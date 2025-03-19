Gachiakuta chapter 132: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Gachiakuta chapter 132 is slated to be released on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, at 12 am JST in Japan. However, due to the varying time zones, most manga readers can enjoy the chapter on April 1, 2025. According to the mangaka, Kei Urana, the chapter will be on a break next week. That's why, fans can read the chapter on Kodansha's K Manga service after the break week.

In the previous chapter, Semiu and Enjin talked about Follo's potential and his vital instrument's weakness. During their conversation, Enjin realized that Semiu intended to imprint her name on her vital instrument. Yet, Semiu using her full powers meant that she could turn blind. Besides that, the chapter saw Rudo and others gear up for the Doll Festival.

Gachiakuta chapter 132 release date and time

According to Kodansha's K Manga service, Gachiakuta chapter 132 will be released on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, in most countries, and on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, at 12 am JST in Japan, due to the differences in time zones.

Check out the release dates and timings for Gachiakuta chapter 132, as per the corresponding time zones:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Tuesday, March 25, 2025 8 AM Eastern Daylight Time Tuesday, March 25, 2025 11 AM Greenwich Mean Time Tuesday, March 25, 2025 3 PM Central European Time Tuesday, March 25, 2025 4 PM Indian Standard Time Tuesday, March 25, 2025 8:30 PM Philippine Standard Time Tuesday, March 25, 2025 11 PM Japanese Standard Time Wednesday, March 26, 2025 12 AM Australian Central Standard Time Wednesday, March 26, 2025 12:30 AM

Where to read Gachiakuta chapter 132?

Tamsy, as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

Manga enthusiasts and Kei Urana's fans can read Gachiakuta chapter 132 on Kodansha's K Manga service, which is accessible as web and application versions.

Yet, the K Manga service is only available in the USA, Canada, New Zealand, Singapore, India, Mexico, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Philippines, and Brazil at this moment. Moreover, the service operates on purchase coins basis. In other words, interested readers need to buy coins to read Gachiakuta chapter 132 on the K Manga platform.

Gachiakuta chapter 131 recap

The chapter begins with Tamsy requesting Corvus to grant him leave as he'd like to go on a trip for a few days. Two days later, Semiu goes to a nightclub and finds Enjin looking at a picture. She asks Enjin about Follo's progress. The Cleaner reveals how they have conducted a primary analysis of Follo's powers.

According to Enijn, Follo's Vital Instrument, Alan, can create an explosion. However, its range and devastating power are based on the stress it gathers. At the same time, Enjin realizes that Follo's Vital Instrument can shoot only one explosion. After that, it has to rebuild stress to function again.

Semiu thinks that a strong Vital Instrument always comes with a weakness. She mentions how Zanka, Enjin, and Riyo can fight with their "plain" Vital Instruments without any recoil. Meanwhile, Enjin recalls how a Vital Instrument reflects its user. That's why, a user's name is always carved onto a Vital Instrument.

Semiu and Enjin in the chapter (Image via Kodansha)

Those without their names carved into their instrument generally hold back their powers. With this, Enjin recalls Semiu taking a leave for a few days. He asks her whether it's on Corvus' orders. Enjin is visibly worried about Semiu as he thinks that she might write her name on her Vital Instrument to look into the future.

He reminds her about the recoils she might have. According to the chapter, Semiu might lose her eyesight if she uses too much of her powers. However, the Cleaner's receptionist is willing to take a risk, especially because Corvus has seen something strange. She thinks that something is bound to happen in the future.

August, as seen in the chapter (Image via Kodansha)

Meanwhile, August is ecstatic about the Doll Festival, which will start from the next day. He hypes up everyone about it. The chapter then focuses on Amo, who tells Rudo how excited she is about the Doll Festival. It is also revealed that Gris, Tomme, and Follo won't be joining Rudo and others at the Festival.

Zanka looks slightly infuriated for missing out on the actions regarding Follo. Meanwhile, August reveals that there will be another person who will go with them to the Doll Festival. Interestingly, it's none other than Fu, who has joined the Cleaners on a trial basis. The chapter ends with August thinking that the festival will be special.

What to expect in Gachiakuta chapter 132?

Amo and Rudo in the chapter (Image via Kodansha)

Considering how the latest issue ended, Gachiakuta chapter 132 will likely delve into the Doll Festival, where Rudo and others will go. Rudo will look to focus on his job of finding the White Crow that Kuro told him about.

Besides that, Gachiakuta chapter 132 might reveal what Tamsy is up to. It's also strange that Semiu has taken leave from her Cleaners' duties after Tamsy. The chapter may give fans more insight into Semiu's plan.

