Gachiakuta chapter 146: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Gachiakuta chapter 146 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, at 12 am JST in Japan. Yet, due to the differences in time zones, the chapter will be accessible on August 5, 2025, at 8 am PT in most countries. Since the official staff hasn't announced a break yet, the chapter will be available on Kodansha's K Manga service next week.In the previous chapter, the Adderoy brothers showcased a synchronized attack to defeat many of Mymo's summons. On the other hand, Mymo was looking for a new tool, as he believed that he couldn't control the Choker Maker for too long. Given how the chapter ended, fans can't wait to find out what happens next in Gachiakuta chapter 146.Gachiakuta chapter 146 release date and timeRudo, as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)As per Kodansha's K Manga service, Gachiakuta chapter 146 will be released in most countries on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, at 8 am PT, and on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, at 12 am JST in Japan, due to varying time zones.Gachiakuta chapter 146 release date and time, as per the corresponding time zones, are given below:Time ZonesDateTimePacific Daylight TimeTuesday, August 5, 20258 AMEastern Daylight TimeTuesday, August 5, 202511 AMGreenwich Mean TimeTuesday, August 5, 20253 PMCentral European TimeTuesday, August 5, 20254 PMIndian Standard TimeTuesday, August 5, 20258:30 PMPhilippine Standard TimeTuesday, August 5, 202511 PMJapanese Standard TimeWednesday, August 6, 202512 AMAustralian Central Standard TimeWednesday, August 6, 202512:30 AMWhere to read Gachiakuta chapter 146?The Adderoy brothers (Image via Kodansha)Interested manga readers can read Kei Urana's Gachiakuta chapter 146 on Kodansha's K Manga website and application.The service is available in multiple European territories, the USA, India, and other Asian countries. However, fans must purchase coins to read chapters on this platform.Gachiakuta chapter 145 recapPicking up the events from the previous issue, Gachiakuta chapter 145, titled Skadoosh, begins with the Adderoy brothers introducing themselves to Rudo after being freed from Mymo's rule. Apparently, the Adderoy brothers are fully apprised of the situation, as they maintained consciousness under Mymo's spell.While they can free everyone from Mymo's control by taking off their chokers, they would rather want to go on the offensive and clean up Mymo's summons. With that, the Adderoy brothers showcase their synchronized ability. Meanwhile, Rudo realizes that he truly can't handle the eccentric Team Danger members.The Adderoy brothers face Mymo's summons (Image via Kodansha)On the other hand, Felix wonders if they should withdraw, considering they are fighting a losing battle. However, Mymo sternly tells him that he is waiting to see how much time is required to counter his rule. According to the chapter, Mymo feels the current situation is the best to ascertain his powers.He thinks one can experience growth only when the rehearsals are over. Additionally, Mymo is aware of the fact that he cannot use the Choker maker for too long. That's why he is looking for a potential new &quot;tool.&quot; Interestingly, he identifies Amo as that tool.Mymo and Felix (Image via Kodansha)At this moment, Mymo senses something and tells Felix that the time has come for him to test how ironclad his barrier truly is. The chapter ends with Felix sensing an aura of a predator from Riyo, who looks determined to break his barrier.What to expect in Gachiakuta chapter 146? (speculative)Riyo, as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)There are a couple of directions the Gachiakuta chapter 146 can take. Firstly, the chapter may show what Mymo means by having a new tool. He has already sown the seeds of doubt in Amo's mind and shaken her confidence.As such, it remains to be seen how Amo reacts. Secondly, the chapter may show Riyo demonstrating her powers to pinpoint a weakness in Felix's barrier. Overall, the chapter is expected to have lots of action.Also read:Gachiakuta episode 4 exact release date and timeGachiakuta episode 3 full highlightsKagurabachi chapter 89 release date and time