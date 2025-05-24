Fans finally admit they "miss Dragon Ball Super" after latest official Goku & Vegeta artwork

Dragon Ball Super has yet to return in both anime and manga formats, which has been a major source of frustration for fans all over the world. Moreover, manga artist and de facto writer after author Akira Toriyama's passing last year, Toyotaro, recently did artwork of Ultra Instinct Goku and Super Saiyan Blue Evolution Vegeta for the seventh anniversary of the Legends mobile game, resulting in people "missing" this series.

Ad

There have been several reasons why Dragon Ball Super has yet to make a return, including the legal discussions regarding the franchise's copyright between Shueisha and Toriyama's family. Furthermore, the anime has yet to make a comeback as well since concluding the Tournament of Power arc back in 2018, which has been puzzling to a lot of fans.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the manga/anime and reflects the opinions of the writer and the people quoted.

Ad

Trending

Dragon Ball Super fans want their favorite series back after a recent Toyotaro illustration

Expand Tweet

Ad

For the recent seventh anniversary for the Legends video game of the franchise, Toyotaro shared an illustration of Ultra Instinct Goku and Super Saiyan Blue Evolution Vegeta, which are those two characters' strongest forms in the Dragon Ball Super anime. This resulted in a lot of fans wanting the anime and the manga to return, which makes a lot of sense given that both projects have been on hiatus for a while.

Ad

Furthermore, the passing of author Akira Toriyama last year on March 1 has caused a lot of legal disputes between Shueisha, the publishing company, and the legendary mangaka's family for the rights of the franchise. This is a major reason why there hasn't been any new content in the series, with the Daima anime being something that Toriyama worked on when he was alive.

More reactions online

Expand Tweet

Ad

It is understandable that a lot of fans would want to see the Dragon Ball Super anime return because it is assumed that it is going to adapt the Moro and Granolah arcs, which offer a bit of variety in the franchise. Furthermore, a lot of fans want to see some memorable moments from those arcs in anime format, such as Ultra Instinct Goku against Moro or the protagonist remembering his parents and the Bardock flashback when he saved Granolah.

Ad

There is also the fact that Daima proved that Toei Animation can make an anime of the highest quality in terms of direction and animation, which is something that a lot of fans want to see with these storylines. Therefore, the reactions to this Toyotaro illustration make a lot of sense.

"I can’t believe it’s been like 7 years since Super ended and we still only getting SSBE vegeta in official merch I know ego is not a manga transformation but still," someone said.

Ad

"Nice one Always love to see more ultra instinct goku," someone else said.

"Shueisha will make this man draw everything but the super manga WHY SHUEISHA WHY," another person said.

There is also the fact that a lot of people want the Dragon Ball Super manga to return and to see what Toyotaro has in store for them, especially regarding the massive Black Frieza cliffhanger. This is probably a major source of anticipation for this community at the moment.

Ad

"Just let the man continue the manga please I'm begging at this point," someone said.

"They told him to cook and he is serving the finest menu he could do," another person said.

Dragon Ball Super has yet to return, but reactions such as these highlight how much fans are eager to see its comeback in the future.

Related articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kevin Tanza Kevin is an expert anime writer at Sportskeeda who endeavors to keep readers apprised with the latest news and trends in the genre via his content. The groundbreaking Dragon Ball series captured a young Kevin's imagination, introducing him to the entrancing world of Japanese animation. Since then, he has been a staunch follower of the works of many artists, including Berserk's creator, Kentaro Miura, who he admires greatly for his unparalleled work quality.



With a BA in Public Accounting, Kevin’s dip into the world of content began 7 years ago when he took up writing. Since then, he has written for numerous websites, including Nerdgenic, Stretty News, MusikHolics, and BookNerdection.



He maintains very high ethical standards in his content by placing a strong emphasis on transparency, and obtaining comprehensive information off the web to fully capture nuances.



Kevin has has had the privilege of interviewing several musicians, including metal band Stryper’s Michael Sweet, Bobby Blitz of Overkill, and Saxon’s Biff Byford.



When not immersed in the anime world, Kevin writes comic book scripts and books for his own projects. He also enjoys reading and watching football. Know More