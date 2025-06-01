Fujimoto's best move for the Fire Devil host reveal in Chainsaw Man is clear

Chainsaw Man finally debuting the Fire Devil has the highlight of the week. For quite some time now, this enigmatic presence has been felt throughout Part II. With no face to the name, the Devil seemed to be pulling the strings from the shadows and according to popular belief, gathering his might. But as chapter 204 ended, it wasn't looking to fight Denji, rather simply speak to him.

Ad

What's more intriguing is the identity of the Fire Devil. Having been inside a host (many claiming to be Seigi Akoku), it was posing as the imposter, Fakesaw Man. Now with the guise having been torn off, the real Fire Devil emerged. However, its host is yet unclear, i.e., until the manga officially confirms it two weeks later. Though, through all this, Fujimoto's best move for the reveal can be gauged.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

Chainsaw Man: What Fujimoto intends with the Fire Devil host's reveal may be clear

Expand Tweet

Ad

As mentioned, Chainsaw Man chapter 204 witnessed the Fire Devil mark its official manga debut. The Devil had been teased since the early phases of Part II, but never made an appearance until now. Common consensus presented that it was forging contracts with humans to bolster its strength to ultimately make a move. Given the current circumstances, that moment may have finally arrived.

Again, with the Fire Devil comes the question of who its host is, considering its words at the end of the chapter. The Devil saying that it was "inside him this entire time" leads to the popular hypothesis that Seigi Akoku was the Fire Devil's host. This theory is further strengthened by the severed and sliced head laying at scene as the Devil asks Denji whether or not he remembers who it is.

Ad

Now given Chainsaw Man creator Tatsuki Fujimoto's storytelling style, things are seldom black and white. While the idea that the host being Seigi is compelling, it proves too forward for the mangaka's way of operating. It is possible, given Denji's character, that chapter 205 sees him outrightly deny knowing who the person is. While this may as serve comedic relief, it does hold something deeper.

Denji (Image via MAPPA)

The teen not recognizing whose head it is speaks of Denji not knowing who likes and dislikes him. His focus has been mostly on getting people to love and adore, a desire that stems from a childhood of neglect and hardship. This is what allowed Makima to manipulate him and in Part II, had him succumb to Yoru's "charm". To put it plainly, he wants acknowledgement, period.

Ad

Moreover, it would speak of Denji not really concerning himself where this comes from. As seen in chapter 203, he was hesitating to attack Fakesaw Man directly as he didn't want to harm the attached civilians. While this is definitely due to the humanity in him, it also stems from him wanting those people to be alive to love and adore Chainsaw Man aka him (as he himself states).

This craving to be seen, loved, and admired - discounting the source - has seemingly become a glaring predisposition. Be it from comrades or strangers, Denji is willing to accept the affection if it fills the emotional void birthed by years of isolation and turmoil. Such desperate need paints him as an easy target for manipulation, but also a tragic and compelling hero.

Ad

Put simply, validation is a prize for Denji - something he is willing to go to any lengths to acquire.

In Conclusion

The Fire Devil and Denji (Image via Viz Media)

To conclude, Chainsaw Man debuting the Fire Devil has increased narrative stakes whilst simultaneously showcasing another layer of Denji's character. Fujimoto expertly uses the Devil's host's identity to potentially shift the focus on a deep-rooted aspect of Denji’s character - a craving to be seen.

Ad

Seigi Akoku or not, the host's identity reveal might be pushed onto the backburner when compared to Denji processing the current events - emotion over rationality. The boy only being responsive to validation and not its source highlights a sad reality that makes him an easy target.

All in all, this speaks of a flawed hero, attempting to survive in a chaotic world which looks to be on brink of destruction.

Ad

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Casey Mendez Casey has been an anime writer at Sportskeeda since almost a year. Being drawn into the world of animanga after watching the Dragon Ball series almost a decade ago, Casey's interest in the genre, along with his love of crafting plot theories influenced his writerly endeavors. Presently pursuing a Master's degree in International Business, Casey worked for Uneake and FootballExpress for 1.3 years before joining Sportskeeda.



Casey's writings reflect his commitment to producing the most reliable content, evidenced by his flair for in-depth reporting. He places a high value on meticulous research and complete factual accuracy.



Although it was legendary Akira Toriyama’s magnum opus that influenced his love of animanga, Casey soon branched out and explored other titles. The unique ways in which mangakas express ideas, as well as their far-reaching effects, have inspired Casey in his creative pursuits.



When not busy writing, Casey enjoys working out, listening to music, strumming the guitar, and playing football. Know More