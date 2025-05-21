Fire Force season 3 episode 8 preview teases Arthur's adventure and the truth about the Spontaneous Human Combustion

On Wednesday, May 21, 2025, the official website and X account for the franchise revealed the preview synopsis and images for Fire Force season 3 episode 8. Titled The Madonna of Darkness/The King of Knights' Great Adventure, the episode is set to be released on Friday, May 23, 2025, at 9:53 am PT, which translates to Saturday, May 24, 2025, at 1:53 am JST, during the Animeism slot on CBC, TBS, MBS, and other channels in Japan.

Ad

In the previous episode, Benimaru Shinmon arrived at the Fuchu Prison to save Akitaru Obi and other Company 8 members from the White Clad. The Company 7 Captain took the 8th to his hometown, Asakusa. On the other hand, Hibana went to St. Raffles Convent to investigate the orphanage's connection to the Fire. Interestingly, she discovered shocking truths about the convent.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Fire Force season 3 episode 8.

Fire Force season 3 episode 8 preview hints at Hibana's conversation with Sumire, and Arthur's Great Adventure

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

According to the preview synopsis, Fire Force season 3 episode 8 will pick up the narrative from the previous episode and show Hibana reacting to her sister Sumire's unexpected arrival at the hideout. As fans would remember, Hibana, Karim, and Huo Yan Li discovered a secret room under the altar of the St. Raffles convent.

Upon closer inspection, they found books on cooking, plants, and insects. Hibana immediately connected the dots and realized the truth of the St. Raffles convent: It was an experimental ground for creating Doppelgangers and Infernals.

Ad

Moroever, sister Sumire's presence all the more confirmed that she was a key figure responsible for the mass spontaneous combustion incident at the orphanage.

Sumire, as seen in the preview images (Image via David Production)

According to the preview synopsis, Fire Force season 3 episode 8 will show Hibana questioning Sumire about the true nature of the doppelgangers and the Spontaneous Human Combustion. The previous installment left no doubt that the children at the convent were fed Infernal Insects with their daily meals.

Ad

Moreover, they were given names of plants, further symbolizing their identity as experimental objects. The episode will also likely feature a mini-combat between Sister Sumire and others. At the same time, it's evident from the preview images that Fire Force season 3 episode 8 will explore scenes from Asakusa, focusing on Benimaru and Joker.

Arthur Boyle, as seen in the preview images (Image via David Production)

Furthermore, the episode title and preview images confirm that Fire Force season 3 episode 8 will focus on Arthur Boyle recovering from his injuries and looking for a new weapon since his "Excalibur" was broken during the fight against Dragon.

Ad

To that end, he will ask Vulcan to make him a new weapon. However, Arthur would like to get a proper Dragon Slayer, which is much better than his previous blade. It will be interesting to see where his delusions lead him.

Conclusion

Vulcan and Lisa in the preview image (Image via David Production)

Fire Force season 3 episode 8 will finally unravel the truth about the mass Spontaneous Human Combustion incident and unmask Sumire's actual colors. At the same time, the episode will reveal intriguing facts about Arthur, as he has finally recovered from his grave injuries.

Ad

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Apratim Chakraborty Apratim is an anime writer at Sportskeeda who first forayed into creating engaging content 3 years ago out of his penchant for the written word and his love of anime and manga. He holds a Master's degree in English Language and Literature from Calcutta University and it is here, where he developed a passion for writing.



Apratim’s interest in anime started in 2009 when he watched Bleach, which ultimately led him to watch over 400 titles and counting. Tite Kubo, the author of Bleach, has had a significant influence on Apratim. He finds the Japanese manga artist’s art style unique and captivating and admires him for his ability to foreshadow events without forcing them, as well as for his character designs.



Apratim's attention to detail and commitment to providing the most accurate information can be attributed to his extensive experience of watching various titles, as well as his reliance on reputable resources for specific anime and manga.



When not busy writing, Apratim likes to read books, play games on his PlayStation, and watch Cricket. He also enjoys composing poetry, sketching, and painting. Know More