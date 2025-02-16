I'm an S-Rank Behemoth episode 9 release date, where to watch, and more

I'm an S-Rank Behemoth episode 9 will be released on February 22, 2025 at 11pm JST. Multiple networks in Japan, including Tokyo MX, will broadcast the episode. The series is one of the few fanservice-heavy anime to air during Winter 2025.

It adapts the light novel titled I'm a Behemoth, an S-Ranked Monster, but Mistaken for a Cat, I Live as an Elf's Girl Pet. The series has also been partially adapted into a manga. Fans wishing to progress with the story can pick up the manga. Studio Zero-G and Saber Works bring this novel to screens worldwide.

I'm an S-Rank Behemoth episode 9: Release date and time

Stella (Image via Zero G and Saber Works)

I'm an S-Rank Behemoth episode 9 is set to premiere on February 22, 2025 at 11pm JST, as part of the Winter 2025 anime lineup. The series will have two versions, censored and uncensored, which will be released simultaneously.

The streaming schedule for various time zones is listed below:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 06:00 am Saturday February 22, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 09:00 am Saturday February 22, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 02:00 pm Saturday February 22, 2025 Central Standard Time 08:00 am Saturday February 22, 2025 Indian Standard Time 07:30 pm Saturday February 22, 2025 Philippine Time 10:00 pm Saturday February 22, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 11:30 pm Saturday February 22, 2025

Where to watch I'm an S-Rank Behemoth episode 9?

I'm an S-Rank Behemoth episode 9 will broadcast on Tokyo MX, BS11, ATX, and other networks in Japan. It will also be available to Japanese viewers on platforms like Amazon Prime Video and HIDIVE. The episode can also be found on Muse Asia'a YouTube channel for viewers located elsewhere around the globe.

A brief recap of I'm an S-Rank Behemoth episode 8

Reunion (Image via Zero G and Saber Works) Enter capt Enter capt Enter capt

I'm an S-Rank Behemoth episode 8 saw the girls return to Ruine. They were greeted with applause and cheers as Aria got promoted to A-Rank adventurer and Stella to B-Rank. The celebration began with plenty of food and drink. Moreover, a "small" gift had arrived from Gladstone, prompting Aria to now upgrade to a bigger residence.

After a bit of searching, Aria found a new house with a massive yard, a kitchen and quite a spacious bedroom. It also had an open-air bath, which made many buyers interested in that property. Thus, Aria and the girls moved into their new home, located a little outside of the main town but close enough, in case commuting to the town was necessary.

The next day, Vulcan dropped by with lots of Opal Lobster, a local delicacy. They then proceeded to reward themselves with a feast. Later that night, Tama decided to venture out. After the last battle, he gained a skill and a new third form. Intrigued, he was able to leave to test it out but was stopped by Stella, who was also now eager to know about the developments.

Lily and Feri (Image via Zero G and Saber Works)

The next morning, the powers of the Lily and Feri were revealed. They were able to grow World Trees and have waters called "The Fountain of Life" appear. In this world, having these resources in the backyard was super convenient. However, it also made Lily and Feri the most susceptible to being kidnapped.

Just then, Anna entered with an urgent request—a powerful monster had appeared on the First Level and had already created casualities for the Adventurers. With a little discussion, the girls decided to go take a closer look. In the Dungeon, they firstly faced off against Hobgoblins. Once again, Lily and Feri's powers were on display, using Fairy Bullet and Branch Whip to best the creatures.

Moving further, the girls then encountered a troll. Given their regenerative abilities, they were tough opponents. However, a bout of teamwork was enough to take down the monster. The girls then returned home for a bath and a meal. However, elsewhere, there was a storm brewing, a threat was nearing, and even the Sword Saint Alisha was on guard.

What to expect from I'm an S-Rank Behemoth episode 9?(speculative)

Aria (Image via Zero G and Saber Works)

I'm an S-Rank Behemoth episode 9 is expected to see the protagonists traveling to the Emperial Capital. As seen in the previous episode, something big is going to happen and preparations need to be made for the same.

The girl, unaware at the moment, might find themselves in the Capital in I'm an S-Rank Behemoth episode 9 and learning about this threat. Also, there is a possibility that the next episode will feature a cameo from the Sword Saint Alisha.

