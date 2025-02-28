From Bureaucrat to Villainess episode 9 release date and time, where to watch, and more

From Bureaucrat to Villainess episode 9 will premiere on March 07, 2025, at 12.30 am JST. The episode will first air on the Super Animeism Turbo programming block on JNN affiliates, including MBS and TBS. After its release in Japan, it will be available in various regions worldwide.

North American fans can watch it on Hidive, while fans in South and Southeast Asia can stream the episode on Muse Communications. Crunchyroll will also stream From Bureaucrat to Villainess episode 9.

The next episode should be packed with adventure as Grace, Anna and a few others find themselves trapped in a labyrinth when a mysterious Magic object is handled unintentionally.

Note: The article contains spoilers for the anime.

From Bureaucrat to Villainess episode 9: Release date and time

Josette (Image via Ajia-do)

Here are the various release times in different regions of the world:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Japanese Standard Time 12:30 am Friday March 07, 2025 Pacific Standard Time 07:30 am Thursday March 06, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 03:30 am Thursday March 06, 2025 Central Standard Time 09:30 am Thursday March 06, 2025 Indian Standard Time 09:00 pm Thursday March 06, 2025 Philippine Time 11:30 pm Thursday March 06, 2025 Australian Central Standard Time 02:00 am Friday March 07, 2025

Where to watch From Bureaucrat to Villainess episode 9

Anna Doll (Image via Ajia-do)

Animated by Ajia-do Animation Works, From Bureaucrat to Villainess episode 9 will premiere on the Super Animeism Turbo programming block across its 28 affiliates, including MBS and TBS.

For viewers in North America, Sentai Filmworks has licensed Hidive to stream the episode. Muse Communications has made similar arrangements in South and Southeast Asia. For those in other regions, Crunchyroll will stream From Bureaucrat to Villainess episode 9 so they don't miss it.

From Bureaucrat to Villainess episode 8 recap

Anna and Lambert (Image via Ajia-do)

The episode, Dad Becomes A Maid, began with a short sparring bout between Anna and Lambert. The former had improved her skills since she first summoned her Magic Beast. At the other end, Lambert was testing out his new Wand Book. He had gotten inspired by Grace's Magic Fand and asked Meister Walz to make him something similar, with the decision being a Wand Book.

This was a week after the Magic Exhibition, with the cast now visiting the Auvergne Estate. Whilst having tea, Lambert shared a little about his beginnings, coming from a fringe family of minor nobles. Despite their humble setting, they never ceased to encourage and nurture their children. So it wasn't rare for common folk to rise up the ranks through skill and excellence.

Here Anna chimed in, relating to what Lambert said, even in something as little as table manners. So, it was proposed that for the summer vacation, Anna stay at the Auvergne Estate to learn the Aristocratic ways. Now while Grace (Kenzaboro) saw it as preparing her for the Virgile Route, Anna viewed it as her training for the potential role of Grace's lady-in-waiting.

Kenzaboro Tondabayashi (Image via Ajia-do)

Next, Kenzaboro found himself in a sort of vestige world, wherein Orion led to him a caged Grace. But before he could release her, he woke up as Grace once more, greeted by Josette and Anna (in a maid outfit). So Anna had truly mistaken Grace's offer - she was ready to train as a maid for the Aristocracy. But this was odd as this was an original route, as revealed by Hinako in a brief real-world scene.

Anyhow, accepting it Anna one day employed her maid, and Grace accepted. The first task was making Grace's bed, which did go well-ish. Next, Anna learned of Miss Mathilde being the only one to style Grace's hair, given her Beastskin enchantment of emanating heat through her hands. Moving forward, Head Maid Olive gave Anna an estate tour and explained the functioning of the 300 servants and craftsmen present there.

The episode ended with Grace making an appearance in a maid costume as well. She questioned Anna on her experience and received a fulfilling reply - the Duke was running more of a tiny kingdom/community that took great care of its inhabitants as well as contributed to society. Overall, the experience was a great learning opportunity for Anna's future.

What to expect from From Bureaucrat to Villainess episode 9 (speculative)

Grace and Anna (Image via Ajia-do)

From Bureaucrat to Villainess episode 9 will feature Grace, Anna, Lambert, Virgile, Auguste, Pierre, and Lucas embarking on an unexpected adventure. They will find themselves trapped in a labyrinth of sorts after Lucas' curiosity gets the better of him and he attempts to open up a mysterious cube.

It looks like a great opportunity for Anna to further her affinity with any of the romance options. But given Kenzaboro's luck for far, From Bureaucrat to Villainess episode 9 might just see them fall harder for the blonde villainess.

