluated on its own merits. Fans should lower their expectations because Mimojuro is turning out to be something else.Disclaimer: This article is speculative and reflects the writer's opinion.The burden of Jujutsu Kaisen's legacyJujutsu Kaisen ended in 2024 to a flurry of conflicting responses. Despite its brilliant moments, many readers believed that the manga's climax lacked clarity and resolve, partly because of Akutami's deteriorating health, which apparently affected the work's coherence and pacing. In its last arc, what had begun as a coherent narrative deteriorated into a succession of quick plot points that denied its central ideas and characters any room to develop. The last battle felt more like a rushed run to the finish line than a satisfying conclusion.Also read: Satoru Gojo could have ended Jujutsu Kaisen under one conditionIt is unrealistic to expect a spiritual continuation or sequel in Mimojuro, as JJK was a complete, albeit flawed, story, and Akutami is probably ready to move on. Furthermore, surprise, turmoil, and the shock of the weekly experience are at the core of Akutami's approach. Akutami thrives on confusing narrative veers and violent character development, in contrast to authors who craft systematic epics. This has advantages, as Jujutsu Kaisen was erratic and frequently emotionally devastating. However, it also has disadvantages. Fans may become dissatisfied if they were hoping for a meticulously planned story like Hunter x Hunter or Fullmetal Alchemist. The anticipation for &quot;JJK 2.0&quot; raises the possibility of more of the same, but without the tumultuous risk that characterizes Akutami's narrative.A new creative frontierTempestas @TempestUmbra_ELINK@WSJ_manga Having an artist and an author collaborate is a great idea. It allows both to focus on their strengths, giving them more time to perfect the art and the story!What makes Mimojuro particularly intriguing is its potential to be something entirely new. All signs suggest a shift in setting, perhaps into a more traditional fantasy realm. Given Akutami’s strengths in worldbuilding, especially with supernatural lore, this could offer fresh ground for experimentation. With Yuji Iwasaki, known for clean paneling and cerebral composition, handling the art, Mimojuro could feature more visually grounded storytelling. Their pairing hints at a series that might deconstruct battle shonen tropes even more deeply than JJK did, especially with the freedom of a short-term serialization.Also read: You may think I'm crazy, but Gojo was Akutami's greatest masterpiece in Jujutsu KaisenIt’s also important to consider the format. A short serialization allows Akutami to be more focused and intentional, reducing the pressure of long-term weekly deadlines that previously affected his health and storytelling. In this tighter format, we may see Akutami experiment with theme and tone in ways JJK couldn’t accommodate. A tighter scope may even help mitigate some of his weaknesses in long-form plotting, letting his narrative instincts shine in a more condensed, manageable framework.Final thoughtsEnsaru @EndailDBCLINK@WSJ_manga Gege's writing isn't as bad as people make it to be. He's very good at making the best out of short character moments. While JJK could've had more character development, maybe only having to focus on the writing this time will allow us to see his skill in storytelling?Ultimately, Mimojuro is not a continuation of Jujutsu Kaisen, in tone, character, or structure. And it shouldn’t be. Akutami has earned the right to evolve, to take risks outside the shadow of his biggest work. Not because the manga will be poor, but rather because they are watching the wrong program, fans who enter Mimojuro expecting more cursed energy battles and JJK-style arcs may be let down. Accepting the upcoming story for what it is, a new tale from a creative who still has a lot to say, but not in the same voice, is the best way to enjoy it.