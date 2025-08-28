  • home icon
Gachiakuta chapter 148: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

By Apratim Chakraborty
Modified Aug 28, 2025 01:30 GMT
Gachiakuta chapter 148: Release date and time, what to expect, and more (Image via Bones Film)
Gachiakuta chapter 148 is set to be released on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, at 12 am JST. However, due to the time zone differences, the chapter will be available in multiple global regions on September 2, 2025. Unless a delay occurs, which hasn't been announced as of this writing, the chapter will be available next week on Kodansha's K Manga service.

The previous chapter revealed the actual identity of the Choker maker and his relationship with Mymo. According to the chapter, the Choker maker's name was Gountess Knock. Furthermore, the chapter saw Riyo successfully break through Felix's barrier. Considering how the chapter ended, fans are eagerly anticipating the release of the next issue.

Gachiakuta chapter 148 release date and time

Mymo, as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)
According to Kodansha's K Manga service, Gachiakuta chapter 148 will be released on Tuesday, September 2, 2025, at 8 am PT in most countries, and on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, at 12 am JST in Japan, due to the time zone differences.

Gachiakuta chapter 148 release date and time, as per the corresponding time zones, are given below:

Time Zones

Date

Time

Pacific Daylight Time

Tuesday, September 2, 2025

8 AM

Eastern Daylight Time

Tuesday, September 2, 2025

11 AM

Greenwich Mean Time

Tuesday, September 2, 2025

3 PM

Central European Time

Tuesday, September 2, 2025

4 PM

Indian Standard Time

Tuesday, September 2, 2025

8:30 PM

Philippine Standard Time

Tuesday, September 2, 2025

11 PM

Japanese Standard Time

Wednesday, September 3, 2025

12 AM

Australian Central Standard Time

Wednesday, September 3, 2025

12:30 AM

Where to read Gachiakuta chapter 148?

Rudo, as seen in the anime (Image via Bones Film)
Interested readers can access Kei Urana's Gachiakuta chapter 148 on Kodansha's K Manga website and application. The service has expanded its reach in Europe and Asian regions recently. Notably, manga lovers must purchase coins to read chapters on this digital service.

Gachiakuta chapter 147 recap

Gachiakuta episode 147, Weakness, begins with a flashback, where Mymo visits a mysterious person named Gountess Knock. At present, Gountess has become a frail figure, relying on medicines and machines. It appears that he knows about the events at the doll festival.

The chapter then transitions to the doll festival, where Riyo has successfully broken through Felix's barrier. Felix cannot believe that his seemingly impenetrable barrier has been breached. He picks up the pieces of his letters, one of them being from his wife. Felix laments his wife's death and remarks how he was saved by Mymo.

Riyo knocks out Felix (Image via Kodansha)
However, Riyo doesn't want to listen to Felix's ramblings; she knocks him out with a furious attack. Afterward, the narrative returns to Gountess, who receives an audio note from Mymo via a radio device. According to the chapter, Gountess Knock is none other than the Choker Maker.

Apparently, Mymo has been using him since time immemorial. Now, with no family and friends around, Gountess thinks he is finally free from Mymo's absolute rule. However, that's not quite so, as Mymo knows about his fond relationship with Too Lily. The chapter ends with Mymo blackmailing Gountess to do one final task.

What to expect in Gachiakuta chapter 148? (speculative)

Gountess Knock and Too Lily (Image via Kodansha)
Given how the latest issue ended, Gachiakuta chapter 148 will likely reveal the task Mymo wants the Choker maker to do.

While it's only a speculation at this point, Mymo's request could be tied to Amo. In other words, he might want to have full control over her and use her against Rudo and others. As such, the chapter may highlight Amo.

About the author
Apratim Chakraborty

Apratim Chakraborty

Twitter icon

Apratim is an anime writer at Sportskeeda who first forayed into creating engaging content 3 years ago out of his penchant for the written word and his love of anime and manga. He holds a Master's degree in English Language and Literature from Calcutta University and it is here, where he developed a passion for writing.

Apratim’s interest in anime started in 2009 when he watched Bleach, which ultimately led him to watch over 400 titles and counting. Tite Kubo, the author of Bleach, has had a significant influence on Apratim. He finds the Japanese manga artist’s art style unique and captivating and admires him for his ability to foreshadow events without forcing them, as well as for his character designs.

Apratim's attention to detail and commitment to providing the most accurate information can be attributed to his extensive experience of watching various titles, as well as his reliance on reputable resources for specific anime and manga.

When not busy writing, Apratim likes to read books, play games on his PlayStation, and watch Cricket. He also enjoys composing poetry, sketching, and painting.

Know More

