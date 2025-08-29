  • home icon
  • Anime
  • Expecting Jujutsu Kaisen 2.0 from Akutami's new manga will only lead to disappointment

Expecting Jujutsu Kaisen 2.0 from Akutami's new manga will only lead to disappointment

By Sunita N. Das
Modified Aug 29, 2025 07:30 GMT
Expecting Jujutsu Kaisen 2.0 from Akutami
Expecting Jujutsu Kaisen 2.0 from Akutami's new manga will only lead to disappointment (Image via MAPPA)

Fans naturally anticipate what will happen next when a popular manga comes to an end, especially one as dramatic and divisive as Jujutsu Kaisen. Expectations are high with the news that Gege Akutami and Yuji Iwasaki (Cypher Academy) will collaborate on a short-term serialization called Mimojuro. It has already been dubbed "Jujutsu Kaisen 2.0" by some.

Ad

However, that expectation is misplaced in addition to being unfair. Instead of comparing Akutami's upcoming work to the legacy of his earlier series, it should be evaluated on its own merits. Fans should lower their expectations because Mimojuro is turning out to be something else.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and reflects the writer's opinion.

The burden of Jujutsu Kaisen's legacy

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Jujutsu Kaisen ended in 2024 to a flurry of conflicting responses. Despite its brilliant moments, many readers believed that the manga's climax lacked clarity and resolve, partly because of Akutami's deteriorating health, which apparently affected the work's coherence and pacing.

In its last arc, what had begun as a coherent narrative deteriorated into a succession of quick plot points that denied its central ideas and characters any room to develop. The last battle felt more like a rushed run to the finish line than a satisfying conclusion.

Ad

Also read: Satoru Gojo could have ended Jujutsu Kaisen under one condition

It is unrealistic to expect a spiritual continuation or sequel in Mimojuro, as JJK was a complete, albeit flawed, story, and Akutami is probably ready to move on. Furthermore, surprise, turmoil, and the shock of the weekly experience are at the core of Akutami's approach. Akutami thrives on confusing narrative veers and violent character development, in contrast to authors who craft systematic epics.

Ad

This has advantages, as Jujutsu Kaisen was erratic and frequently emotionally devastating. However, it also has disadvantages. Fans may become dissatisfied if they were hoping for a meticulously planned story like Hunter x Hunter or Fullmetal Alchemist. The anticipation for "JJK 2.0" raises the possibility of more of the same, but without the tumultuous risk that characterizes Akutami's narrative.

A new creative frontier

Ad

What makes Mimojuro particularly intriguing is its potential to be something entirely new. All signs suggest a shift in setting, perhaps into a more traditional fantasy realm. Given Akutami’s strengths in worldbuilding, especially with supernatural lore, this could offer fresh ground for experimentation.

With Yuji Iwasaki, known for clean paneling and cerebral composition, handling the art, Mimojuro could feature more visually grounded storytelling. Their pairing hints at a series that might deconstruct battle shonen tropes even more deeply than JJK did, especially with the freedom of a short-term serialization.

Ad

Also read: You may think I'm crazy, but Gojo was Akutami's greatest masterpiece in Jujutsu Kaisen

It’s also important to consider the format. A short serialization allows Akutami to be more focused and intentional, reducing the pressure of long-term weekly deadlines that previously affected his health and storytelling.

In this tighter format, we may see Akutami experiment with theme and tone in ways JJK couldn’t accommodate. A tighter scope may even help mitigate some of his weaknesses in long-form plotting, letting his narrative instincts shine in a more condensed, manageable framework.

Ad

Final thoughts

Ad

Ultimately, Mimojuro is not a continuation of Jujutsu Kaisen, in tone, character, or structure. And it shouldn’t be. Akutami has earned the right to evolve, to take risks outside the shadow of his biggest work.

Not because the manga will be poor, but rather because they are watching the wrong program, fans who enter Mimojuro expecting more cursed energy battles and JJK-style arcs may be let down. Accepting the upcoming story for what it is, a new tale from a creative who still has a lot to say, but not in the same voice, is the best way to enjoy it.

Ad

Also read

About the author
Sunita N. Das

Sunita N. Das

Sunita Das covers anime at Sportskeeda and has over 5 years of experience in the entertainment industry. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media and has been a devoted fan of anime and manga since childhood. Sunita specializes in creating insightful articles, reviews, and analyses that resonate with both longtime enthusiasts and new viewers. A notable achievement in her career includes boosting readership numbers by 9 million during her first internship.

Personally, Sunita admires the late Jang Sung-rak, the talented illustrator and artist behind the immensely popular webtoon Solo Leveling, whose attention to detail and creativity stands out to her. As an anime content writer, one of her favorite things is how anime transcends cultural boundaries and conveys creative themes.

When she is not writing, Sunita enjoys reading and binge-watching anime series. If given the opportunity, she would love to be a part of the world of Attack on Titan, to experience its exploration of human resilience and the growth of characters facing impossible odds.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sunita N. Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications