From Bureaucrat to Villainess episode 7 release date and time, where to watch, and more

From Bureaucrat to Villainess episode 7 will premiere on February 21, 2025, at 12.30 am JST. The episode will first air on the Super Animeism Turbo programming block on JNN affiliates, including MBS and TBS. After its release in Japan, it will be available in various regions worldwide.

North American fans can watch it on Hidive, while fans in South and Southeast Asia can stream the episode on Muse Communications. Crunchyroll will also stream From Bureaucrat to Villainess episode 7.

From Bureaucrat to Villainess episode 7: Release date and time

Hinako and Mitsuko (Image via Ajia-do)

From Bureaucrat to Villainess episode 7 is set to release on February 21, 2025, at 12.26 am JST. For convenience, 12:30 am JST is often used to estimate global release times. This series is one of many included in the Winter 2025 anime lineup.

Depending on where viewers are located, From Bureaucrat to Villainess episode 7 will be released either before or on February 21, 2025.

Here are the various release times in different regions of the world:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Japanese Standard Time 12:30 am Friday February 21, 2025 Pacific Standard Time 07:30 am Thursday February 20, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 03:30 am Thursday February 20, 2025 Central Standard Time 09:30 am Thursday February 20, 2025 Indian Standard Time 09:00 pm Thursday February 20, 2025 Philippine Time 11:30 pm Thursday February 20, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 02:00 am Friday February 21, 2025

Where to watch From Bureaucrat to Villainess episode 7

Anna Doll (Image via Ajia-do)

Animated by Ajia-do Animation Works, From Bureaucrat to Villainess episode 7 will premiere on the Super Animeism Turbo programming block across its 28 affiliates, including MBS and TBS.

For viewers in North America, Sentai Filmworks has licensed Hidive to stream the episode. Muse Communications has made similar arrangements in South and Southeast Asia. For those in other regions, Crunchyroll will stream From Bureaucrat to Villainess episode 7 so they don't miss it.

From Bureaucrat to Villainess episode 6 recap

Auguste and Richard (Image via Ajia-do)

Titled Dad Is Moved To Tears, the episode began with a brief sparring match between Auguste Lion and Richard Pierre. Observing from the real world, Hinako and Mitsuko watched together, with the former explaining that this game, despite being an otome, features incredible fight scenes. As she elaborates, the sparring between Auguste and Richard was meant to show Grace what the exhibition was like.

Moving forward, Auguste and Richard, each possessing opposite elements, always engaged in flashy battles. Next, Anna was asked to demonstrate her magic, which she did impressively. However, this led the two men to ponder—they seemingly hadn't improved since the last Magic Exhibition, while Anna had already become quite powerful. In other words, they had yet to unlock their beasts' true potential.

Suddenly, a nearby rock deposit erupted, revealing a massive Dragon Skeleton. It wasn't just a fossil or "Lost Bones"; it was a living monster. Apparently, Anna's magic was strong enough to attract monsters to her, as had been seen previously. Therefore, Grace and Anna were instructed to return quickly for reinforcements while Auguste and Richard held off the monster.

Richard, Anna, and Grace (Image via Ajia-do)

However, they couldn't sustain for too long, given the monster's defenses. Grace's quick thinking and a simple spell allowed the two men to awaken their beasts' potential. With their newfound abilities, they defeated the Dragon Skeleton. As gratitude for the debt they owed, both Auguste and Richard pledged their loyalty to Grace, the future Queen of the Kingdom.

Back at the Academy, Grace and Anna's training demonstrated their high compatibility, given the nature of their elements. With Anna gone, three students approached Grace aiming to remove Anna from the former's consideration of partaking in the Magic Exhibition, but they were promptly shot down. At the Student Council office, there was a friendly exchange of words where Lucas warned Grace about the naysayers.

Later, Anna was approached by the same three students who tried to break her spirit from participating alongside Grace. However, after everything that had transpired, Anna refused to back down, as she believed in Grace. Impressed by her determination, Grace returned once more and handled the situation expertly, drawing on Kenzaboro's experience in his work.

What to expect from From Bureaucrat to Villainess episode 7

Grace and Orion (Image via Ajia-do)

From Bureaucrat to Villainess episode 7 should be the point at which viewers will finally witness the Magic Exhibition. This event has been significantly built up over the past few episodes and seems to have finally arrived.

Grace and Anna's training has the potential to bear fruit in what promises to be an amazing display of magical prowess. The episode will begin with the preparations for the big event and should conclude with lots of magic.

From Bureaucrat to Villainess episode 7 will also feature a renewed and even more intense battle between Auguste and Richard.

