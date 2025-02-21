From Bureaucrat to Villainess episode 8 release date and time, where to watch, and more

From Bureaucrat to Villainess episode 8 will premiere on February 28, 2025, at 12.30 am JST. The episode will first air on the Super Animeism Turbo programming block on JNN affiliates, including MBS and TBS. After its release in Japan, it will be available in various regions worldwide.

Ad

North American fans can watch it on Hidive, while fans in South and Southeast Asia can stream the episode on Muse Communications. Crunchyroll will also stream From Bureaucrat to Villainess episode 8. The next episode should feature flashbacks from Grace's childhood and also glimpse the other cast members as children. Simply put, the anime should expand on Grace's backstory.

From Bureaucrat to Villainess episode 8: Release date and time

Hinako Tondabayashi (Image via Ajia-do)

From Bureaucrat to Villainess episode 8 is set to release on February 28, 2025, at 12.26 am JST. For convenience, 12:30 am JST is often used to estimate global release times. This series is one of many included in the Winter 2025 anime lineup.

Ad

Trending

Depending on where viewers are located, From Bureaucrat to Villainess episode 8 will be released either before or on February 21, 2025.

Here are the various release times in different regions of the world:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Japanese Standard Time 12:30 am Friday February 28, 2025 Pacific Standard Time 07:30 am Thursday February 27, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 03:30 am Thursday February 27, 2025 Central Standard Time 09:30 am Thursday February 27, 2025 Indian Standard Time 09:00 pm Thursday February 27, 2025 Philippine Time 11:30 pm Thursday February 27, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 02:00 am Friday February 28, 2025

Ad

Where to watch From Bureaucrat to Villainess episode 8

Grace Auvergne (Image via Ajia-do)

Animated by Ajia-do Animation Works, From Bureaucrat to Villainess episode 8 will premiere on the Super Animeism Turbo programming block across its 28 affiliates, including MBS and TBS.

Ad

For viewers in North America, Sentai Filmworks has licensed Hidive to stream the episode. Muse Communications has made similar arrangements in South and Southeast Asia. For those in other regions, Crunchyroll will stream From Bureaucrat to Villainess episode 8 so they don't miss it.

From Bureaucrat to Villainess episode 7 recap

Leopold, Grace, Josette, and Waltz (Image via Ajia-do)

Titled "Dad Puts On An Exhibition", the episode began with a look at the Auvergne Mansion. The sprawling land, sweeping gardens, and massive mansion, attended to by many servants, was managed by Duke Leopold Auvergne. As it stands, he was also the Kingdom's Master of Finance, which is why he was away from home a lot. But he had finally returned after 2 long months.

Ad

With him, he bought a gift for Grace - a rocking horse. Fearing how she would react, Grace, or rather Kenzaboro played it off very coolly to avoid an unsavory situation. Next, Grace and Josette were off to Meister Waltz's with a gift as thanks for his hard work and another request. But they were surprised when they got to his little hut in the woods.

The Meister and the Duke were spinning tops and enjoying themselves. Grace and Josette quickly listened in on their conversation, with the Duke stating that he felt he didn't deserve to be Duke. Stepping up, Kenzaboro was at it again, doing a splendid job in restoring the Duke's confidence and defeating him at spinning tops, which pleasantly surprised Leopold.

Ad

Anna Doll and Grace Auvergne (Image via Ajia-do)

Moving on, the day had finally arrived - the Magic Exhibition. With the Duke and the Principal in attendance, Auguste and Richard put up an impressive display of their newly acquired Magic Skills. But next up was Grace and Anna's turn. With a beautiful display of teamwork, they overcome their first test of hitting 3 flying targets by combining their magic.

Ad

For the next bit, to take down the merged beast, they switched sides, i.e., this time Grace assisted Anna. The result - a breathtaking display by the girls in the Magic Exhibition. Once they stepped off the stage, they were greeted and praised by all the Princes and the Duke himself on their display. At this moment, Anna was so flattered that she nervously explained how she managed to boost her stamina.

Ad

Previously, she had gained a few extra pounds and sought to eat less. However, a few words from Grace/Kenzaboro determined her to eat her fill and work it off through exercise, training, and magic practice. Hearing her little story had the opposite effect - everyone present gained a boost in their intimacy meters towards Grace.

What to expect from From Bureaucrat to Villainess episode 8 (speculative)

Intimacy Meter boosts (Image via Ajia-do)

From Bureaucrat to Villainess episode 8 will continue the story with Kenzaboro doing his best to ensure Anna's success in the story. In the outside world, both his wife and daughter watch on with rapt attention and attempt to aid him whenever possible.

Ad

The next episode should feature flashbacks from Grace's childhood and her interactions with the other characters as children. She had been known to trip a lot, at different places and in front of different people, the reason for which fans will learn in From Bureaucrat to Villainess episode 8 titled "Day Becomes A Maid".

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback