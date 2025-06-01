From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 10: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

In the upcoming From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 10, premiering June 8, 2025 on Amazon Prime Video at midnight JST, Beryl faces his most challenging assignment yet as he prepares to guard a princess from the visiting Sphenedyardvania delegation.

Following the shocking revelation of his former student Rose Marblehart's arrival as part of the Holy Order, Beryl must navigate complex loyalties while maintaining diplomatic relations. This episode promises intense character development as Beryl balances his protective instincts with political sensitivities, all while confronting his past as a teacher and his current role as a knight.

From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 10: Release date and time

From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 10 will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video worldwide from June 8, 2025, at midnight JST. The global simultaneous release strategy continues to allow fans across different regions to experience the series together without geographical restrictions.

Here's when From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 10 drops in various time zones:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Saturday June 7, 2025 8 am Eastern Time Saturday June 7, 2025 11 am Greenwich Mean Time Saturday June 7, 2025 3 pm Central European Time Saturday June 7, 2025 4 pm Indian Standard Time Saturday June 7, 2025 8:30 pm Philippine Time Saturday June 7, 2025 11 pm Japanese Standard Time Sunday June 8, 2025 12 am Australian Central Time Sunday June 8, 2025 1:30 am

Where to watch From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 10

Amazon Prime Video remains the exclusive global streaming platform for From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 10. Subscribers receive access to high-definition anime streaming with several language subtitle choices.

Amazon proves their dedication to high-quality anime delivery through this series, which provides viewers with superior streaming quality and improved accessibility features. Viewers must possess an active Amazon Prime subscription to stream From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 10.

From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 9 recap

In episode 9, The Old Country Bumpkin Goes on His First Hunt in Ages, Beryl finds Mewi’s chipped mug and learns she needs a school bag for the Magic Institute. Lacking funds, he takes on a job from Surena to capture a rare white horse for Liberion’s royal family.

After a daring rescue on a crumbling cliff, Beryl earns the horse’s trust and secures the reward. He buys Mewi the bag, and he is touched when she gives him a ceramic mug she bought with her dishwashing earnings. The episode ends with Beryl reuniting with his former student, Rose Marblehart, at a Holy Order meeting.

What to expect in From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 10 (speculative)

A still from the anime From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 9 (Image via Passione and Hayabusa)

Based on From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 10’s title The Old Country Bumpkin Guards a Princess, the episode likely marks the arrival of Sphenedyardvania’s royal delegation, with Beryl possibly assigned as the princess’s guard. This new role could test his ability to balance diplomatic formality with his humble nature.

The unexpected reunion with Rose Marblehart hints at emotional tension, as Beryl navigates his past as her teacher alongside current Holy Order duties. The episode may explore loyalty, identity, and evolving responsibilities. However, given the show's penchant for twists, the narrative might diverge from expectations, offering surprises that challenge Beryl in unexpected ways.

