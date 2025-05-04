Food for the Soul episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Food for the Soul episode 5 is set to premiere on Saturday, May 10, 2025. Following Nana Hoshi's heartwarming introduction in episode 4, fans are eagerly anticipating episode 5, which continues to blend culinary adventures with personal growth. The series has quickly established itself as this season's ultimate comfort anime, with its perfect mix of food exploration and character development.

Episode 4 showcased the budding friendship between introverts Mako and Nana, culminating in a delightful cooking session featuring pan-fried grilled meat. With Shinon now working part-time at Kurea's family restaurant and the Food Culture Research Club fully formed, episode 5 promises to deliver another serving of wholesome content that nourishes both appetite and soul.

Food for the Soul episode 5: Release date and time

Food for the Soul episode 5 is scheduled to premiere on Saturday, May 10, 2025, maintaining its weekly broadcast slot on Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, and BS11 channels. For streaming audiences, Food for the Soul episode 5 will become available on May 11, 2025, at 12:30 am JST.

The episode will continue to air on Nagoya TV, while ABC TV will feature it in their Sunday evening anime programming block. International viewers can expect the following release times for Food for the Soul episode 5:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Saturday May 10, 2025 08:30 am Eastern Time Saturday May 10, 2025 11:30 am Greenwich Mean Time Saturday May 10, 2025 03:30 pm Central European Time Saturday May 10, 2025 04:30 pm Indian Standard Time Saturday May 10, 2025 09:00 pm Philippine Time Saturday May 10, 2025 11:30 pm Japanese Standard Time Sunday May 11, 2025 12:30 am Australian Central Time Sunday May 11, 2025 02:00 am

Where to watch Food for the Soul episode 5?

A still from Food for the Soul episode 4 (Image via P.A. Works)

Food for the Soul episode 5 remains available to Japanese audiences on Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, BS11, Nagoya TV, ABC TV, and AT-X, just like prior episodes. Crunchyroll continues to be the main international distributor of the series, with new episodes becoming available soon after airing in Japan.

Plus Media Networks Asia will continue to air the series on Aniplus Asia throughout Southeast Asian regions.

Recent developments indicate that several major streaming platforms have secured regional rights for Food for the Soul, expanding its global accessibility. Fans should check their preferred anime streaming services for official availability in their region.

Food for the Soul episode 4 recap

A still from Food for the Soul episode 4 (Image via P.A. Works)

In episode 4, Nana Hoshi, a shy girl with a fear of strangers, joins the Food Culture Research Club after failing to start her own Puzzle club. She bonds with fellow introvert Mako, helping her study for their German exam, while Mako welcomes her with pan-fried grilled meat. Their friendship helps Nana open up, at least around Mako.

Meanwhile, Shinon starts a part-time job at Kurea’s family restaurant. By the episode’s end, Nana matches Shinon’s energy after the exam but hilariously retreats into her shell when approached by new people, highlighting her ongoing social anxiety in a comedic way.

What to Expect from Food for the Soul episode 5 (Speculative)

A still from Food for the Soul episode 4 (Image via P.A. Works)

With introverts Nana and Mako, extrovert Shinon, laid-back Tsutsuji, and mature Kurea, the Food Culture Research Club promises fun, food-filled adventures. episode 5 may focus on Shinon’s growth as she learns to cook at Kurea’s family restaurant, likely struggling at first but improving with guidance. The group's diverse personalities will bring heartwarming and humorous moments.

Nana’s selective comfort could lead to interesting social interactions, especially in new settings. Meanwhile, Tsutsuji’s relaxed nature might clash or complement others, adding depth to their dynamics. As their bond deepens, viewers can expect more delicious dishes and heartfelt character development.

