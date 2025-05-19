Food for the Soul episode 7: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Following Mako's memorable weight management journey in episode 6, fans are eagerly anticipating Food for the Soul episode 7, premiering Saturday, May 24, 2025, on Tokyo MX and streaming internationally via Crunchyroll the following day. The series continues to delight viewers as this season's ultimate comfort anime, expertly balancing food exploration with heartfelt character development.

Episode 6 showcased Mako's struggle with body image and dieting, culminating in valuable lessons about moderation from her supportive club members. With summer approaching and the Food Culture Research Club planning more outdoor food adventures, episode 7 promises another serving of wholesome content that will nourish both appetite and soul.

Food for the Soul episode 7: Release date and time

Food for the Soul episode 7 is scheduled to premiere on Saturday, May 24, 2025, maintaining its weekly broadcast slot on Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, and BS11 channels. For streaming audiences, Food for the Soul episode 7 will become available on May 25, 2025, at 12:30 a.m. JST.

The episode will continue to air on Nagoya TV, while ABC TV will feature it in their Sunday evening anime programming block. International viewers can expect the following release times for Food for the Soul episode 7:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Saturday May 24, 2025 08:30 am Eastern Time Saturday May 24, 2025 11:30 am Greenwich Mean Time Saturday May 24, 2025 03:30 pm Central European Time Saturday May 24, 2025 04:30 pm Indian Standard Time Saturday May 24, 2025 09:00 pm Philippine Time Saturday May 24, 2025 11:30 pm Japanese Standard Time Sunday May 25, 2025 12:30 am Australian Central Time Sunday May 25, 2025 02:00 am

Where to watch Food for the Soul episode 7?

Food for the Soul episode 7 remains available to Japanese audiences on Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, BS11, Nagoya TV, ABC TV, and AT-X just like prior episodes. Crunchyroll continues to be the main international distributor of the series, with new episodes becoming available soon after airing in Japan.

Plus Media Networks Asia continues to air the series on Aniplus Asia throughout Southeast Asian regions. Recent developments indicate that several major streaming platforms have secured regional rights for Food for the Soul, expanding its global accessibility. Fans should check their preferred anime streaming services for official availability in their region.

Food for the Soul episode 6 recap

In episode 6, the Food Culture Research Club visits a pancake restaurant where Mako astonishes everyone by eating a massive pancake. Later, she discovers she’s gained weight and secretly buys a skirt that no longer fits. Determined to slim down, she begins dieting, refusing snacks until Nana encourages her to try exercise instead.

With Tsutsuji’s help, they start going to the gym, and Mako quickly sheds pounds. However, her extreme dieting worries her friends. Tsutsuji introduces the idea of “cheat days” and balance, helping Mako realize the importance of moderation. Mako embraces a healthier mindset, enjoying food and fitness together.

What to expect from Food for the Soul episode 7 (Speculative)

Mako as seen in the anime (Image via P.A. Works)

With summer nearing, episode 7 will likely see the Food Culture Research Club embracing the season with beach picnics, barbecues, and food festivals celebrating Japanese summer cuisine. Building on Mako's personal growth in episode 6, the spotlight may shift to Tsutsuji, whose calm wisdom supported Mako.

Expect rich explorations of seasonal ingredients and traditional dishes, deepening friendships through shared meals. Continuing the show’s signature blend of stunning food visuals and heartfelt moments, this episode promises both culinary delight and emotional warmth as the club strengthens its bonds under the summer sun.

