Fire Force season 3 episode 12 preview teases Faerie vs. Sho and more

On Wednesday, June 18, 2025, the official website and X handle for the anime unveiled the preview images and synopsis for Fire Force season 3 episode 12. Titled Ancient Madness, the episode is set to be released on Friday, June 20, 2025, at 9:53 am PT, which translates to Saturday, June 21, 2025, at 1:53 am JST on the Animeism block on CBC, TBS, MBS, and other Japanese networks.

In the previous episode, a gigantic Infernal emerged near the Pillar. Company 2 and the Haijima Industry's top personnel arrived at the scene and tried to intercept the Infernal and the pillar. Meanwhile, Shinra urgently headed to the scene to stop the firefighters from destroying the pillar, as he knew the consequences.

On the other hand, Faerie came to oversee the proceedings. He even held an unconscious Shinra captive. Meanwhile, Ogun and others from Company 4 arrived at the spot to save the innocent civilians and fight against the Kaiju Infernal. Eventually, the firefighters destroy the Kaiju with their combined efforts.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Fire Force season 3 episode 12.

Fire Force season 3 episode 12 preview hints at Sho's battle against Faerie, and Shinra's Adolla Link with Inca

According to the preview synopsis, Fire Force season 3 episode 12 will pick up the events from the previous episode and depict Sho Kusakabe taking charge against Faerie to rescue his brother, Shinra Kusakabe. As fans may remember, Shinra was caught in the firing line while trying to prevent the firefighters from attacking the Pillar.

As a result, he lost consciousness and almost drowned in the ocean. Shortly after Kurono rescued Shinra, Faerie arrived at the scene and picked him up. The previous episode revealed that Faerie wanted to ensure that humans would kill the Titan Infernal, as it was one of the necessary rituals for the Great Cataclysm to begin.

Faerie, as seen in the preview (Image via David Production)

Perhaps, he abducted Shinra because he wanted to keep him away from the firefighters' affairs and ensure the ritual would run smoothly. Yet, as per the preview synopsis, Fire Force season 3 episode 12 will feature Faerie taking on Sho Kusakabe. Even though the ritual is fulfilled, Faerie wants to show Sho the disparity in their strength.

Fire Force season 3 episode 12 will also showcase Sho's guardian, Arrow, in action. Although Sho struggles against Faerie's powers, he will borrow Arrow's strength and cut him in half. However, the synopsis also leaves an exclamation mark, implying that it won't be easy for Sho to defeat Faerie.

Sho Kusakabe, as seen in the preview (Image via David Production)

In other words, Fire Force season 3 episode 12 will likely depict Faerie's pyrokinetic abilities, such as how he can float and change the laws of gravity. Additionally, the episode will unveil the outcome of Kurono and Company 4's combined efforts against the Kaiju Infernal.

As fans know, the firefighters have already defeated the Kaiju Infernal, as Faerie envisioned. Therefore, the episode may show the consequences of their actions. Likewise, the preview images include a picture of Shinra Kusakabe with Inca. The image suggests that Shinra has established a link with Inca in Adolla.

Kurono, as seen in the preview (Image via David Production)

Therefore, the episode may subtly reveal more mysteries about Adolla's nature. Furthermore, the preview synopsis and the images strongly suggest that Fire Force season 3 episode 12, i.e., the finale, will cover the manga up to chapter 216. It will be an ideal chapter to end the first cour due to narrative reasons.

Arrow, as seen in the preview images (Image via David Production)

Fire Force season 3 episode 12 will conclude the third installment's first part. The preview synopsis and the uncut images have already hyped up the finale, with glimpses of what fans can expect. Although the synopsis only highlights Sho and Faerie's battle, the images prove that the episode will have more mysteries in store.

