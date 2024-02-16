Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 24: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 24 is set to broadcast on February 23, 2024, at 11 pm JST on Nippon Television in Japan, according to the anime's official X (formerly Twitter) handle. After that, the episode will be available worldwide for streaming with English subs on Crunchyroll, Bilbili, Netflix, and other platforms.

The previous episode of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End kicked off the second test of the First Class Mage Certification Exam, where the participants had to reach the depths of a dungeon unscathed. While many mages decided to solo the dungeon, others teamed up.

The elven mage and Fern decided to venture into the Dungeon, with Sense following them. Considering how the episode ended, fans can't wait to see what happens in Frieren: Beyond Journey's End episode 24.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End episode 24 release date and time for all regions

According to the anime's official X handle (@frieren_PR), Frieren: Beyond Journey's End episode 24, titled Perfect Replicas, will be released on February 23, 2024, at 11 pm JST on Nippon Television in Japan.

Following its broadcast, international audiences can watch the episode with English subtitles at the following times:

Time Zone Date Time Pacific Standard Time Friday, February 23 8 am Central Standard Time Friday, February 23 10 am Eastern Standard Time Friday, February 23 11 am Brazil Standard Time Friday, February 23 12 pm British Summer Time Friday, February 23 4 pm Central European Standard Time Friday, February 23 5 pm Indian Standard Time Friday, February 23 9:30 pm Philippines Time Friday, February 23 11 pm Australian Central Standard Time Saturday, February 24 12:30 am

Where to watch Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 24

Sense, as seen in Frieren anime (Image via Madhouse)

After airing on Nippon Television (NTV) in Japan, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 24 will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll, where global fans can also watch other amazing titles from the Winter 2024 lineup.

Aside from Crunchyroll, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End episode 24 can be watched on Netflix, iQIYI, Aniplus Asia, Prime Video, Muse Asia, and other streaming platforms in selected countries.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 23 recap

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 23 begins with the second exam's proctor, Sense, divulging the details about the test to every participant. According to her, the mages need to go on a dungeon raid (Ruins of the King's Tomb) and reach its innermost depth.

She also informs them that anyone who reaches the goal will pass the test. Additionally, she gives each mage a bottle containing a golem, which they can use to escape the dungeon if they find it difficult to progress.

However, Sense reveals that anyone who uses the bottle will be disqualified. After laying down the rules, she also informs them that she will also go inside the dungeon, but won't help anyone.

Frieren, as seen in the episode (Image via Madhouse)

Once the test starts, several aspiring mages strategize about the right way of approaching the dungeon. While some prefer to go alone, others, like Denken, feel teamwork is the key.

As for the elven mage, Frieren, she asks Fern to accompany her. After seeing them paired up, Sense decides to follow them. However, Frieren and Fern's approach inside the Dungeon confuses her, especially when the former gets tricked by a mimic.

Frieren gets trapped by the mimic (Image via Madhouse)

Nonetheless, she understands their bond and feels that they will have fun even in this cruel dungeon. Elsewhere, the other mages face stern challenges with Gargoyles attacking them.

Denken and Wirbel's team also come across their clones, which they defeat with their magic. Finally, the episode ends with Denken's group facing the clone of Frieren. The Imperial mage says that if it were not a clone, he would have broken his bottle.

What to expect in Frieren: Beyond Journey's End episode 24

Denken's group faces Frieren's clone in the anime (Image via Madhouse)

Considering the latest episode covered chapters 48 and 49 from Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe's manga series, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End episode 24 will likely adapt the next two or three chapters.

In other words, the next episode will continue the second test, and see Denken's group battle against Frieren's clone. Besides that, if the episode faithfully adapts the manga, fans can expect to see Ubel and Land facing an unexpected clone.

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2024 continues.