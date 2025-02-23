Kagurabachi chapter 69: Iori truly becomes Samura's daughter as Chihiro puts his trust in her friend

Heading into Kagurabachi chapter 69, fans of mangaka Takeru Hokazono’s smash-hit series were expecting a continued focus on protagonist Chihiro Rokuhira’s efforts to obtain the key. Officially released earlier this weekend, the story instead took an unexpected turn, introducing a new character who was inspired by Chihiro during a prior interaction.

Ad

Excitingly, Chihiro’s discovery of this in Kagurabachi chapter 69 leads him to make a risky call, choosing to place his trust in this completely ordinary and unpowered civilian. However, it’s this very choice which sees Iori Samura truly awaken as Seiichi Samura’s daughter in the final scenes of this latest installment.

Kagurabachi chapter 69 sees Iori awaken as a swordsman when her friend’s life is put on the line

Kagurabachi chapter 69: Choices and trust

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Titled “The Guy with the Scar,” Kagurabachi chapter 69 begins with a focus on Iori Samura and the Masumi’s clan head Ro arriving at the Kyoto Bloodshed Hotel’s rooftop. Moku asks where Chihiro Rokuhira is, prompting Ro to explain the situation regarding the key. He promises to send Iori back to her regular life as soon as Chihiro and the key get there. However, she’s shown to still be conflicted over what she wants to do.

Ad

She blames herself here by saying that the “bad guys” came because she tried to break the seal. Ro, watching her, recognizes that their words on the seal not breaking this time likely aren’t very convincing. She in turn remembers Ro trying to take the blame for all this, adding that it’s not about who’s to blame before saying that none of this would’ve happened if not for her. As she says this, Kuguri exits the elevator behind her and tries to kill her.

Ad

Kagurabachi chapter 69 sees Ro intercept the attack, while Moku and Sumi gather Iori and try to protect her. However, even more assailants arrive, with Moku commenting on how they’re individually way weaker than the last group they fought, but are fighting fervently despite fatal wounds. He suspects them to be under mind control while expressing concerns over sheer numbers, with Ro saying something similar to Kuguri.

Ro and his Masumi find themselves in a tough position in Kagurabachi chapter 69 (Image via Shueisha)

Iori is clearly overwhelmed by this, prompting Sumi to try and comfort her by reassuring her safety. Iori, however, begins crying as she comes to the conclusion that in both realities, everyone is better off without her because they keep getting hurt due to her existence. The issue’s title is shown here as a flashback begins showing Chihiro meeting one of her classmates named Ikura, who calls himself Iori’s friend.

Ad

Kagurabachi chapter 69 sees Ikura ask what’s happening to her, with Chihiro giving a surface level answer and advising him to stay put unless he wants to lose more blood. The flashback ends with Chihiro leaving after saying this, with Ikura next being seen tailing the Hishaku members who showed up at school. Focus then shifts to Ikura in the hotel, panicking and hiding as Yojiro and Hiruhiko begin their recent, fatal fight.

Ad

However, he also catches wind of some conversation, confirming to him that Iori is in the hotel. Unfortunately, he begins panicking when he sees dead bodies and blood nearby, with Chihiro’s words ringing in his head. A flashback sees his school nurse tell Ikura the same thing Chihiro did while bandaging his cut hand. This leads into another flashback which shows how Iori and Ikrua first met, the former’s friends warning her about sitting next to him in class.

Ad

Kagurabachi chapter 69: Awakened

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kagurabachi chapter 69 saw Iori accept these warnings with no trace of disdain, disgust, or alienation on her face. She then approaches Ikura, introducing herself and saying she hopes they can be friends as Ikura happily introduces himself to one of the few people in school who doesn’t ignore him. Focus then returns to the present, where Ikura muses on how special her talking to him was for him despite it likely being “totally basic” for her.

Ad

As a panel of his introduction scene appears, where he had a scar on his face similar to Chihiro’s, he redraws it here with blood from his wound, a determined look in his eyes. Focus then shifts to Chihiro and Hiruhiko’s fight, which Ikura suddenly finds himself in the crossfire of. Chihiro recognizes him, asking what he’s doing here. Ikura responds that he came to save Iori, interrupting Chihiro’s warnings of danger to say he’s fine with getting covered in scars.

Ad

Kagurabachi chapter 69 sees Hiruhiko dismiss him as a fool, while Chihiro is clearly moved by Ikura’s words. This is confirmed when he gives Ikura the key, instructing him where to go with it and who to give it to. Chihiro internally hopes that her friend taking her by the hand can help her figure out who she should be for herself. Focus returns to Iori saying she doesn’t belong anywhere, with Ikura calling out for her and her noticing him.

Ad

Chihiro makes a bold choice during his fight with Hiruhiko in Kagurabachi chapter 69 (Images via Shueisha)

He says he needs her at school, brandishing the key boldly as the Hishaku forces begin targeting him for it. Ro is clearly confused and worried here, as Iori’s eyes seemingly fixate on Ikura. Narration claims that “an ordinary person’s scream led her to the answer” of who to be, or more specifically “the desire to protect that ordinary life.” Iori’s eyes are focused here as someone is seen grabbing one of Sumi’s swords.

Ad

Kagurabachi chapter 69 then shows Ikura bracing himself for an attack that’ll never come, opening his eyes as he calls out to Iori. A panel of the lock which has represented Iori’s original seal is seen here, showing it in pieces and demolished beyond any repair. The issue ends with Iori, eyes closed, using her father’s fighting style to protect Ikura from the Hishaku, narration saying that this feeling of protection “caused her to awaken as Seiichi Samura’s daughter.”

Ad

Final thoughts

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kagurabachi chapter 69 is an incredibly exciting and narratively significant issue, effectively confirming what Iori’s choice is. Having awakened her swordsmanship skills as Seiichi Samura’s daughter, she’ll likely elect to abandon the seal plan, forcing the Masumi to change tactics. Ikura also seems set to play a major role in the foreseeable future as Iori’s motivation for this choice, and likely what will get her to stick with it in the chapters and arcs to come.

Ad

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback