Food for the Soul episode 8: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Food for the Soul episode 8 will air on Tokyo MX on June 1, 2025 (JST), with Crunchyroll offering international streaming access on May 31, 2025. This season's ultimate comfort anime keeps audiences engaged through a mix of food exploration and meaningful character development.
Episode 7 addressed Kurea's feelings of loneliness while showcasing the club's summer camping trip, complete with pizza-making, beach adventures, and fireworks. With the bonds between club members growing stronger and summer activities in full swing, Food for the Soul episode 8 promises another serving of wholesome content that will nourish both appetite and soul.
Food for the Soul episode 8: Release date and time
Food for the Soul episode 8 is scheduled to premiere on Saturday, May 31, 2025, maintaining its weekly broadcast slot on Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, and BS11 channels. For the audiences in Japan, the episode will become available on June 1, 2025, at 12:30 am JST.
It will continue to air on Nagoya TV, while ABC TV will feature the episode in their Sunday evening anime programming block. International viewers can expect the following release schedule for Food for the Soul episode 8:
Where to watch Food for the Soul episode 8?
Food for the Soul episode 8 remains available to Japanese viewers on Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, BS11, Nagoya TV, ABC TV, and AT-X just like prior episodes. Crunchyroll continues to be the main international distributor of the series with new episodes becoming available soon after airing in Japan.
Plus Media Networks Asia continues to air the series on Aniplus Asia throughout Southeast Asian regions. Recent developments indicate that several major streaming platforms have secured regional rights for Food for the Soul. Fans should check their preferred platforms for official availability in their region.
Food for the Soul episode 7 recap
Episode 7 begins with Mako sharing childhood memories of making cookies when they couldn't afford parfaits, leading to nostalgic conversations where Mako notices Kurea's loneliness. The Food Culture Research Club embarks on a summer camping trip to a beach-side cabin for pizza-making, but rain forces them indoors.
The next morning, while preparing pizza dough, Kurea reveals that her loneliness stems from being separated from old friends at different universities, unlike the others who shared school histories. After enjoying beach activities and pizza dinner, Mako comforts Kurea by telling about her own past loneliness and expressing gratitude for their friendship. The episode concludes with everyone watching fireworks together on the beach.
What to expect from Food for the Soul episode 8? (speculative)
As the summer has just started, there might be many more such club activities surrounding food and happy memories. With the bonds between club members strengthened after their camping trip, episode 8 will likely explore new culinary experiences that bring the group even closer together.
The show's signature blend of stunning food visuals and heartfelt character moments promises to continue delivering both culinary delight and emotional warmth as the Food Culture Research Club embarks on their next adventure.
