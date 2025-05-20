Fire Force season 3 episode 7 review: David Production's stylistic directorial choices greatly enhance suspenseful and shocking reveals

Heading into Fire Force season 3 episode 7, fans were especially curious to see how David Production would handle the coming significant revelations regarding the St. Raffles Convent. Officially released on Friday, May 16, 2025, the installment did not disappoint, with the studio making plenty of shrewd and extremely effective stylistic directorial and production choices.

While this was undoubtedly the biggest highlight of Fire force season 3 episode 7, other typical hallmarks for the series were praiseworthy here. This includes what little action the installment had, as well as impressive narrative buildup and cutoff with respect to the episode overall. Without a doubt, it’s one of the season’s most impressive episodes yet despite lacking action.

Fire Force season 3 episode 7 review: A different approach and focus yields the same perfect result

As mentioned above, the biggest highlight of Fire Force season 3 episode 7 is its narrative focus and the stylistic production of this focus. This is chiefly achieved via Hibana, Karim Flam, and Huo Yan Li’s investigation of the St. Raffles Convent and the events there. Immediately, fans are floored by a watercolor-esque portrayal of the lives Hibana, Iris, and many other girls lived there. However, some unique choices elevate it beyond being a simple recap.

Easily the most significant is the choice to have the girls lack any distinct facial features which would differentiate them from one another. By reducing their individuality to this level, it further communicates how they were nothing more than “crops” as Hibana puts it in the episode’s final moments. It further intensifies the evil intentions behind such an act, in turn making the reveal all the more impactful by how sinister the truth of this colorful recap is.

Fire Force season 3 episode 7 revisiting this scene and slowly distorting it as Hibana realizes the truth for herself is another excellent directorial choice. This pairs perfectly well with Hibana’s body language and demeanor changing as she realizes the truth. It gives the sense that fans are watching her perception of her own life contort before her very eyes, both intensifying the emotions evoked here and deepening Hibana as a character.

The significance of Hibana's glowing eyes is two-fold in Fire Force season 3 episode 7 (Image via David Production)

This choice is further enhanced by both what precedes and follows it. In the former, Hibana’s eyes are seen lighting up and growing a vibrant purple-pink color as she walks across the room. It’s a subtle, but impactful stylistic choice which adds a feeling of enlightenment to the discoveries she’s about to make, as if a veil has been lifted. While it occurs as a result of her power usage, it nevertheless symbolizes her deliberately searching for the truth in her murky past.

In the latter, Fire Force season 3 episode 7 perfectly parlays this slow but tense buildup into the sudden and shocking appearance of Sister Sumire. Although the slow camera pan may not have been the best way to initially introduce her, everything else about the scene is expertly handled. Her calm, unfazed attitude perfectly balances with Hibana’s emotions, which the shaking camera and sounds of static clearly represent as focus settles in on Sumire.

This choice to have the point of view reflect Hibana’s current emotional state is also particularly impactful for elevating what would be a good cliffhanger to a great one. This also serves as a microcosm of how narratively strong the episode is as a whole. It immediately wastes no time going from Leonard Burns’ death into these latest events, with each plotline tying into each other for a seamless transition of narrative focus.

Fire Force season 3 episode 7 also does a good narrative job of teasing further developments. This is primarily done via the focus on Haumea and the White-Clad, where it’s implied everything that has transpired so far has been by their design. The episode also does a good job of further teasing Iris as the final Pillar, doing so subtly enough to not make it obvious but still apparent enough to give attentive fans the needed clues.

The episode also does a good job with what little action it has, primarily consolidated into its opening minutes. The presentation of Benimaru Shinmon controlling the heat around him is particularly well done, perfectly covering up the moon behind him and fitting into his alter ego likewise. His brief skirmishes with both Charon and Dragon are equally well animated, and do a good job of emphasizing his strength without kneecapping the strength of either opponent.

Benimaru's brief fight against Dragon and Charon chiefly highlights Fire Force season 3 episode 7's impressive animation (Image via David Production)

Fire Force season 3 episode 7’s animation is also generally impressive as always, even if slightly lacking in sakuga relative to recent experiences. Genga is as clean as ever, with little to no mistakes to speak of and even less of them worth bringing up. One slight issue is with some scenes being generally underproduced, but these are generally the right ones to skimp on, so it’s difficult to critique David Production here in good faith.

Beyond this, the episode does an adequate job in all other areas. Benimaru’s attempt to be Moonlight Mask and Kishiri’s brief appearance both add some much needed comic relief to an otherwise tense and dramatic installment. Voice acting is also sufficient, albeit lacks any true stars who rise above the rest of the cast here. The pacing is also acceptable, both from an adaptational standpoint and in terms of how the viewing experience feels in and of itself.

Final thoughts

Without a doubt, Fire Force season 3 episode 7 is the latest perfect installment for the series after the slow start to its final season. Although there are some nitpicks that can be made, none are egregious enough to truly say they drag the episode down beyond its incredibly high level. Likewise, with the episode having just enough action to justify a focus on tense narrative developments, it’s a welcome focal and tone shift which sets up more suspense to come.

