Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 23: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 23 will be released on February 16, 2024, at 11 pm JST on Nippon Television in Japan, according to the anime's official X (formerly Twitter) handle. After that, the episode will be globally available for streaming with English subs on Netflix, Crunchyroll, Bilbili, and other platforms.

The previous episode of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End was sedate compared to the series' action-heavy episodes. The latest installment saw the elven mage and Fern reunite with Stark.

Besides, the episode also captured the moments shared by the other participants in the First Class Mage Exam. Given how the episode ended, fans are now awaiting the release of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 23.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 23 release date and time for all regions

As per the anime's official X handle (@Frieren_PR), Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 23 will be broadcast on February 16, 2024, at 11 pm JST, on Nippon Television in Japan.

Following its release, international viewers can watch the episode in English subs at the following times:

Time Zone Date Time Pacific Standard Time Friday, February 16 8 am Central Standard Time Friday, February 16 10 am Eastern Standard Time Friday, February 16 11 am Brazil Standard Time Friday, February 16 12 pm British Summer Time Friday, February 16 4 pm Central European Standard Time Friday, February 16 5 pm Indian Standard Time Friday, February 16 9:30 pm Philippines Time Friday, February 16 11 pm Australian Central Standard Time Saturday, February 17 12:30 am

Where to watch Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 23

Frieren, as seen in the anime (Image via Madhouse)

After its broadcast on NTV in Japan, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 23 can be streamed on Crunchyroll by global audiences. However, they would require a monetary subscription to the platform to watch the episode.

Aside from Crunchyroll, fans can also watch Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 23 on Netflix, IQIYI, Aniplus Asia, Prime Video, Muse Asia, and other platforms in selected countries.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 22 recap

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 22 begins with Genau announcing the results of the first exam, where only six groups cleared the test. He also revealed the date for the second exam.

Following the first exam's completion, Frieren and Fern return to the inn where Stark is staying. The mage apprentice frowns at the red-haired warrior for staying up late at night and sleeping in the evening.

As such, to cheer her up, the elven mage decides to go to a restaurant where she once grabbed lunch with the hero party. Elsewhere, Richter is seen helping a woman with a magic item.

Frieren and her friends, as seen in the episode (Image via Madhouse)

Outside the shop, he meets Denken and Laufen, his ex-party members. The Imperial mage invites Richter to lunch, which he hesitantly accepts. At some other place, Land gets greeted by Ubel, who wants to know him better.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 22 then shows the mages arriving at the same restaurant. Denken witnesses Frieren, against whom he lost in the first test. However, being a veteran mage, he knows that everyone should enjoy their food.

Besides Denken's and Frieren's group, Ubel and Land also grab a seat at the restaurant. As for the elven mage, a single bite of the sumptuous dish makes her reminisce about the time when she first tasted the restaurant's food with Himmel and others.

Fern gets angry, as seen in the episode (Image via Madhouse)

In the next segment of the episode, Frieren asks Stark to pacify an angry Fern. Unable to see any way out, the red-haired warrior suggests getting something for her.

On their way, the trio meets Lawine and Kanne, who greet the elven mage. At the same time, Wirbel arrives and takes Stark away for a mission. Following this, the episode shows the elven mage, Fern, Lawine, and Kanne at a restaurant.

The mage duo thanks Frieren for helping them win the first round and gives her a gift. However, they know that they will be pitted against each other for the next exams. At that moment, a messenger bird arrives with the news about the second round.

Frieren and her teammates, as seen in the anime (Image via Madhouse)

It is revealed that Sense will be the second exam's proctor, under whom no one has passed any exam on previous occasions. The episode ends with a scene featuring Genau and Sense, where the former tells the enigmatic woman that she has set a cruel exam.

What to expect in Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 23

Stark and Wirbel, as seen in the anime (Image via Madhouse)

Considering the latest installment adapted Chapters 46 and 47 from Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe's manga, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 23 will likely cover the next two chapters.

In other words, the next episode will commence the second round of the First Class Mage Exam. Since Sense, a pacifist mage is the exam's proctor, there's no doubt that the second round will be challenging.

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2024 continues.