Food for the Soul episode 11: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Tokyo MX will premiere Food for the Soul episode 11 on June 21, 2025, and Crunchyroll will begin international streaming on June 22. Viewers of episode ten traveled to Mako's birthplace to learn traditional Japanese cooking techniques during practice sessions held in her grandmother's kitchen.

As Tsutsuji and Nana prepared instant noodles over the irori, Mako reunited with her childhood friends and savored parfaits. The traditional feast marking the evening's end was cooked using the kamado stove and irori. As the vacation period starts, Food for the Soul episode 11 introduces viewers to new culinary adventures and friendship moments.

Food for the Soul episode 11: Release date and time

The eleventh episode of Food for the Soul will be broadcast on its usual Saturday time slot on Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, and BS11 on June 21, 2025. Food for the Soul episode 11 becomes available for streaming at 12:30 a.m. JST on June 22, 2025. ABC TV will feature the episode in its Sunday evening anime programming block while Nagoya TV continues its regular broadcast.

The international release schedule for Food for the Soul episode 11 will appear at these specific times:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Saturday June 21, 2025 08:30 am Eastern Time Saturday June 21, 2025 11:30 am Greenwich Mean Time Saturday June 21, 2025 03:30 pm Central European Time Saturday June 21, 2025 04:30 pm Indian Standard Time Saturday June 21, 2025 09:00 pm Philippine Time Saturday June 21, 2025 11:30 pm Japanese Standard Time Sunday June 22, 2025 12:30 am Australian Central Time Sunday June 22, 2025 02:00 am

Where to watch Food for the Soul episode 11?

Yuna and Hiyori as seen in the anime (Image via P.A. Works)

Japanese audiences will watch Food for the Soul episode 11 on Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, BS11, Nagoya TV, ABC TV, and AT-X following established viewing habits. New episodes become available shortly after their Japanese release, while Crunchyroll serves as their primary international distributor.

Aniplus Asia broadcasts Food for the Soul via Plus Media Networks Asia across Southeast Asia. Food for the Soul has increased its worldwide availability thanks to multiple major streaming platforms obtaining regional broadcasting rights. Viewers need to verify if their favorite anime streaming services offer Food for the Soul officially within their local area.

Food for the Soul episode 10 recap

A still from Food for the Soul episode 10 (Image via P.A. Works)

In Food for the Soul episode 10, with finals over, the girls plan their next trip. Mako needs to visit her hometown parents, and since Shinon is from the same area, they decide to stay at Mako's grandmother's empty traditional house. Kurea drives everyone, but becomes exhausted upon arrival. Shinon and Mako meet childhood friends Yuma and Hiyori at a parfait cafe, reminiscing about old times.

Meanwhile, Tsutsuji and Nana cook lunch for tired Kurea using the traditional irori, even starting a fire with flintstones. Evening brings a feast prepared on the kamado stove and irori, with Mako later cherishing photos of their precious memories.

What to expect from Food for the Soul episode 11 (Speculative)

A still from Food for the Soul episode 10 (Image via P.A. Works)

The group now has numerous opportunities to explore food and adventure trips since vacation began following the finals. In Food for the Soul episode 11, viewers will witness another installment where the show blends moving friendship moments with food adventures as the girls discover new locations and culinary experiences during their earned vacation.

