Food for the Soul episode 9: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Fans are eagerly anticipating for Food for the Soul episode 9, airing on Tokyo MX on June 7, 2025. It will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll on June 8. Episode 8 charmed viewers with its blend of humor and warmth, featuring a memorable vegetable harvest, borrowed yukatas, tempura cooking, and Shinon’s air conditioner mishap.

As summer ends and university life resumes, the season’s beloved “comfort anime” continues to shine with its heartfelt character moments. Episode 9 is expected to serve another dose of cozy storytelling and culinary adventures that keep audiences coming back for more.

Food for the Soul episode 9: Release date and time

Food for the Soul episode 9 is scheduled to premiere on Saturday, June 7, 2025, maintaining its weekly broadcast slot on Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, and BS11 channels. For streaming audiences, It will become available on June 8, 2025, at 12:30 am JST.

The series will continue to air on Nagoya TV, while ABC TV will feature it in their Sunday evening anime programming block. Global viewers can expect the following release schedule for Food for the Soul episode 9:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Saturday June 7, 2025 08:30 am Eastern Time Saturday June 7, 2025 11:30 am Greenwich Mean Time Saturday June 7, 2025 03:30 pm Central European Time Saturday June 7, 2025 04:30 pm Indian Standard Time Saturday June 7, 2025 09:00 pm Philippine Time Saturday June 7, 2025 11:30 pm Japanese Standard Time Sunday June 8, 2025 12:30 am Australian Central Time Sunday June 8, 2025 02:00 am

Where to watch Food for the Soul episode 9?

Food for the Soul episode 9 remains available to Japanese audiences on Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, BS11, Nagoya TV, ABC TV, and AT-X just like prior episodes. Crunchyroll continues to be the main global distributor of the series with new episodes streaming soon after their broadcast in Japan.

Plus Media Networks Asia also airs the series on Aniplus Asia throughout Southeast Asian regions. Recent developments suggest that several major platforms have secured regional rights for Food for the Soul. Fans should check their preferred anime streaming services for official availability in their region.

Food for the Soul episode 8 recap

In episode 8 of Food for the Soul, the girls find their clubroom unbearably hot due to a supposedly broken air conditioner. While seeking relief, the agriculture club president asks for help harvesting vegetables. Shinon agrees in exchange for continued fridge access. After harvesting, they receive produce as a token of thanks and plan a supper using the fresh ingredients.

Shinon swaps their mannequin for borrowed yukata, and the girls cook vegetable tempura, noodles, fruit salad, and shaved ice. Just as they finish, staff arrive for a maintenance form—revealing the air conditioner wasn’t broken, just undergoing scheduled maintenance Shinon had forgotten about.

What to expect from Food for the Soul episode 9?(Speculative)

A still from Food for the Soul Episode 8 (Image via P.A. Works)

As summer draws to a close, the girls will resume their university classes and many more food-centered adventures await them. With the transition back to academic life, episode 9 will likely explore new experiences that help the Food Culture Research Club adapt to their changing schedules.

The show promises to continue delivering its signature blend of food visuals and heartfelt character moments, as the club members navigate the balance between their studies and their shared passion for food culture.

