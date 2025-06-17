Was Satoru Gojo truly like a father to Megumi in Jujutsu Kaisen? Explored

Cursed spirits and sorcery shape everyday existence in Jujutsu Kaisen and allow the characters to operate outside standard relationship parameters. The first-year student Megumi Fushiguro develops a crucial connection with Satoru Gojo, who is known as the most powerful sorcerer in jujutsu.

Ad

Their teacher-student relationship exists outside the standards of anime and manga storytelling rules. Although not related by blood, Gojo serves as Megumi's father figure through his protective nature and guidance, while offering consistent support that defines Megumi's development as both a person and a sorcerer.

The foundation of protection in Jujutsu Kaisen

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Gojo starts his paternal responsibilities by protecting Megumi as his primary responsibility. Following Toji Fushiguro's death, Gojo entered a dangerous space that posed risks to both Megumi and his sister Tsumiki. Gojo acted quickly to prevent the children from becoming victims of the infamous Zen'in clan, which treated family members harshly.

He provided financial stability for them which allowed them to live without the damaging effects of Zen'in family values and harsh demands. Gojo's protective behavior covers more than just physical defense. The character Gojo takes active measures to protect Megumi from political schemes that operate in the jujutsu universe throughout Jujutsu Kaisen.

Ad

Also read: 4 Jujutsu Kaisen characters who could survive a nuke (& 4 who never stood a chance)

Gojo protects Megumi from the controlling attempts of upper management by using his unmatched power to preserve his student's independence. Gojo defends Megumi with the same level of protection that a father gives to his child when facing external dangers.

Mentorship and emotional investment

Expand Tweet

Ad

Gojo stands out from typical mentors by dedicating himself deeply to Megumi's growth. He sees Megumi as someone who can achieve more than he ever has, both in magic and personal growth. Gojo recognizes Megumi's potential, which leads him to challenge Megumi beyond his limits while ensuring he receives proper support for his development.

Gojo treats Megumi as a father would teach a son. Gojo teaches Megumi more than just techniques because he assists Megumi in realizing his true value and capabilities. Gojo acts as a father figure to Megumi during moments of self-doubt and hesitation by delivering the necessary encouragement and perspective to conquer these challenges.

Ad

Also read: I'm tired of saying this, but Yuki Tsukomo never deserved her fate in Jujutsu Kaisen

The complexity of distance

Expand Tweet

Ad

The relationship between Gojo and Megumi stands out in Jujutsu Kaisen for its paternal care preserved through distance. Gojo functions as a guardian who watches over his pupils from a distance instead of participating in their daily activities like a conventional father.

Gojo set up living conditions that allowed Megumi and Tsumiki to attend school comfortably while he monitored their progress and stepped in when needed. Gojo's paternal relationship with Megumi remains strong despite their physical separation because his actions show deep respect for her ability to function independently.

Ad

Also read: Sukuna's ultimate defeat in Jujutsu Kaisen doesn't make sense, and no, it's not why you think

He supports without dominating while guiding without controlling, and protects through minimal interference, demonstrating key elements of effective individualized parenting.

Conclusion

Satoru Gojo as seen in the anime (Image by MAPPA Studios)

Despite not having a blood connection with Megumi, Satoru shows fatherly characteristics through his continued protection and emotional support for him. Their bond goes beyond regular parental relationships because of their difficult circumstances, but Gojo maintains a father-like behavior through his consistent commitment to Megumi's development.

Ad

Their relationship demonstrates how paternal love emerges through deliberate choice and undivided support, even when blood ties are missing.

Also read

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunita N. Das Sunita Das covers anime at Sportskeeda and has over 5 years of experience in the entertainment industry. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media and has been a devoted fan of anime and manga since childhood. Sunita specializes in creating insightful articles, reviews, and analyses that resonate with both longtime enthusiasts and new viewers. A notable achievement in her career includes boosting readership numbers by 9 million during her first internship.



Personally, Sunita admires the late Jang Sung-rak, the talented illustrator and artist behind the immensely popular webtoon Solo Leveling, whose attention to detail and creativity stands out to her. As an anime content writer, one of her favorite things is how anime transcends cultural boundaries and conveys creative themes.



When she is not writing, Sunita enjoys reading and binge-watching anime series. If given the opportunity, she would love to be a part of the world of Attack on Titan, to experience its exploration of human resilience and the growth of characters facing impossible odds. Know More