Frieren anime episode 17: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Frieren anime episode 17, Take Care, is scheduled to be released on January 5, 2024, at 11:40 pm JST on Nippon Television. There will be a break next week, following which the anime will resume its second cour. Notably, the episode will be available worldwide on several platforms, including Crunchyroll and Netflix.

The previous episode of the Frieren anime saw the Elven Mage meet her old friend, Voll the Dwarf. She shared a special moment with him, reminiscing about their past. Besides the Elven Mage's reunion with Voll, the episode focused on Sein trying to locate his best friend's whereabouts and coming to an ordeal.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Frieren anime episode 17 English-subtitled to be released on January 5

As mentioned earlier, Frieren anime episode 17 will be released on January 5, 2024, on NTV at 11:40 PM JST in Japan, following a break on December 29, 2023. However, the English-subbed version is slated to be released on Crunchyroll, Netflix, and other platforms in selected countries on the following release dates in the corresponding time zones:

Time Zone Date Time Pacific Standard Time Friday, January 5, 2024 8 am Central Standard Time Friday, January 5, 2024 10 am Eastern Standard Time Friday, January 5, 2024 11 am Brazil Standard Time Friday, January 5, 2024 12 pm British Summer Time Friday, January 5, 2024 4 pm Central European Standard Time Friday, January 5, 2024 5 pm Indian Standard Time Friday, January 5, 2024 8:30 pm Philippines Time Friday, January 5, 2024 11 pm Australian Central Standard Time Saturday, January 6, 2024 12:30 am

Where to stream Frieren anime episode 17?

A still from the anime (Image via Madhouse)

Like the first cour, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, anime fans can watch episode 17 on the Crunchyroll platform and many exciting titles from the Winter 2024 lineup.

Besides Crunchyroll, Frieren anime episode 17 can be streamed on Netflix, Amazon Prime, IQIYI, Muse Asia, and other platforms in selected countries. In other words, several options are available to watch the fantasy anime.

Sein got the actual location of his best friend in Frieren anime episode 16

Episode 16 kicked off with Frieren arriving at a village in Klar region with her party to meet her "life-long pal," Voll the Dwarf. The Elven mage mentioned how Voll protected his village for almost 400 years.

While he initially acted senile, Old Man Voll welcomed Frieren and her party, then told them to enjoy their stay at the village. Following that, the episode saw the Frieren's group take up various requests from the villagers since they had nothing better to do.

A still from episode 16 (Image via Madhouse)

At that moment, one villager revealed to Fern that Voll was lonely, given he had nobody to speak with. When the Elven Mage asks him why he has kept protecting the village for years, he mentions that he is fulfilling his promise to his human wife.

Frieren and Voll's heartfelt conversation took them back to their glorious past, strengthening their resolve. After saying goodbye, the party continued their journey and arrived at Rohr Road. Sein continued his search for his long-lost best friend, asking people around for his whereabouts.

A still from Frieren anime episode 16 (Image via Madhouse)

It was then revealed that his friend was known as Gorilla Warrior and that he was a famous traveler. After completing a bundle of requests for an old lady, Sein got to know the actual location of his best friend.

According to the woman's intel, the Gorilla Warrior went to a trading city named Tur, which was located in the middle of the Northern Lands. In other words, it was in the opposite direction of the Auberst. The episode ended with Sein wondering what he should do.

What to expect in Frieren anime episode 17?

Sein, as seen in the episode (Image via Madhouse)

Given how the latest installment covered chapters 33 and 34, Frieren anime episode 17 will likely cover the next two chapters of the manga. As such, fans can expect to see Sein's decision and its impact on the story.

Undoubtedly, the Priest is faced with a tough choice. However, he will likely follow his heart and not leave any regrets. As such, he may decide to embark on a new journey, all on his own.

