Gachiakuta chapter 138: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Gachiakuta chapter 138 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, at 12 am JST in Japan. However, because of the differences in time zones, many interested readers can enjoy the chapter on May 27, 2025. Since neither Kei Urana nor Kodansha has announced a break yet, fans can access the chapter on Kodansha's K Manga service next week.

In the previous chapter, Rudo Surebrec questioned the mysterious Choker Maker's instructions, as he didn't want to "destroy" the Doll Festival. However, he realized there had been a miscommunication and that he could "save" the festival by destroying it. The chapter also revealed the identity of the figure who wanted to rule over the Ground.

Gachiakuta chapter 138 release date and time

Too Lily, as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

According to Kodansha's K Manga service, Gachiakuta chapter 138 will be released in most countries on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, and on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, in Japan, because of the differences in time zones.

Here are the release dates and times for Gachiakuta chapter 138, as per the corresponding time zones:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Tuesday, May 27, 2025 8 AM Eastern Daylight Time Tuesday, May 27, 2025 11 AM Greenwich Mean Time Tuesday, May 27, 2025 3 PM Central European Time Tuesday, May 27, 2025 4 PM Indian Standard Time Tuesday, May 27, 2025 8:30 PM Philippine Standard Time Tuesday, May 27, 2025 11 PM Japanese Standard Time Wednesday, May 28, 2025 12 AM Australian Central Standard Time Wednesday, May 28, 2025 12:30 AM

Where to read Gachiakuta chapter 138?

Mildretta and Agra in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

Manga lovers can peruse Kei Urana's Gachiakuta chapter 138 on Kodansha's K Manga platform, which is accessible as both an app and a web version.

That said, interested readers can only access this service in the USA, Mexico, Singapore, Hong Kong, Canada, New Zealand, Brazil, Taiwan, India, and the Philippines. Furthermore, the service operates on a purchase points system. In other words, readers must buy coins to read the chapters on K-Manga.

Gachiakuta chapter 137 recap

Gachiakuta chapter 137, titled The Real Doll Festival, begins with a conversation between Mildretta and Agra outside the Doll Festival's location. Mildretta senses that something eerie might happen. At this moment, they see the Hell Guard members approaching them. They ask Mildretta and Agra what they are doing in such an area.

Meanwhile, at the auditorium, Rudo Surebrec doesn't know how to react to the Choker Maker's statement that he must destroy the Doll Festival. He realizes he needs to get his thoughts in order. However, the unknown voice from the other end reminds Rudo that he doesn't have much time to stay confused.

Rudo, as seen in the chapter (Image via Kodansha)

He reminds him that it's not a mere coincidence for him to be at the festival. Rudo, however, is determined not to cause any unnecessary uproar. At this moment, the Choker Maker realizes that Lily hasn't totally explained the situation to Rudo. He explains to Rudo that he must "save" the people in the hall.

According to the Choker Maker, someone has been trying to use his Chokers for malicious purposes. After concocting a plan for ages, they have found the means to rule over the world. He further explains that the mysterious perpetrator wants to announce their reign at the Doll Festival using the power to "Rule."

The audience at the doll festival, as seen in the chapter (Image via Kodansha)

At first, Rudo doesn't understand what this power is all about. However, when the crowd falls silent after being told to by a mysterious figure, he realizes everything: The perpetrator is controlling everyone using the Chokers on their costumes.

Although it's too late, the Choker Maker urges Rudo to save the people in the hall. Gachiakuta chapter 137 ends with the revelation that the mysterious perpetrator is none other than the news reporter, Mymo.

What to expect in Gachiakuta chapter 138? (speculative)

Mymo, as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

Considering how the latest chapter ended, Gachiakuta chapter 138 will likely show Rudo Surebrec's response to Mymo's unexpected entry on stage. As evident, Mymo is using the Chokers to have the crowd under the spell of his voice. It remains to be seen how Rudo can break free everyone from this unprecedented situation.

Meanwhile, the latest issue teased the Choker Maker's appearance, albeit slightly. Gachiakuta chapter 138 may also reveal more facts about the Choker Maker. On the other hand, the chapter may show the Hell Guard members trying to find a way to intercept the terrorist figure.

