Wind Breaker chapter 180: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Wind Breaker chapter 180 is slated for official release on Wednesday, May 28, 2025 at 12 AM Japanese Standard Time (JST) according to Kodansha’s official K MANGA website. With Yugo Wanijima having made his official debut in the series’ mainline narrative, fans are expecting him and Shishitoren to be at the center of the upcoming story arc.

However, are unlikely to learn of Wind Breaker chapter 180's events in any capacity prior to its official release. While the series’ digital publication on Kodansha’s K MANGA platform is the reason for this, as it all but eliminates the possibility of pre-release spoilers.

Fans do thankfully at least have official release information for Wind Breaker chapter 180, which this article will break down in addition to speculating what to expect and more.

Wind Breaker chapter 180 release date and time

Wanijima's history with Shishitoren's leadership should at least be touched on in Wind Breaker chapter 180 (Image via CloverWorks)

Wind Breaker chapter 180 is set to be released on Wednesday, May 28, 2025 at 12 AM JST. For most international audiences, this means a local daytime release on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. A very few number of overseas regions will instead see the issue release in the extremely early morning hours of Wednesday, May 28, 2025, like Japanese readers.

Chapter 180 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Timezone Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 8 AM, Tuesday, May 27, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 11 AM, Tuesday, May 27, 2025 British Summer Time 4 PM, Tuesday, May 27, 2025 Central European Summer Time 5 PM, Tuesday, May 27, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8:30 PM, Tuesday, May 27, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11 PM, Tuesday, May 27, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 12 AM, Wednesday, May 28, 2025 Australia Central Time 12:30 AM, Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Where to read Wind Breaker chapter 180

Sakura's allies should also learn of Wanijima's arrival and interest in Sakura by Wind Breaker chapter 180's end (Image via CloverWorks)

Satoru Nii’s Wind Breaker series is avaialble to international fans through Kodansha’s K MANGA app, which releases the translated issue simultaneously with the Japanese version. However, each new chapter is gated behind the platform’s “points” system, effectively forcing users to partake in microtransactions. Fans can eventually read the chapter without purchasing in-app points once it's available in a translated compilation volume, but this could take quite some time.

Wind Breaker chapter 179 recap

Wind Breaker chapter 179 began with Haruka Sakura and his friends arriving at a summer festival in Hiragahara Town on Shishitoren’s turf. Choji Tomiyama was seen leading the group and apologizing for Jo Togame getting busy. This started a flashback which revealed Togame had invited Sakura and his friends to the festival. They then found Togame, who was helping out at a stall and said he’d catch up later.

It was then revealed that Tasukua Tsubakino, Hajime Umemiya, and Kyotaro Sugishita were also present. They explained that many other Furin boys would also be attending, including virtually everyone in Sakura and co’s grade. After Tomiyama stole Umemiya away, Sakura and co decided to follow suit and check out the festival. They later returned to Togame’s stand, where he was off duty and received free food for him, Sakura, and the others as thanks.

Sakura’s friends then left him and Togame alone, saying they had a lot to talk about. The two then went to eat in a nearby park, where Togame explained his personal connection to the festival and his wonder at Furin and Shishitoren connecting. The two then brought up their fight in a friendly way despite Togame emphasizing his loss. The issue ended with Shishitoren member Yugo Wanijima debuting in the mainline story, clearly taking an interest in Sakura.

What to expect from Wind Breaker chapter 180 (speculative)

With chapter 179 signaling the start of a new Shishitoren-centric story arc, Wind Breaker chapter 180 will likely establish Wanijima as its antagonist. At the very least, he should serve as a source of conflict for Sakura personally, if not the arc’s events overall.

Chapter 180 should also expand on his relationship with Togame, Tomiyama, and other prominent Shishitoren members. In turn, this will likely give fans a better idea of the role he’ll play in the upcoming arc. The issue should end with Sakura’s allies either meeting Wanijima, or hearing about him from Sakura.

