Frieren anime episode 16, Long-Lived Friends, is slated to premiere on December 22, 2023, at 11 am JST on Nippon Television's Friday Anime Night timeslot. Following its broadcast in Japan, the episode will be available worldwide for global audiences on several streaming platforms, such as Crunchyroll, Muse Asia, Bilibili, and Netflix.

The previous episode of the Frieren anime saw the Elven mage and her party arriving at a cursed village. As the priest, Sein demonstrated the Magic of the Goddess to find the root cause and defeated the monster behind the curse with Frieren's help.

The episode also saw the group arrive at the Fortress City of Vorig, where the head of the Orden Family requested Stark, who resembled his late son, to disguise as him, since he intended to keep his son's death a secret. Fans are excited for Frieren anime episode 16 to drop.

Frieren anime episode 16 release date and time

As mentioned earlier, Frieren anime episode 16 will be released on December 22, 2023, at 11 am JST on NTV. Fans can watch the English-subtitled version of the episode at the following times:

Time Zone Date Time Pacific Standard Time Friday, December 22 8 am Central Standard Time Friday, December 22 10 am Eastern Standard Time Friday, December 22 11 am Brazil Standard Time Friday, December 22 12 pm British Summer Time Friday, December 22 4 pm Central European Standard Time Friday, December 22 5 pm Indian Standard Time Friday, December 22 8:30 pm Philippines Time Friday, December 22 11 pm Australian Central Standard Time Saturday, December 23 12:30 am

Where to stream Frieren anime episode 16

A still from the anime (Image via Madhouse)

Anime enthusiasts living outside Japan can stream the eagerly-anticipated Frieren anime episode 16 on the Crunchyroll platform, along with several other titles. Besides Crunchyroll, the episode will also be available for streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Muse Asia, IQIYI, and other platforms in selected countries.

Recap of the Frieren anime episode 15

A still from the episode (Image via Madhouse)

Episode 15 kicked off with the Elven Mage and her party arriving at a village where they found everyone asleep. Upon closer inspection, Sein deduced that it was the work of a curse.

Since only priests, endowed with the Magic of the Goddess, could purify curses, Sein resolved to locate its actual root. Although the curse affected Fern, Stark, and Frieren and put them to sleep, the priest remained unaffected because he had the "Blessing of the Goddess."

Frieren, as seen in the anime (Image via Madhouse)

Following that, Sein located the Chaos Monster, which was behind the curse. While the Priest tried to take on the monster himself, he found its Reflective Petals troublesome.

As such, he had no other choice but to use the spell to wake Frieren for five seconds, who hit the monster's core part to kill it. After rescuing the villagers, the party moved along and arrived at the Fortress of the Vorig, where they met the Orden Family's head.

The veteran man asked Stark to carry out a specific request and even promised rewards. According to him, his son, whose face resembled Stark, had died a hero's death while fighting a demon.

However, he kept his son's death a secret from most of his men, because he didn't want to diminish their morale. Since there was going to be a social gathering where many influential people of his region would come, he wanted Stark to disguise himself as his late son.

As such, the Elven Mage and Stark accepted the request and carried out what was asked of him. The episode ended with Frieren having difficulty choosing a Grimoire as her gift from the Orden Family's library.

What to expect in Frieren anime episode 16

A still from the Frieren anime (Image via Madhouse)

After a splendid episode this week, fans are already excited for the next installment. Since the latest episode covered chapters 31 and 32 of the manga, Frieren anime episode 16 will likely adapt the next two chapters.

In other words, fans can expect to see one of Frieren's lifelong friends, named "Old Man Voll." Additionally, the episode may shed light on Sein's best friend. Overall, Frieren anime episode 16 promises to be a beautiful one.

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2023 progresses.