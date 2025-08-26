Gachiakuta episode 8: Exact release date and time, where to watch, and more

Gachiakuta episode 8 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, August 31, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST on CBC, TBS, and other Japanese channels, as per the show's official site. Interested viewers can watch the episode on Crunchyroll and other digital services, with multiple subs.

Ad

The previous episode showcased the remainder of the Jabber vs. Rudo battle, with the primary focus on the mysterious raider. Additionally, the episode witnessed Rudo and Zanka's teamwork against Jabber. Furthermore, the episode saw Enjin and other top-rated Cleaners come to rescue Rudo and others. Given how the episode ended, fans are eager to find out what happens in the next episode.

Gachiakuta episode 8 release date and time for every region

Rudo, as seen in the anime (Image via Bones Film)

According to the anime's official site and the full release schedule, Gachiakuta episode 8 will be released on Sunday, August 31, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. The episode will be streaming 30 minutes later on global streaming platforms.

Ad

Trending

Gachiakuta episode 8 release date and time, based on the corresponding timings, are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Sunday, August 31, 2025 8 AM Central Standard Time Sunday, August 31, 2025 10 AM Eastern Standard Time Sunday, August 31, 2025 11 AM Brazil Standard Time Sunday, August 31, 2025 12 PM British Summer Time Sunday, August 31, 2025 4 PM Central European Time Sunday, August 31, 2025 5 PM Indian Standard Time Sunday, August 31, 2025 8:30 PM Philippine Standard Time Sunday, August 31, 2025 11 PM Australian Central Standard Time Monday, September 1, 2025 12 AM

Ad

Ad

Where to watch Gachiakuta episode 8?

Griss, as seen in the anime (Image via Bones Film)

Anime lovers in Japan can watch Gachiakuta episode 8 on CBC, TBS, and affiliated networks during the Agaru Anime timeslot. Furthermore, the episode will be available on BS Nippon, AT-X, and digital services, such as Netflix Japan, d Anime Store, and others.

Ad

Gachiakuta episode 8 will also be available on Crunchyroll in North America, South America, Central America, Europe, Africa, CIS (excluding Russia and Belarus), Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and the Indian subcontinent. The episode will also be available on Ani-One Asia in selected countries.

Gachiakuta episode 7 recap

Jabber, as seen in the episode (Image via Bones Film)

After poisoning himself with his Vital Instrument, Jabber's body went numb. Yet, for some unknown reason, his unconscious body moved on its own and attacked Rudo. Jabber's unpredictable actions, without a shred of hostile intent, rendered Rudo's Vital Instrument useless, as it couldn't detect his enemy's presence.

Ad

Shortly after, Zanka arrived at the scene, albeit in an injured state. Although he was still suffering from Jabber's poison, Zanka teamed up with Rudo and formed a strategy against the mysterious raider. With full hostility, Zanka aimed at Rudo, which redirected him toward Jabber, thereby allowing him to land a hit on his actual target.

Enjin and other Cleaners, as seen in the episode (Image via Bones Film)

This strategy bore well for the duo, except they couldn't anticipate Jabber's incredible endurance. When the fight seemed over, Jabber regained consciousness and approached Rudo, who was slightly pricked with the poisonous claws. Jabber abducted Rudo and was on the way out when Enjin, Tamsy, and other Cleaners arrived in time to stop him.

Ad

A fight was about to begin, but another Raider named Cthoni appeared and told Jabber that the boss was "happy." Jabber smiled and decided to head back. Meanwhile, the Cleaners safely brought Griss outside on a stretcher. Rudo was apologetic for breaking Griss's lucky charm. Although the item meant a lot to Griss, the Supporter assured Rudo that it was fine, as long as it could help him.

What to expect in Gachiakuta episode 8? (speculative)

Griss, as seen in an injured state (Image via Bones Film)

Gachiakuta episode 8 will continue the adaptation from chapter 22 of Kei Urana's manga series. As such, the episode will introduce viewers to the Cleaners' boss and focus on their interaction with Rudo.

Ad

Furthermore, the episode may reveal Griss's status, as he was seen gravely wounded in the previous installment. Additionally, the episode may show the Raiders returning to their boss.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Apratim Chakraborty Apratim is an anime writer at Sportskeeda who first forayed into creating engaging content 3 years ago out of his penchant for the written word and his love of anime and manga. He holds a Master's degree in English Language and Literature from Calcutta University and it is here, where he developed a passion for writing.



Apratim’s interest in anime started in 2009 when he watched Bleach, which ultimately led him to watch over 400 titles and counting. Tite Kubo, the author of Bleach, has had a significant influence on Apratim. He finds the Japanese manga artist’s art style unique and captivating and admires him for his ability to foreshadow events without forcing them, as well as for his character designs.



Apratim's attention to detail and commitment to providing the most accurate information can be attributed to his extensive experience of watching various titles, as well as his reliance on reputable resources for specific anime and manga.



When not busy writing, Apratim likes to read books, play games on his PlayStation, and watch Cricket. He also enjoys composing poetry, sketching, and painting. Know More