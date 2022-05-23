Fans debate whether or not Kaido will be defeated in One Piece Chapter 1050

In the wake of the series’ previous issue, fans are highly anticipating One Piece chapter 1050. While no spoiler information for One Piece chapter 1050 is available as of this article, fans are still debating whether or not Kaido has been truly defeated.

The previous issue seemed to showcase Luffy delivering a knockout punch to Kaido, which would presumably open the door for a formal announcement of his victory in One Piece chapter 1050.

However, not everyone in the fandom seems to be sold on that point, with some fans seemingly trusting Oda to amend what they view as follies of the previous issue.

Follow along as this article breaks down the current heated discussion over One Piece chapter 1050.

One Piece Chapter 1050 debate has fans dissecting Oda’s previous comments, red herrings, and more

One Piece Chapter 1050: The debate

Despite having no spoiler information available, One Piece chapter 1050 has been trending on Twitter worldwide since last weekend. Fans are incredibly anxious to see how the story will unfold, especially as it relates to Luffy's battle against Kaido.

Some fans seem underwhelmed by the fight thus far, believing it to be a big letdown for how it has been built up over the last few years. Others seem satisfied with the ending and are intent on almost berating those who still believe the fight isn’t over.

There is certainly good evidence for both sides, with neither one truly identifiable as right or wrong with the currently available information. However, that hasn’t stopped some fans from voicing their opinions online.

🎀𝓐𝓷𝓪𝓼𝓽𝓪𝓼𝓲𝓪🎀 @Anastergo

#ONEPIECE1050 Two possible outcomes for One Piece fans after chapter 1050 drops Two possible outcomes for One Piece fans after chapter 1050 drops#ONEPIECE1050 https://t.co/dAc75KBIRD

One Reddit post in particular has garnered massive traction, with the original poster going as far as to critique others' reading skills if they think the fight isn’t over. While many are discussing their desire to return to the post if the OP is wrong, others are genuinely explaining why they feel the fight hasn’t reached its conclusion yet.

Some commenters discuss how the series is known for subverting expectations just when proceedings seem most predictable. Others are pointing out how Kaido’s Awakening has likely been used this whole time, thus removing one avenue for the Yonko’s miraculous revival in the wake of the latest hit he suffered.

Epicop @Epicopboy #ONEPIECE

Did you know that Chapter 1050 will be released on May 27 - 28, 2022

And 10 years before that exactly, on May 27- 28, 2012

Chapter 668 released Luffy and Law's alliance to defeat Kaido #ONEPIECE 1050Did you know that Chapter 1050 will be released on May 27 - 28, 2022And 10 years before that exactly, on May 27- 28, 2012Chapter 668 released Luffy and Law's alliance to defeat Kaido #ONEPIECE #ONEPIECE1050 Did you know that Chapter 1050 will be released on May 27 - 28, 2022And 10 years before that exactly, on May 27- 28, 2012Chapter 668 released Luffy and Law's alliance to defeat Kaido https://t.co/0lK2hDbC0d

A major piece of evidence that suggests the fight is over is the lining up of certain dates regarding key moments in the series. A Twitter user reminded the fandom that chapter 1050 is set to be released exactly 10 years after the issue which saw Law and Luffy join up to take down Kaido. Many fans view this as an indubitable piece of evidence for Kaido being defeated.

In summation

☠️ 𝓚𝓪𝔂𝓲 👑 @KayiZokuOtaku



#ONEPIECE1050 No matter what you believe, Oda has never dissapointed, nor can I even imagine him dropping the ball here of all places. Oda is psychically incapable of writing bad chapters, so it would be the biggest shock to me if this is were he decides to slip up. Willingly. No matter what you believe, Oda has never dissapointed, nor can I even imagine him dropping the ball here of all places. Oda is psychically incapable of writing bad chapters, so it would be the biggest shock to me if this is were he decides to slip up. Willingly.#ONEPIECE1050 https://t.co/3pAOKGYn17

Regardless of what ends up being confirmed or disproven in One Piece chapter 1050, it’s clear that the community is somewhat divided on what it wants from the upcoming events.

Fans will probably debate whatever the chapter holds for quite some time, as it seems to be quite a sore subject for many.

OROJAPAN @Orojapan1 #ONEPIECE1049

Every time I reread chapter 1049

I can't accept what happened.

I didn't accept it yet

There's Something wrong in this chapter Kaido fall wasn't interesting (flashback Kaido 4 page!!!) senior pink He got a better flashback than Kaido!!! Every time I reread chapter 1049I can't accept what happened.I didn't accept it yetThere's Something wrong in this chapter Kaido fall wasn't interesting (flashback Kaido 4 page!!!) senior pink He got a better flashback than Kaido!!! #ONEPIECE1049 Every time I reread chapter 1049I can't accept what happened.I didn't accept it yetThere's Something wrong in this chapter Kaido fall wasn't interesting (flashback Kaido 4 page!!!) senior pink He got a better flashback than Kaido!!! https://t.co/iUTUkAzDSy

Assuming Luffy versus Kaido is indeed over, one of the major disappointments for many is the lack of a full backstory for the latter. While a very small dose of said backstory was shown in the previous issue, fans were expecting much more from a villain on Kaido’s scale.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece chapter 1050 news as the week progresses. Fans will receive constant updates regarding the anime, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

