Fujimoto disappoints Chainsaw Man fans with chapter 147 before a two-week hiatus

Tuesday, October 31, 2023, saw the release of chapter 147 of author and illustrator Tatsuki Fujimoto’s smash-hit Chainsaw Man manga series via various digital Shueisha platforms. While fans were incredibly excited to see what was in store for them heading into the release week, the chapter left most feeling more disappointed than anything else.

This is largely in part due to how exciting and informative the previous Chainsaw Man installment was, focusing on the revelation of the Chainsaw Man Church’s plans and allies. The Fire Devil reveal was especially intriguing to readers, with many hoping for continued information on and/or set up of their identity and motivations in chapter 147.

However, this is not what fans got in Chainsaw Man’s latest issue, which lacked dialogue in general and was especially devoid of any significantly meaningful lore information. While it could be argued that some fans are simply putting too much of their expectations on Fujimoto’s shoulders, there’s a legitimate argument to be made for the issue being disappointing.

Chainsaw Man fans claim Fujimoto is setting the series up for downfall after the latest issue

Fan reaction

As mentioned above, fan reaction towards the events within Chainsaw Man chapter 147 and the announcement of a two-week break following its release was largely negative. Regarding the reception of the two-week break, fans are likely incensed by the fact that a two-week break also preceded the release of the latest issue, which turned out to be a “fluff chapter,” according to some.

It’s worth noting, likewise, that neither what the issue had to offer nor the release being surrounded by two separate two-week breaks is the single issue here. It’s the combination of both which has many fans upset. Had chapter 147 been significantly informative, or if there wasn’t a two-week break until chapter 148’s release, fans would likely be much happier with what they got than they currently are.

Some Chainsaw Man fans are also pointing out the degradation of Fujimoto’s artwork in the issue, claiming it to have a very sketch-like appearance relative to prior releases. While many fans are honing in on the actual story content, or rather lack thereof, it’s clear that fans have taken grievance with the issue both aesthetically and narratively.

That being said, this is a cycle that has repeated itself many times before, especially since the manga’s second part began serialization. Fans have often criticized Fujimoto’s direction of the narrative, just to praise it a few issues later when the current, imperative plotlines are tied together and wrapped up. While this doesn’t necessarily invalidate readers’ claims, it does provide some context as to how serious these concerns are (that is to say, not very much so).

Are fans right or wrong?

Likewise, it’s difficult to say if fans are right or wrong in their assessment of Fujimoto’s latest outing(s). On the one hand, Chainsaw Man is Fujimoto’s story, and he has the right to structure it and draw it in whichever way he chooses, period. On the other hand, many Japanese and international fans alike pay money to access official copies of Fujimoto’s manga, meaning they do have a right to criticize as customers.

Generally speaking, however, fans are likely blowing the issue out of proportion as it stands currently. The Academy saga is on the precipice of its biggest arc yet and is set to imminently tie together the overarching plot of the entire series thus far. While slow chapters like this are frustrating, fans are best served to be as patient as possible before casting judgment on the state of the series.

