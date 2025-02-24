I'm an S-Rank Behemoth episode 10 release date, where to watch, and more

I'm an S-Rank Behemoth episode 10 will be released on March 1, 2025, at 11 pm JST. Episode 10 will mark the beginning of the final arc of the anime adaptation and depict Aria and her party's faceoff against one of the Four Fiends.

Episode 9 aired on February 22, 2025, and mainly focused on Aria and her party heading to the royal capital to train and prepare for the upcoming fight against higher demons. Episode 9 also revealed Vulcan's true identity as the royal artifact smith and her past involvement in the demon war.

Disclaimer- This article contains minor spoilers for I'm an S-Rank Behemoth episode 10.

I'm an S-Rank Behemoth episode 10: Release date and time

I'm an S-Rank Behemoth episode 10 is currently scheduled to release at 11 pm JST on Saturday, March 1, 2025, as one of the few fan service-heavy series airing in the Winter 2025 anime season.

The series has been following the manga adaptation's storyline closely, so fans wanting to progress with the story can start reading from chapter 48.

The streaming times in various time zones are:

Time zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 06:00 am Saturday March 1, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 09:00 am Saturday

March 1, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 02:00 pm Saturday March 1, 2025 Central Standard Time 08:00 am Saturday

March 1, 2025 Indian Standard Time 07:30 pm Saturday

March 1, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 10:00 pm Saturday March 1, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 11:30 pm Saturday March 1, 2025

Where to watch I'm an S-Rank Behemoth episode 10?

Multiple channels, including Tokyo MX, BS11, and MT-X, will be broadcasting I'm an S-Rank Behemoth episode 10. Japanese audiences can stream the episode on multiple platforms, including Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and Abema.

For international audiences, the anime will only be streamed via Muse Asia's YouTube channel.

Brief recap of I'm an S-Rank Behemoth episode 9

Aria and Tama as shown in the anime (Image via Zero-G and Saber Works)

I'm an S-Rank Behemoth episode 9 began with Aria and her entire party getting invited to the royal capital for an audience with the king. Given the abruptness of the invite, Aria and the rest of the party became rather anxious, only for Vulcan to peculiarly assure them that there was nothing to worry about. Aria, alongside Tama and the rest of the party, leaves for the royal capital.

Upon reaching the capital, they are met by a company of knights that escort them to the royal palace. The king and prince greet the entire party and reveal that Vulcan was the royal artifact maker and one of the heroes who fought in the demon war years ago.

Belzebuth, one of the demons allied with humans, then reveals that elite demons, also known as the Four Fiends, will soon be revived and wreak havoc on the rest of the world, which cuts into a compilation of Aria and her party training to become stronger while acquiring new skills.

The episode ends with the Four Fiends getting revived, with one of them appearing in Aria's own town.

I'm an S-Rank Behemoth episode 10: What to expect?

Vulcan creating new equipment (Image Zero-G and Saber Works)

I'm an S-Rank Behemoth episode 10 will mainly focus on Aria and her party returning to their town to face one of the Four Fiends that has apparently reemerged in the town's labyrinth. Although episode 9 depicted Vulcan creating a new set of artifacts for the party, this equipment will make an appearance in episode 10.

