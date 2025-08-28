Gachiakuta chapter 148: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Gachiakuta chapter 148 is set to be released on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, at 12 am JST. However, due to the time zone differences, the chapter will be available in multiple global regions on September 2, 2025. Unless a delay occurs, which hasn't been announced as of this writing, the chapter will be available next week on Kodansha's K Manga service.

The previous chapter revealed the actual identity of the Choker maker and his relationship with Mymo. According to the chapter, the Choker maker's name was Gountess Knock. Furthermore, the chapter saw Riyo successfully break through Felix's barrier. Considering how the chapter ended, fans are eagerly anticipating the release of the next issue.

Gachiakuta chapter 148 release date and time

Mymo, as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

According to Kodansha's K Manga service, Gachiakuta chapter 148 will be released on Tuesday, September 2, 2025, at 8 am PT in most countries, and on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, at 12 am JST in Japan, due to the time zone differences.

Gachiakuta chapter 148 release date and time, as per the corresponding time zones, are given below:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Tuesday, September 2, 2025 8 AM Eastern Daylight Time Tuesday, September 2, 2025 11 AM Greenwich Mean Time Tuesday, September 2, 2025 3 PM Central European Time Tuesday, September 2, 2025 4 PM Indian Standard Time Tuesday, September 2, 2025 8:30 PM Philippine Standard Time Tuesday, September 2, 2025 11 PM Japanese Standard Time Wednesday, September 3, 2025 12 AM Australian Central Standard Time Wednesday, September 3, 2025 12:30 AM

Where to read Gachiakuta chapter 148?

Rudo, as seen in the anime (Image via Bones Film)

Interested readers can access Kei Urana's Gachiakuta chapter 148 on Kodansha's K Manga website and application. The service has expanded its reach in Europe and Asian regions recently. Notably, manga lovers must purchase coins to read chapters on this digital service.

Gachiakuta chapter 147 recap

Gachiakuta episode 147, Weakness, begins with a flashback, where Mymo visits a mysterious person named Gountess Knock. At present, Gountess has become a frail figure, relying on medicines and machines. It appears that he knows about the events at the doll festival.

The chapter then transitions to the doll festival, where Riyo has successfully broken through Felix's barrier. Felix cannot believe that his seemingly impenetrable barrier has been breached. He picks up the pieces of his letters, one of them being from his wife. Felix laments his wife's death and remarks how he was saved by Mymo.

Riyo knocks out Felix (Image via Kodansha)

However, Riyo doesn't want to listen to Felix's ramblings; she knocks him out with a furious attack. Afterward, the narrative returns to Gountess, who receives an audio note from Mymo via a radio device. According to the chapter, Gountess Knock is none other than the Choker Maker.

Apparently, Mymo has been using him since time immemorial. Now, with no family and friends around, Gountess thinks he is finally free from Mymo's absolute rule. However, that's not quite so, as Mymo knows about his fond relationship with Too Lily. The chapter ends with Mymo blackmailing Gountess to do one final task.

What to expect in Gachiakuta chapter 148? (speculative)

Gountess Knock and Too Lily (Image via Kodansha)

Given how the latest issue ended, Gachiakuta chapter 148 will likely reveal the task Mymo wants the Choker maker to do.

While it's only a speculation at this point, Mymo's request could be tied to Amo. In other words, he might want to have full control over her and use her against Rudo and others. As such, the chapter may highlight Amo.

