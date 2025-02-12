Gachiakuta chapter 128: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Gachiakuta chapter 128 is set to be released on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, at 12 am JST in Japan. However, due to the differences in time zones, most manga readers will be able to read the chapter on February 18, 2025. Since the manga's official staff hasn't announced a break yet, interested fans can read the chapter on Kodansha's K Manga service next week.

In the previous chapter, Follo awakened his powers as a Giver, thanks to Rudo, who encouraged him. Wielding his Vital Instrument, Follo demonstrated his explosive strength to overwhelm the Trash Beast. Given how the chapter tantalizingly ended, fans cannot wait for the release of Gachiakuta chapter 128.

Gachiakuta chapter 128 release date and time

Rudo, as seen in the anime adaptation (Image via Bones Films)

According to Kodansha's K Manga service, Gachiakuta chapter 128 will be released on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, in most regions, while the same chapter will be accessible on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, in Japan, because of the differences in time zones.

Here are the release dates and times for Gachiakuta chapter 128, as per the corresponding time zones:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Tuesday, February 18, 2025 8 AM Eastern Daylight Time Tuesday, February 18, 2025 11 AM Greenwich Mean Time Tuesday, February 18, 2025 3 PM Central European Time Tuesday, February 18, 2025 4 PM Indian Standard Time Tuesday, February 18, 2025 8:30 PM Philippine Standard Time Tuesday, February 18, 2025 11 PM Japanese Standard Time Wednesday, February 19, 2025 12 AM Australian Central Standard Time Wednesday, February 19, 2025 12:30 AM

Where to read Gachiakuta chapter 128?

Tamsy is shocked to see Follo in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

Interested manga enthusiasts can enjoy reading Kei Urana's Gachiakuta chapter 128 on Kodansha's K Manga service, accessible both as application and web versions.

However, K Manga's service is only available in the USA, New Zealand, Canada, Singapore, and Australia, and the app version is available in India, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Vietnam, and Brazil. Additionally, fans must purchase coins to read the chapter on this platform.

Gachiakuta chapter 127 recap

The chapter, titled Explosion Reprise, commences with Tamsy wondering how Follo survived. At this moment, he is shocked to see the boy wielding a Vital Instrument. The chapter confirms that Follo has indeed become a Giver and that his power isn't a result of Rudo's 3R technique.

Tamsy repulses at the thought of the Power of Friendship, which may have indeed helped Follo awaken his powers. Besides Tamsy, Gris and other supporters present in the area are perplexed. They wonder how Follo can wield such a gigantic hammer with grave injuries.

Follo and Rudo face the Trash Beast (Image via Kodansha)

Meanwhile, Follo apologizes to Rudo for saying harsh words and thanks him for his encouraging words. However, Rudo still hasn't forgiven Follo. Nevertheless, he wants to save the small chat for later and advises him to focus on the Trash Beast ahead.

In a monologue, Follo mentions how he never wanted to become like his friend and give up his dreams. That's why, he held his emotions, no matter what the situation was. Follo now realizes how wrong he has been. Rather than suppressing emotions, he decides to explode them.

Follo turns into a Giver (Image via Kodansha)

Follo then channels his new ideology to demonstrate his Vital Instrument's powers. The chapter ends with Follo destroying the Trash Beast with a charged-up blast from his Hammer.

What to expect in Gachiakuta chapter 128? (speculative)

Follo defeats the Trash Beast (Image via Kodansha)

Considering how the latest issue ended, Gachiakuta chapter 128 will likely show the aftermath of Follo's victory. Even though he has become a Giver, Follo has yet to completely master his Vital Instrument.

Moreover, there's a possibility that he's being able to push himself due to adrenaline. Once Follo comes to his normal self, he will likely require intensive care, especially due to his grave wounds.

