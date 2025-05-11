Food for the Soul episode 6: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Following the memorable impromptu road trip in episode 5, fans are eagerly anticipating Food for the Soul episode 6, premiering Saturday, May 17, 2025, on Tokyo MX and streaming internationally via Crunchyroll the following day.
The series has cemented itself as this season's ultimate comfort anime, expertly balancing food exploration with heartfelt character development. Episode 5 featured the group's spontaneous journey to the Tsukiji market and beach barbecue after Shinon and Kurea obtained their driver's licenses.
With new driving skills opening possibilities for adventure and the Food Culture Research Club's bonds deepening through shared experiences, episode 6 promises another serving of wholesome content focused on creating special memories with Nana, nourishing both appetite and soul.
Food for the Soul episode 6: Release date and time
Food for the Soul episode 6 is scheduled to premiere on Saturday, May 17, 2025, maintaining its weekly broadcast slot on Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, and BS11 channels. For streaming audiences, Food for the Soul episode 6 will become available on May 18, 2025, at 12:30 a.m. JST.
The episode will continue to air on Nagoya TV, while ABC TV will feature it in their Sunday evening anime programming block. International viewers can expect the following release times for Food for the Soul episode 6:
Also read: Food for the Soul episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, and more
Where to watch Food for the Soul episode 6?
Food for the Soul episode 6 remains available to Japanese audiences on Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, BS11, Nagoya TV, ABC TV, and AT-X just like prior episodes. Crunchyroll continues to be the main international distributor of the series, with new episodes becoming available soon after airing in Japan.
Plus Media Networks Asia continues to air the series on Aniplus Asia throughout Southeast Asian regions. Recent developments indicate that several major streaming platforms have secured regional rights for Food for the Soul, expanding its global accessibility.
Also read: Food for the Soul episode 3: Release date and time, where to watch, and more
Food for the Soul episode 5 recap
In episode 5, Shinon and Kurea pass their driving tests and plan a club trip. Kurea reminisces about childhood visits to Tsukiji Market with her mother. Using her family’s restaurant car, the group sets off, but Shinon accidentally enters the freeway, forcing them to continue further.
Remembering Tsukiji’s meaning to Kurea, they head there, split up to shop, then drive to a beach for a barbecue with Mako’s cooking. They later discover a giant Ferris wheel. On the way home, Kurea drives while the others sleep, evoking memories of peaceful drives with her mother. The day ends with warmth and nostalgia.
Also read: Food for the Soul episode 4: Release date and time, where to watch, and more
What to expect from Food for the Soul episode 6 (speculative)
Episode 6 is expected to spotlight Nana, who felt left out when the group recalled a past Mount Takao trip she hadn’t joined. Shinon comforted her, promising many new memories ahead. The episode will likely focus on the club’s efforts to make Nana feel included, possibly through another food-themed outing.
As Nana gradually opens up, her unique dynamic with each member may be explored, revealing her growth. The club’s contrasting personalities—introverts Nana and Mako, extrovert Shinon, easygoing Tsutsuji, and mature Kurea—will continue to create heartfelt and humorous moments, deepening their bond through shared meals and personal connections.
Also read
- Food for the Soul episode 2: Release date and time, where to watch, and more
- Food for the Soul Episode 1 highlight: Finding connection through food
- Food for the Soul episode 1: Release date and time, where to watch, and more