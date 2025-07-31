  • home icon
  • Anime
  • Gachiakuta chapter 146: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Gachiakuta chapter 146: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

By Apratim Chakraborty
Modified Jul 31, 2025 00:30 GMT
Gachiakuta chapter 146: Release date and time, what to expect, and more (Image via Bones Film)
Gachiakuta chapter 146: Release date and time, what to expect, and more (Image via Bones Film)

Gachiakuta chapter 146 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, at 12 am JST in Japan. Yet, due to the differences in time zones, the chapter will be accessible on August 5, 2025, at 8 am PT in most countries. Since the official staff hasn't announced a break yet, the chapter will be available on Kodansha's K Manga service next week.

Ad

In the previous chapter, the Adderoy brothers showcased a synchronized attack to defeat many of Mymo's summons. On the other hand, Mymo was looking for a new tool, as he believed that he couldn't control the Choker Maker for too long. Given how the chapter ended, fans can't wait to find out what happens next in Gachiakuta chapter 146.

Gachiakuta chapter 146 release date and time

Rudo, as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)
Rudo, as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

As per Kodansha's K Manga service, Gachiakuta chapter 146 will be released in most countries on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, at 8 am PT, and on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, at 12 am JST in Japan, due to varying time zones.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Gachiakuta chapter 146 release date and time, as per the corresponding time zones, are given below:

Time Zones

Date

Time

Pacific Daylight Time

Tuesday, August 5, 2025

8 AM

Eastern Daylight Time

Tuesday, August 5, 2025

11 AM

Greenwich Mean Time

Tuesday, August 5, 2025

3 PM

Central European Time

Tuesday, August 5, 2025

4 PM

Indian Standard Time

Tuesday, August 5, 2025

8:30 PM

Philippine Standard Time

Tuesday, August 5, 2025

11 PM

Japanese Standard Time

Wednesday, August 6, 2025

12 AM

Australian Central Standard Time

Wednesday, August 6, 2025

12:30 AM

Ad
Ad

Where to read Gachiakuta chapter 146?

The Adderoy brothers (Image via Kodansha)
The Adderoy brothers (Image via Kodansha)

Interested manga readers can read Kei Urana's Gachiakuta chapter 146 on Kodansha's K Manga website and application.

Ad

The service is available in multiple European territories, the USA, India, and other Asian countries. However, fans must purchase coins to read chapters on this platform.

Gachiakuta chapter 145 recap

Ad

Picking up the events from the previous issue, Gachiakuta chapter 145, titled Skadoosh, begins with the Adderoy brothers introducing themselves to Rudo after being freed from Mymo's rule. Apparently, the Adderoy brothers are fully apprised of the situation, as they maintained consciousness under Mymo's spell.

While they can free everyone from Mymo's control by taking off their chokers, they would rather want to go on the offensive and clean up Mymo's summons. With that, the Adderoy brothers showcase their synchronized ability. Meanwhile, Rudo realizes that he truly can't handle the eccentric Team Danger members.

Ad
The Adderoy brothers face Mymo&#039;s summons (Image via Kodansha)
The Adderoy brothers face Mymo's summons (Image via Kodansha)

On the other hand, Felix wonders if they should withdraw, considering they are fighting a losing battle. However, Mymo sternly tells him that he is waiting to see how much time is required to counter his rule. According to the chapter, Mymo feels the current situation is the best to ascertain his powers.

Ad

He thinks one can experience growth only when the rehearsals are over. Additionally, Mymo is aware of the fact that he cannot use the Choker maker for too long. That's why he is looking for a potential new "tool." Interestingly, he identifies Amo as that tool.

Mymo and Felix (Image via Kodansha)
Mymo and Felix (Image via Kodansha)

At this moment, Mymo senses something and tells Felix that the time has come for him to test how ironclad his barrier truly is. The chapter ends with Felix sensing an aura of a predator from Riyo, who looks determined to break his barrier.

Ad

What to expect in Gachiakuta chapter 146? (speculative)

Riyo, as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)
Riyo, as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

There are a couple of directions the Gachiakuta chapter 146 can take. Firstly, the chapter may show what Mymo means by having a new tool. He has already sown the seeds of doubt in Amo's mind and shaken her confidence.

Ad

As such, it remains to be seen how Amo reacts. Secondly, the chapter may show Riyo demonstrating her powers to pinpoint a weakness in Felix's barrier. Overall, the chapter is expected to have lots of action.

Also read:

About the author
Apratim Chakraborty

Apratim Chakraborty

Twitter icon

Apratim is an anime writer at Sportskeeda who first forayed into creating engaging content 3 years ago out of his penchant for the written word and his love of anime and manga. He holds a Master's degree in English Language and Literature from Calcutta University and it is here, where he developed a passion for writing.

Apratim’s interest in anime started in 2009 when he watched Bleach, which ultimately led him to watch over 400 titles and counting. Tite Kubo, the author of Bleach, has had a significant influence on Apratim. He finds the Japanese manga artist’s art style unique and captivating and admires him for his ability to foreshadow events without forcing them, as well as for his character designs.

Apratim's attention to detail and commitment to providing the most accurate information can be attributed to his extensive experience of watching various titles, as well as his reliance on reputable resources for specific anime and manga.

When not busy writing, Apratim likes to read books, play games on his PlayStation, and watch Cricket. He also enjoys composing poetry, sketching, and painting.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Apratim Chakraborty
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications