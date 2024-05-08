Fans blame Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 animation for My Hero Academia season 7 facing criticism

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 and My Hero Academia season 7 seem to be the current talking points in the anime and manga community. The My Hero Academia series recently released its seventh installment, which fans eagerly waited for since it will feature a ton of interesting fights.

Furthermore, Star and Stripe’s fight against Shigaraki was something that manga readers were looking forward to. However, a substantial portion of the fanbase wasn’t quite happy with the animation that was shown in the first episode.

Certain fans believe that Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is one of the main reasons why this particular anime title is receiving so much criticism. A lot of it has to do with fans’ expectations of the animators at studios like Bones and MAPPA.

Understanding why netizens are blaming Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 for the criticism My Hero Academia season 7 is facing

A sizeable portion of the anime and manga community thinks fans have extremely unrealistic expectations from their favorite animation studios. In this case, MAPPA seemed to have set a very high bar in terms of animation quality, and fans seemed to have a problem with the second installment of the Jujutsu Kaisen series. Viewers nitpicked extremely tiny details, which ultimately led to harsh criticisms targeted at the animation studio.

In this case, My Hero Academia season 7 episode 1’s animation was well above par, and the overall execution was great. The animated fight sequences between Star and Stripe and Shigaraki were thoroughly enjoyable. However, some fans had issues with how the hero’s face was animated.

Certain viewers focused on very few minor issues and stated that the episode was an example of bad animation. Studios like MAPPA set extremely high expectations, and viewers seem harsh if even one episode doesn’t match those standards.

How did fans react to issues pointed out with respect to

My Hero Academia season 7?

It's quite clear that fans do not appreciate the unrealistic expectations they have from Studio Bones for the production of the seventh season. The quality of the animation was quite good, and there was no reason for fans to complain about and slander the episode to the extent that they did.

"And people still complained about the JJK episodes. I cannot take these nitpicks seriously.", said one fan

"Ngl DS and jjk started the absurd expectations for Animation lmao", said another

"Like people need to stop having unrealistic expectations, imagine if I said all anime animation is mediocre because it's not as good as Arcane", said one netizen

A still from Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

Some fans still seemed to have an issue with My Hero Academia and Jujutsu Kaisen. This section of the fanbase also admitted that My Hero Academia struggled with poor animation in some of the previous seasons.

"To be honest, MHA has been on a streak of having sh*t animations on some seasons. But this one doesn't look bad at all", said one fan

"I still remember that singular episode of S2 that was animated very poorly and everyone tore JJK to shreds", said another

"honestly i still had my complaints in JJK s2 when it came to animation", said one netizen

However, season 7 has been great, and netizens also seemed to acknowledge that. That being said, some fans still believe that MAPPA's animation was quite bad despite their commendable efforts in season 2.

