From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 7: Beryl truly becomes Mewi's parent as she enrolls in school

From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 7 was expected to continue focusing on Beryl’s efforts to become something like a parent to Mewi Freya. Officially released on Saturday, May 17, 2025, the installment did exactly that, and excitingly saw the two begin to legitimately bond as foster parent and child.

From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 7 likewise furthered the previous episode’s plot, which ended with Beryl promising to do exactly that for Mewi. Likewise, with the last installment also resolving the plotline of Mewi’s late sister, the series should move forward with her being involved in whatever focus is next.

From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 7 sees Mewi and Beryl truly become parent and child

Brief episode recap

From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 7 began with Beryl Gardinant describing his new home, saying it was still hard to get used to. He added he also can’t get used to living with Mewi Freya. He was clearly trying to play a fatherly role, but sheseemingly wasn’t receptive to this. As they went into town together, he thought that he had to find a way to grow closer with Mewi, suggesting they go to a play after walking up to the theater.

They ended up spending the afternoon there, with both Beryl and Mewi enjoying the experience. While he was satisfied with the start, he emphasized the need to continue reaching out to her in order to build a connection. He decided to do so by going to the Magic Institute with her, intent on meeting her teachers as her guardian ahead of her transfer. They were approached by a teacher named Kinera Fine, who offered to help them in the transfer process.

From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 7 saw her offer to show Mewi and Beryl around, which made the young girl nervous. Kinera asked who recommended them to the school, which revealed Commander Diamond of the Magic Corps as the school’s principal. However, as their tour began, he expressed doubts she’d be able to fit in socially with the school’s emphasis on teaching manners.

Mewi prepares to attend school in From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 7 (Image via Passione, Hayabusa Film)

They then discussed what Mewi’s major would be, with Kinera suggesting offensive magic given her talent for fire magic. Kinera then explained the breakdown of magic types to Beryl since he was unknowledgeable. General magic was divided into five branches, those being offensive, defensive, healing, enhancing and lifestyle magics. She then showed them the student dormitories, since Mewi would need to decide whether she lived in them or at home.

From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 7 saw both of them stunned by the facilities, with Mewi clearly falling in love with the idea of living there. After the tour, the two got lunch before heading home, where Beryl mused on what the best move for Mewi would be in terms of her living arrangements. At the restaurant they chose, they ended up running into Surena Lysandra, who invited them to join her.

After thanking her for his new sword, he introduced Surena to Mewi, who was shocked to learn they were living together. They then discussed Surena’s monster hunting work, which led to the reveal that a special delegation from Sphenedyardvania would be visiting soon. She and the other guild members were likewise being asked to spend extra time hunting monsters in order to ensure the delegation’s safety.

From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 7 then saw the trio part ways, with Beryl asking Surena to give Mewi a pep talk about school. Unfortunately, this proved to be more confrontational than expected, highlighting Surena’s feelings for him. Mewi then headed home, with Surena telling Beryl that she certainly had potential. Beryl then went to see Allucia Citrus and Curuni Crueciel, who each supported the idea of Mewi living in the dormitories.

Henbritz Drought also offered his thoughts, saying it would be better to expose her to such a new situation sooner rather than later. Beryl visited Lucy Diamond to get her thoughts after as well, where she also supported Mewi going to the dorms. Ficelle Harbellier agreed with this after Lucy asked for her opinion as well. After learning Ficelle would be both a teacher and student due to the shortage, Beryl seemingly grew upset and left shortly thereafter.

From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 7 saw him muse on the situation by himself while looking out at the river. He was conflicted over both wanting to fulfill a parental role for her, and the obvious interest she had in the dormitories. When he got home, she told him of a strange noise coming from her bedroom. It was revealed to be a mousehole. This prompted several mice to run out into the house, with Mewi saying to leave them alone.

From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 7 saw Beryl ask Lucy Diamond and several others for advice on Mewi (Image via Passione, Hayabusa Film)

However, he pointed out the danger they presented as carriers of disease. She argued it was fine and she was used to living with them, but he responded that he refused to let her live like that again. This seemingly touched her as he dealt with the last of the mice. Mewi ended up helping him as he struggled, but said nothing to him after he pointed it out. After setting up repellant to stop the mice from coming back, Beryl went to go make them dinner.

As he cooked, From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman episode 7 saw him realize she was ready to live in the dormitory if she wanted to. She then asked to help him with dinner, with Beryl saying he’d miss her once she left given how close they’d gotten. As they ate, Mewi said she’d rather live with Beryl and commute than live in the dormitories. The episode ended with Mewi saying she wanted to be of use to Beryl as the two joked with each other.

Final thoughts

With Mewi choosing to live at home with Beryl in episode 7, the next installment should focus on the struggles she faces both commuting to and attending the Magic Institute. Although there will certainly be struggles, it’s likely that she’ll be shown to have significant potential as a mage. Beryl, meanwhile, will likely reunite with other students and friends as Mewi goes to school, in turn setting up the series’ next main narrative focus.

