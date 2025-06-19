Gachiakuta chapter 141 new release date and time, what to expect, and more

Gachiakuta chapter 141 is set to be released on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, at 12 am JST in Japan. However, because of the varying time zones, many interested readers can peruse the chapter on June 24, 2025, at 8 am PT. This week, the manga released a new chapter, titled 140.2, which would have been essentially coded as 141.

In the previous chapter, Mymo figured out that Amo had overwritten his Ruler ability with her own power on a section of the crowd. Meanwhile, Mymo's battle party, Gil, and Felix demonstrated their powers against Rudo and his friends. However, Enjin, Zanka, and Riyo discovered the countermeasures to their tactics.

Gachiakuta chapter 141 release date and time

Goka, as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

As per Kodansha's K Manga platform, Gachiakuta chapter 141 will be released in most regions on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, at 8 am PT and on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, at 12 am JST in Japan, due to the differences in time zones. The chapter will serve as the next installment after chapter 140.1 and 140.2.

Below are the release dates and timings for Gachiakuta chapter 141, as per their corresponding time zones:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Tuesday, June 24, 2025 8 AM Eastern Daylight Time Tuesday, June 24, 2025 11 AM Greenwich Mean Time Tuesday, June 24, 2025 3 PM Central European Time Tuesday, June 24, 2025 4 PM Indian Standard Time Tuesday, June 24, 2025 8:30 PM Philippine Standard Time Tuesday, June 24, 2025 11 PM Japanese Standard Time Wednesday, June 25, 2025 12 AM Australian Central Standard Time Wednesday, June 25, 2025 12:30 AM

Where to read Gachiakuta chapter 141?

Amo, as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

Manga readers and fans of Kei Urana can access Gachiakuta chapter 141 on Kodansha's K Manga website and application.

The service is limited only to the USA, Canada, Singapore, Hong Kong, Brazil, Philippines, New Zealand, Mexico, and India for now. Additionally, the service operates on a coin system, where fans must purchase coins to read a chapter.

Gachiakuta chapter 140.2 recap

Gachiakuta chapter 140.2, titled Weakness (Part 2), begins with Mymo realizing that Amo Empool has demonstrated her powers to "overwrite" his Ruler ability on the spectators. As a result, a section of the crowd has become Amo's devoted followers, ready to do anything for her. They somewhat thwart Mymo's plan by holding off the other section of the affected spectators.

Meanwhile, Amo lashes out at Enjin for not telling her the actual purpose of their arrival at the Doll Festival. She becomes infuriated to be the only one left out. Elsewhere, Mymo's battle partners, Felix and Gil, take on Rudo and his friends. Mymo reveals that he's particular about his battle party. Felix provides him with the ultimate defense, while Gil uses ranged attacks.

Gil, as seen in the chapter (Image via Kodansha)

Gil's wields a bat to hit baseballs in Rudo's direction. Eventually, one of the hits breaks one of Rudo's arms. However, Rudo doesn't flinch in the slightest since he has endured pain better than most. Meanwhile, Enjin, Zanka, and Riyo fight back against their opponents with their respective powers.

Enjin uses his Vital Instrument, the Umbrella, to engage in a close encounter with Gil, while Zanka dodges Gil's bullet-like baseball hits with incredible agility. He recalls the arduous training sessions with his sister, Kyoka, where he used to evade real bullets. He thinks those training sessions might finally pay off.

Riyo, as seen in the chapter (Image via Kodansha)

On the other hand, Riyo discovers that Felix's defensive shield is made of paper. She thinks it's exciting because she has the exact Vital Instrument as its counter: A pair of scissors. Felix can't believe that Rudo's injury doesn't bother his friends at all. The chapter ends with Felix believing his lord, Mymo, may have poked the wrong bear.

What to expect in Gachiakuta chapter 141? (speculative)

Rudo, as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

Given how the recent chapter concluded, Gachiakuta chapter 141 will likely show Felix and Gil coming up with a new way to handle Rudo and his friends. Although Rudo's arm has broken, his resolve remains undaunted. On the other hand, his friends know that Rudo will be fine despite his injuries.

Therefore, they can go full throttle at Mymo and his battle party. Moreover, it remains to be seen if Goka and others from the Hell Guard take action in the Gachiakuta chapter 141.

