Kagurabachi chapter 73 release date and time, what to expect, and more

Kagurabachi chapter 73 is slated to be released on Monday, March 31, 2025, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump's 18th issue, as per the official MANGA Plus website. However, due to the varying time zones, most manga lovers can read the chapter earlier on March 30, 2025.

The previous chapter continued the flashback and explained the horrors of the Seitei War, including the Sword Saint's original scene. It was revealed that the Sword Saint went berserk and robbed 200,000 lives from the small island, even though a peace treaty was signed following the war.

At the same time, the chapter disclosed a key concept about the Eternal Contract. Given how the chapter ended, fans cannot wait to read Kagurabachi chapter 73.

Kagurabachi chapter 73 release date and time

Samura, as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

As per Shueisha's MANGA Plus website, Kagurabachi chapter 73 will be released on Monday, March 31, 2025, at 12 am JST in the 18th issue of Weekly Shonen Jump (2025). The chapter will be on a break next week as the author intends to take some time for research. Most global manga readers can access the chapter early on Sunday, March 30, 2025.

The release dates and timings for Kagurabachi chapter 73, as per their corresponding time zones, are here as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Sunday, March 30, 2025 8 AM Eastern Daylight Time Sunday, March 30, 2025 11 AM Greenwich Mean Time Sunday, March 30, 2025 3 PM Central European Time Sunday, March 30, 2025 4 PM Indian Standard Time Sunday, March 30, 2025 8:30 PM Philippine Standard Time Sunday, March 30, 2025 11 PM Japanese Standard Time Monday, March 31, 2025 12 AM Australian Central Standard Time Monday, March 31, 2025

12:30 AM

Where to read Kagurabachi chapter 73?

Samura and Yura (Image via Shueisha)

Interested manga readers can enjoy reading Takeru Hokazono's Kagurabachi chapter 73 on several Shueisha-affiliated services. It includes the MANGA Plus website, the MANGA Plus application, the official VIZ Media website, and the Shonen Jump+ app.

Yet, fans must remember that only the first and the latest three chapters are available on these services, except on the Shonen Jump+ app, which requires a subscription to read every chapter. Additionally, fans require a subscription to read the other chapters besides the free ones on MANGA Plus.

Kagurabachi chapter 72 recap

Picking up the events from the previous issue, the chapter kicks off with Yura telling Samura that he has come to thank a great hero. After that, he describes the Seitei War's events with clarity. As the general story goes, several barbaric individuals from a small island invaded Japan.

Citizens of that island were unique as their bodies grew accustomed to the destructive nature of the Datenseki. Eventually, their invasions turned into a war. However, the complexion of the war changed with the introduction of the Enchanted Blade wielders.

The Sword Saint, as seen in the chapter (Image via Shueisha)

Led by the Sword Saint, the "heroes" suppressed the invaders. However, there's more to the story than what is officially told. The Royal Family, who led the invasion, decided to sign a peace treaty. However, the peace lasted momentarily until the Sword Saint decided to annihilate everyone.

He awakened the true realm of the Shinuchi Enchanted Blade to bring calamity to the island. About 200,000 lives were lost as a result of the Sword Saint's carnage. Even though the Sword Saint is locked away, Yura says the same calamity will repeat in Japan in the near future. Thus, he wants Samura to do something.

Fearful about the future, Samura goes to the Kamunabi headquarters and tells one of the higher-ups about Yura's prophecy. The Kamunabi higher-up assures Samura that everything will be fine since they have kept the Sword Saint under tight security. Moreover, the organization has separated the Shinuchi blade from the Sword Saint.

Yura, as seen in the chapter (Image via Shueisha)

During their conversation, it's revealed that killing the Sword Saint would be akin to committing a suicide. According to the chapter, Kunishige Rokuhira developed the Eternal Contract's structure in a complex manner. Since it was difficult to create multiple such contracts, he used the Shinuchi's contract as the parent figure, and linked the other contracts to it.

That's why, if someone were to kill the Sword Saint, the other Enchanted Blade contractors would die in a few days. The Kamunabi sorcerer tells Samura to rest easy and leave everything to the Kamunabi. After that, the narrative shifts to the dojo, where Iori defeats her sparring partner. The chapter ends with Iori promising to become stronger so that she can protect her father.

What to expect in Kagurabachi chapter 73?

Shinuchi's Malediction (Image via Shueisha)

Considering how the latest chapter ended, Kagurabachi chapter 73 will likely return to the present and show Iori's reaction to her memories. Besides that, the chapter could drop more information on the Sword Saint. In addition, the chapter might also switch to Samura.

Since Iori's memories are now unsealed, they will flood Samura's consciousness. Therefore, Kagurabachi chapter 73 could show Samura's reactions to remembering the past shared with his daughter.

Also read:

