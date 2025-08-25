To Be Hero X episode 22 release date and time, where to watch, and more

To Be Hero X episode 22 is set to be released on Sunday, August 31, 2025, at 9:30 am JST on Fuji TV and other networks in Japan, as per the anime's official platforms. The episode will be available on Bilibili Global and Crunchyroll in multiple global regions.The previous episode revealed how Rock and Dragon Boy met for the first time. It was also disclosed that Rock recruited Dragon Boy as a candidate for creating God. Moreover, the chapter explored Nice's character and his dilemma. Considering how the episode ended, fans are eager to find out what happens next in To Be Hero X episode 22.To Be Hero X episode 22 release date and timeDragon Boy (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)According to the anime's official site, X account, and the full release schedule, To Be Hero X episode 22 will be released on August 31, 2025, at 9:30 am JST. However, due to the varying time zones, fans from multiple regions can catch the episode on Saturday, August 30, 2025.To Be Hero X episode 22 release date and time, as per the corresponding time zones, are given below:Time ZonesDateTimePacific Standard TimeSaturday, August 30, 20255:30 PMCentral Standard TimeSaturday, August 30, 20257:30 PMEastern Standard TimeSaturday, August 30, 20258:30 PMBrazil Standard TimeSaturday, August 30, 20259:30 PMBritish Summer TimeSunday, August 31, 20251:30 AMCentral European TimeSunday, August 31, 20252:30 AMIndian Standard TimeSunday, August 31, 20256:00 AMPhilippine Standard TimeSunday, August 31, 20258:30 AMAustralian Central Standard TimeSunday, August 31, 202510 AMWhere to watch To Be Hero X episode 22?Mr. Rock, as seen in the donghua (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)Anime lovers in Japan can watch To Be Hero X episode 22 on Fuji TV and other local channels. Additionally, the episode will be available on d Anime Store, U-NEXT, and other digital services.Furthermore, interested audiences from North America, South America, Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Oceania, Africa, and India can watch To Be Hero X episode 22 on Crunchyroll. The episode will also be available on Bilibili Global in select countries.To Be Hero X episode 21 recapDragon Boy, as seen in the episode (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)The episode kicked off with Dragon Boy decimating a few people, who were continuously provoking him and filming him swimming, without his permission. Shortly after, he met Mr. Rock, who was looking for a candidate whom he wanted to nurture into a God. Dragon Boy was up for it, as long as he could clean up the Trash after becoming a God.Following this, the narrative focused on the events from the current timeline. Mr. Rock wanted to make sure that Dragon Boy would get into the top 10 rankings. Surpassing Firm Man wasn't an option, as he was one of the main faces of the Commission.That's why Rock believed they had to get rid of Hero Smile, who had been in the top 10 rankings for the last four decades. Interestingly, Mr. Shand had the same idea, which he wished to carry out with Nice as his pawn. Although Hero Smile was the reason why Nice became a Hero in the first place, he was given the hard task of being his hero's nemesis.Nice, as seen in the episode (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)Furthermore, the episode confirmed that Hero Smile and the X were close buddies. In the episode, Smile visited X's house discreetly and chatted for hours. After drinking and tucking X into his bed, Smile decided to head home. Yet, on his way, he met Dragon Boy, who provoked him into a fight.Dragon Boy indirectly told Smile that his family was in danger. Since it was about his family, Smile couldn't stay down. The episode focused on a captivating battle between Dragon Boy and Hero Smile. After tanking several of Smile's blows, Dragon Boy countered with a devastating punch.Smile, as seen in the episode (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)Yet, Smile regained composure and was ready to fight back. At that moment, Dragon Boy sensed someone and shouted that it was time for them to come out. The episode ended with Nice about to enter the battlefield, with a vial of Fear matter in his hand.What to expect in To Be Hero X episode 22?According to the preview clip shared by the official X page (formerly Twitter), To Be Hero X episode 22 will show Nice attempting to kill Hero Smile, the very person who inspired him to become a Hero.Nice will seemingly experience emotional turmoil in the battle. Furthermore, the preview clip gives the impression that To Be Hero X episode 22 will focus on Nice taking on Dragon Boy. It remains to be seen how their actions will affect the hero rankings and the overall narrative.Also read:To Be Hero X episode 21 full highlightsAnne Shirley episode 20 release date and timeThe Water Magician episode 8 release date and time