Kurapika's existence in Hunter x Hunter is Chrollo's true dilemma, and their characters chalk it out perfectly

The relationship between Chrollo Lucilfer and Kurapika is among the most complicated in all of Hunter x Hunter’s already complicated history. Tragedy, revenge, and hatred may be the things that have defined their relationship, but on closer examination, it almost seems as if Togashi could be aiming for something much more.

By considering a few religious allusions, literary parallels, and psychological growth, one can clearly see that Chrollo’s greatest enemy, Kurapika, could ironically be the one to save him in the end, both physically and spiritually.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

The Frollo parallel in Hunter x Hunter

The idea is based on Chrollo's uncanny resemblance to Claude Frollo from Victor Hugo's "The Hunchback of Notre Dame". The two are both passionate individuals who chose paths that go against the grain of who they truly are in many ways.

Frollo was celibate despite being a passionate person. Chrollo sought revenge despite his compassion being genuine and coming from the heart. Each character experiences this internal conflict differently. Chrollo's concealed compassion turns into overpowering remorse, while Frollo's repressed impulses become compulsive lust.

Religious symbolism and spiritual redemption

The religious imagery surrounding Chrollo further supports this interpretation. His forehead cross tattoo references Ash Wednesday, the first day of Lent, which is a time for repentance and forgiveness. Hunter x Hunter symbolism is not an accident. It suggests that Chrollo's character arc is a journey of spiritual redemption, not just of domination or revenge.

Chrollo positions himself as a literal soul collector, akin to Lucifer, by revealing his belief in souls and their gathering through Nen abilities in his conversation with Neon. But this analogy also creates the possibility of his downfall and eventual salvation. Even while he continues on his destructive path, his admission that he would have to ask Sarasa for forgiveness shows that he is conscious of his moral decay.

The bond between Frollo and Esmeralda is reflected in the psychological interaction between Chrollo and Kurapika. Kurapika may represent the mercy and forgiveness that Chrollo has buried within him, just as Esmeralda did for all of Frollo wanted but believed he couldn't have.

This is supported by the manga's visual narration, which implies that their fates are more intertwined than they realized by cutting from Kurapika's pain over Emperor Time to a guilt-laden Chrollo. He is becoming more emotionally vulnerable, as demonstrated by his growing guilt for the deaths of his subordinates Shalnark, Kortopi, Pakunoda, and Uvogin.

This weakness might hold the secret to his possible salvation. Chrollo may have to face the monster he has become and the naive youngster he was, who used to bring flowers to children's graves, if Tserriednich's sadistic behavior brings back memories of what happened to Sarasa.

According to the notion, Chrollo's salvation necessitates more than just admitting his transgressions; it also calls for sincere repentance and, above all, forgiveness from those he has hurt.

Kurapika becomes the stand-in for that unattainable reunion because he is unable to apologize to Sarasa. This leads to an intriguing power dynamic in which Chrollo genuinely fears losing something that Kurapika possesses, not his life, but the tranquility of his spirit.

Final thoughts

This possible story path is brilliant since it subverts conventional retribution tales. Rather than have Kurapika change, Chrollo would be the one who would need to let go of his philosophy to be fully redeemed, being given the most extreme test through his desire for revenge.

This would be one of Togashi's finest moments in Hunter x Hunter, a series that places extreme value on moral ambiguity, by making wrath a catalyst for grace through the most unexpected means possible.

