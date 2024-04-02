Fans left speechless after how My Hero Academia manga is created gets revealed 

My Hero Academia is in its final stages, and fans are concerned about author Kohei Horikoshi's health. Chapter 414 of the series was the latest to be delayed due to the author's health, so fans hope the series will continue smoothly in its final arc.

Recently, an X user (@DabisPoleDance) shared an interesting picture of Kohei Horikoshi drawing the drafts of the series. Fans were fascinated by the mastery of his art style, as his rough drafts looked pretty detailed.

Moreover, fans noticed that the manga artist didn't use any professional drawing equipment to illustrate the manga except a drawing pen. Fans appreciated the author's creativity in drawing manga, even when using a mobile phone and a tablet.

Fans react to Kohei Horikoshi drawing drafts of My Hero Academia

Kohei Horikoshi is a Japanese manga artist famous for his manga series My Hero Academia. The series is a shounen manga that started serialization in 2014. It has received an anime adaptation that currently has seven seasons, with the latest set to premiere in May 2024.

Recently, an X user shared an image that looked like a section from a Japanese magazine. This picture was of Kohei Horikoshi; more specifically, it was him drawing the drafts for his series My Hero Academia, which featured Nana Shimura and Izuku Midoriya.

Izuku Midoriya, as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

On the left side of the series can be seen the first drafts, whereas, on the right side, there is the final product of his draft for the weekly release of the series. Interestingly, the author traced the sketch on paper and later transferred it online, which has become a rarity these days.

Most Shounen Jump authors have completely shifted to online drawing. Some authors who still draw on paper include Eiichiro Oda, so this was an interesting detail in the picture shared by the X user.

Fans appreciate My Hero Academia mangaka's setup for preparing the manga

As always, fans picked their favorite part of the picture, and most of them appreciated the author's artwork. While some appreciated the former part of the picture, others went into the details and were amazed by the equipment the author was using.

Interestingly, one fan pointed out that the author was using a phone and tablet to sketch the draft of My Hero Academia instead of a drawing tablet, which has become a norm in the manga industry in the past few years.

"Ipad and Iphone?! we have the same setup!"

This had fans in awe, as such equipment is available in almost every household. Kohei Horikoshi was seen using this equipment to draw a manga that is appreciated worldwide. This was something most fans weren't expecting.

A fan pointed out that the first draft on the left side of the pictures was also pretty amazing, although they were just rough work for the manga author. This was expected because Kohei Horikoshi has been drawing the series for almost a decade, and where practice makes the final product perfect, it also influences the rough work of a person.

"EVEN HIS FIRST DRAFTS ARE SO GOOD"

A fan even requested to see more 'behind the scenes,' which could mean that the person wanted to see a video of the author drawing a weekly draft for the manga series. This could be a treat for true fans of the series who wish to see the author construct a chapter that would later be published in Weekly Shounen.

"I'd love to see a video of how he creates a chapter step by step, this is so interesting"

Clip Studio Paint is a collection of software applications that are pretty common in Japan as most people use them for illustration. These applications have become common worldwide in the past few years due to their simplicity and ease of use.

"Is he using clip studio paint?"

The fact that Horikoshi used such simple software to draw such complex artwork amazed fans. Most fans appreciated Horikoshi's work, and some even added that their setup was the same as the manga author's.

