Food for the Soul episode 8: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Food for the Soul episode 8 will air on Tokyo MX on June 1, 2025 (JST), with Crunchyroll offering international streaming access on May 31, 2025. This season's ultimate comfort anime keeps audiences engaged through a mix of food exploration and meaningful character development.

Ad

Episode 7 addressed Kurea's feelings of loneliness while showcasing the club's summer camping trip, complete with pizza-making, beach adventures, and fireworks. With the bonds between club members growing stronger and summer activities in full swing, Food for the Soul episode 8 promises another serving of wholesome content that will nourish both appetite and soul.

Food for the Soul episode 8: Release date and time

A still from Food for the Soul episode 7 (Image via P. A. Works)

Food for the Soul episode 8 is scheduled to premiere on Saturday, May 31, 2025, maintaining its weekly broadcast slot on Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, and BS11 channels. For the audiences in Japan, the episode will become available on June 1, 2025, at 12:30 am JST.

Ad

Trending

It will continue to air on Nagoya TV, while ABC TV will feature the episode in their Sunday evening anime programming block. International viewers can expect the following release schedule for Food for the Soul episode 8:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Saturday May 31, 2025 08:30 am Eastern Time Saturday May 31, 2025 11:30 am Greenwich Mean Time Saturday May 31, 2025 03:30 pm Central European Time Saturday May 31, 2025 04:30 pm Indian Standard Time Saturday May 31, 2025 09:00 pm Philippine Time Saturday May 31, 2025 11:30 pm Japanese Standard Time Sunday June 1, 2025 12:30 am Australian Central Time Sunday June 1, 2025 02:00 am

Ad

Ad

Also read: Food for the Soul Episode 1 highlight: Finding connection through food

Where to watch Food for the Soul episode 8?

A still from Food for the Soul episode 7 (Image via P. A. Works)

Food for the Soul episode 8 remains available to Japanese viewers on Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, BS11, Nagoya TV, ABC TV, and AT-X just like prior episodes. Crunchyroll continues to be the main international distributor of the series with new episodes becoming available soon after airing in Japan.

Ad

Plus Media Networks Asia continues to air the series on Aniplus Asia throughout Southeast Asian regions. Recent developments indicate that several major streaming platforms have secured regional rights for Food for the Soul. Fans should check their preferred platforms for official availability in their region.

Also read: Non Non Biyori creator's Food for the Soul anime announces April 2025 release date, cast, and more with new PV

Food for the Soul episode 7 recap

A still from Food for the Soul episode 7 (Image via P. A. Works)

Episode 7 begins with Mako sharing childhood memories of making cookies when they couldn't afford parfaits, leading to nostalgic conversations where Mako notices Kurea's loneliness. The Food Culture Research Club embarks on a summer camping trip to a beach-side cabin for pizza-making, but rain forces them indoors.

Ad

The next morning, while preparing pizza dough, Kurea reveals that her loneliness stems from being separated from old friends at different universities, unlike the others who shared school histories. After enjoying beach activities and pizza dinner, Mako comforts Kurea by telling about her own past loneliness and expressing gratitude for their friendship. The episode concludes with everyone watching fireworks together on the beach.

Also read: Food for the Soul episode 1: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Ad

What to expect from Food for the Soul episode 8? (speculative)

A still from Food for the Soul episode 7 (Image via P. A. Works)

As the summer has just started, there might be many more such club activities surrounding food and happy memories. With the bonds between club members strengthened after their camping trip, episode 8 will likely explore new culinary experiences that bring the group even closer together.

Ad

The show's signature blend of stunning food visuals and heartfelt character moments promises to continue delivering both culinary delight and emotional warmth as the Food Culture Research Club embarks on their next adventure.

Also read

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunita N. Das Sunita Das covers anime at Sportskeeda and has over 5 years of experience in the entertainment industry. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media and has been a devoted fan of anime and manga since childhood. Sunita specializes in creating insightful articles, reviews, and analyses that resonate with both longtime enthusiasts and new viewers. A notable achievement in her career includes boosting readership numbers by 9 million during her first internship.



Personally, Sunita admires the late Jang Sung-rak, the talented illustrator and artist behind the immensely popular webtoon Solo Leveling, whose attention to detail and creativity stands out to her. As an anime content writer, one of her favorite things is how anime transcends cultural boundaries and conveys creative themes.



When she is not writing, Sunita enjoys reading and binge-watching anime series. If given the opportunity, she would love to be a part of the world of Attack on Titan, to experience its exploration of human resilience and the growth of characters facing impossible odds. Know More