"From meme to award winning manga" - Kagurabachi fans celebrate series' journey to impressive Next Manga Awards victory

Wednesday, August 28, 2024 saw the official winners of the Next Manga Awards 2024 announced, with Takeruo Hokazono’s Kagurabachi manga definitively winning the Print Manga category. Hokazono’s series earned its victory on the back of over 100 thousand votes from fans worldwide, earning the second highest share of votes in the contest’s history and more than tripling the 2024 second place’s share.

Understandably, the ever-fervent fanbase of the Kagurabachi manga series is taking the opportunity to celebrate and boast of their favorite manga’s success, and rightfully so. As many are rightfully pointing out, what started as a meme surrounding the series and its apparent edginess has blossomed into a legitimately successful, award-winning manga series.

Kagurabachi confirms its success with latest overwhelming award victory

Expand Tweet

Trending

To further clarify, the Kagurabachi manga’s popularity primarily started out as memes surrounding the series’ edginess in general and protagonist Chihiro Rokuhira. Many even posted these memes to the effect of commenting on how generic and uninteresting the manga looked from their standpoint. Such posts were made online in the first few months of the manga’s serialization when casting judgment either way was still difficult.

However, there came a time in which the script had suddenly flipped on Hokazono’s manga, with many beginning to genuinely praise it and recommend it to others online. The fanbase only grew from there, with the series experiencing a massive swell of popularity and readership to the point Shueisha allegedly believing it can “carry the next generation of Jump.”

Today, the strange journey has culminated in an all-time victory for the series at the Next Manga Awards 2024. The manga’s victory came with 101,836 votes, second in the contest’s history only to Oshi no Ko’s roughly 103 thousand votes in 2021. The series also now boasts the single highest vote count any Weekly Shonen Jump manga has received in the contest. Finally, the series’ winning vote count more than tripled what the second place manga received.

Fan reaction

Expand Tweet

Understandably, fans online are heartily celebrating their manga’s victory, boasting about it and reminding the naysayers of their major critiques of the series. Others, meanwhile, are choosing to instead focus on praising Hokazono and his series, or sharing how legitimately happy it makes them to see that he won:

“PREACH, KAGURABACHI WILL AND SHALL MOVE MOUNTAINS,” boasted one fan.

““AXED IN 20 CHAPTERS”

“MORBIUS EFFECT”

“DEMONSLAYER COPY”

“GENERIC MC”

“CAN’T CARRY JUMP”

WHAT THEY GOTTA SAY NOW! WE AINT COME TO TAKE PART, WE CAME TO TAKE OVER BACHIBROS!” proclaimed another.

“Time to dominate the manga industry for the next bachillion years,” celebrated a third.

“trying not to cry at work” admitted a fourth.

Others still are pointing out how impressive the victory is, either by nature of the manga’s journey or in the potential it’s showing on the back of this award:

“Next Jujutsu Kaisen [fire emoji],” argued one netizen in reference to the widespread popularity of Gege Akutami’s manga.

“Impressive! Kagurabachi taking home the award so soon after its debut shows just how well it’s resonating with readers,” pointed out a second.

“Winning an award within 1 year since its serialization is an insane feat!” agreed a third.

In any case, the fandom of Hokazono’s manga series is universally celebrating the victory and rejoicing in the vindication they’re currently feeling. They’re likewise confident that this is only the start for the series, and given its remarkable journey thus far, the potential it likewise shows, and this latest feat, it’s difficult to argue otherwise.

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback