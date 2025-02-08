From Bureaucrat to Villainess episode 6 release date and time, where to watch, and more

From Bureaucrat to Villainess episode 6 will premiere on February 14, 2025, at 12:30 am JST. The episode will first air on the Super Animeism Turbo programming block on JNN affiliates, including MBS and TBS. Following its Japanese release, it will be released in different parts of the world.

North American fans can find it on Hidive, while South and Southeast Asian fans can stream the episode on Muse Communications. Elsewhere, Crunchyroll will stream From Bureaucrat to Villainess episode 6.

From Bureaucrat to Villainess episode 6: Release date and time

Virgile, Anna and Auguste (Image via Ajia-do)

From Bureaucrat to Villainess episode 6 is scheduled to release on February 14, 2025, at 12:26 am JST, to be accurate. For ease of conversion, 12:30 am JST has been widely accepted to gauge global release times. It is one of the many series released as part of the Winter 2025 anime lineup.

Trending

Depending on where viewers are located, From Bureaucrat to Villainess episode 6 will be released either before or on February 14, 2025.

Here are the various release times in different parts of the world:

Time Zone

Release Time

Release Day

Release Date

Japanese Standard Time

12:30 am

Friday February 14, 2025

Pacific Standard Time

07:30 am

Thursday February 13, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time

03:30 am

Thursday February 13, 2025 Central Standard Time

09:30 am

Thursday February 13, 2025 Indian Standard Time

09:00 pm

Thursday February 13, 2025 Philippine Time

11:30 pm

Thursday February 13, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time

02:00 am

Friday February 14, 2025

Where to watch From Bureaucrat to Villainess episode 6

Mitsuko and Hinako Tondabayashi (Image via Ajia-do)

Animated by Ajia-do Animation Works, From Bureaucrat to Villainess episode 6 will premiere first on the Super Animeism Turbo programming block on its 28 affiliates, including MBS and TBS. For those in North America, Sentai Filmworks has licensed Hidive to stream the episode. Muse Communications has done the same in South and Southeast Asia.

For viewers in other parts of the world, Crunchyroll will stream From Bureaucrat to Villainess episode 6 so they don't miss it.

From Bureaucrat to Villainess episode 5 recap

Anna Doll and Grace Auvergne (Image via Ajia-do)

Titled "Dad gets into dual-wielding," the episode began with another look at Grace's (Kenzaboro) beast—a dual attribute ancient Dragon. Grace's (Kenzaboro) summoning was great enough to have the headmaster make an appearance. Intrigued, he asked Grace (Kenzaboro) to use fire and water spells one by one, which she did magnificently. However, she wasn't advanced to use it together.

Next, when asked if she knew how she managed to summon a dual attribute magic beast, Grace (Kenzaboro) explained that she felt different. To elaborate, she felt another soul bud within her prior to enrolling at the academy. The headmaster deemed it as her maturing and viewed it as her immense drive to act responsibly and prove herself at the academy.

Hence, he invited Grace (Kenzaboro) to participate in the annual "Magic Exhibition," wherein only the best of the Student Council members showcased their magic. Grace (Kenzaboro) agreed (reluctantly). It was then revealed that Hinako was also controlling the game from the outside, i.e., naming the beast "Orion" (to signal to her father that she was playing) and switching attributes.

Virgile and Pierre (Image via Ajia-do)

Next, Grace (Kenzaboro) and Anna made their way to the royal library. As Grace (Kenzaboro) states, it rivaled the royal vault in terms of being a reservoir of knowledge. But on the side, Grace (Kenzaboro) wanted to learn more about how and why Orion had dual attributes and what the pair of hands were that appeared during the summoning.

The episode then reintroduces Pierre, Virgile's aide. He had lost track of the Prince as Virgile would sometimes pull a disappearing act on him for some alone time. Pierre expected Grace (Kenzaboro) to be cross but instead received soothing words from the Duke's daughter. In extension, it was also revealed that Pierre had a Gargoyle, a perfect support to Virgile's Garuda.

The episode ended with Grace (Kenzaboro) unsuccessfully playing the villainess once more—he wanted to further the intimacy level between Virgile (who had been eavesdropping and got caught) and Anna by having the former teach Anna wind magic. But it ended up turning into something else entirely, with Anna endeavoring to learn wind magic so she could support Grace (Kenzaboro) at the Magic Exhibition.

What to expect from From Bureaucrat to Villainess episode 6

Intrigue over the ancient Dragon, Orion (Image via Ajia-do)

From Bureaucrat to Villainess episode 6 should take things up a notch and finally introduce a little action. So far, the series has taken on a more introductory approach with the characters, the isekai setting, the way the new world worked, and of course, the magic.

But in this next installment, it is likely that fans will witness Grace (Kenzaboro) and Virgile in action against bigger magic beasts outside the academy. Further, there should also be more information on Hinako affecting the story from the real world. Lastly, Grace (Kenzaboro) could also learn more about Orion and its quirks.

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback