The Water Magician episode 8 release date, where to watch, and more

The Water Magician episode 8 will be released on August 29, 2025, at 01:28 am JST. Episode 7, the latest episode out at the moment, began Ryo's ascent to a status and reknown worthy of his abilities.

Ad

Although the previous few episodes didn't depict Ryo actually getting involved in the happenings of the adventurer guild, episode 7 marked his literal journey to the deepest parts of the dungeon. This was to rescue Abel and the rest of his friends.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for The Water Magician episode 7.

The Water Magician episode 8 release date and time

Ad

Trending

The Water Magician episode 8 is scheduled for release on Friday, August 29, 2025, at 01:28 am JST. Episode 7 followed Abel and his companions as they tried to fend off an attack in the deepest parts of the dungeon from an army of devils. Episode 12 will mark the series's conclusion towards the end of summer 2025.

The streaming details for various time zones are listed below:

Time zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Eastern Time 12:33 pm Thursday August 28, 2025 Pacific Time 09:33 am Thursday August 28, 2025 British Summer Time 05:33 pm Thursday August 28, 2025 Central European Summer Time 06:33 pm Thursday August 28, 2025 Australian Central Time 01:33 am Friday

August 29, 2025 India Standard Time 10:03 pm Thursday August 28, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 12:33 am Friday August 29, 2025

Ad

Ad

Where to watch The Water Magician episode 8?

BS11 and TBS will broadcast The Water Magician episode 8 on Japanese television. Future episodes of the series will follow a weekly schedule and will be released every Friday. Japanese audiences will be able to stream the episode via UNext, Amazon Prime Video, and D Anime Store. International audiences will be able to gain access to the episode via Crunchyroll.

Ad

A brief recap of The Water Magician episode 7

Clive as seen in the anime (Image via Typhoon Graphics and Wonderland)

The Water Magician episode 7 picked up from the ending of episode 6, with Abel and the rest of his companions finding themselves forcibly teleported to a deeper part of the dungeon. Surrounded by a strange luminescence, the parties quickly realized they stood on a massive protective barrier, while ominous lifeforms advanced toward a nearby group of humans.

Ad

Meanwhile, Clive, one of the scholars, began reconsidering his earlier theory that monsters were flooding from the 38th floor, sensing this relocation might be his chance to gather crucial data for a promotion. Elsewhere, Ryo returned to the library to explore his hypothesis linking eclipses to great tidal bores.

Ryo descending through the dungeon as seen in the anime (Image via Typhoon Graphics and Wonderland)

To his surprise, Sera confirmed the pattern, every tidal bore was preceded by an eclipse, and Ryo noted the monsters spawned during these events appeared artificially young. The story returned to Abel’s desperate struggle against a demon prince, his allies drained of mana. The episode ended with Ryo breaking through the dungeon floor, eliminating the entourage, and drawing the fairy king’s blade to confront the prince

Ad

The Water Magician episode 8: What to expect?

The Water Magician episode 8 might focus on Ryo as he tries to swiftly defeat the demon prince while simultaneously keeping Abel and the rest of the investigators safe. Since the investigators had the primary goal of researching the cause of great tidal bores, it is possible that some of them resist going back to the surface to study their current space.

Ad

Related links-

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anupam Barua Anupam is an anime and manga writer at Sportskeeda. Currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Logistics & Transportation, Anupam has simultaneously gained professional experience of almost 2 years as a content writer, having worked previously for Otakukart and Sportslumo.



Being part of the anime fandom for over a decade, Anupam believes his greatest strength lies in theorycrafting around animanga series and predicting their plots. His personal experiences have guaranteed him detailed knowledge about the reputation, reception, and plot points of several anime, which he combines with extensive research to report on a topic. They have also taught him the significance of respecting and accurately reporting on community sentiments attached to a particular series, which has now become a non-negotiable part of his writing process.



Anupam’s favorite artist is video game designer Hideo Kojima, whose ability to nonchalantly embed deep messages in his games he deeply admires. When not debating fresh anime theories, Anupam can be found reading or playing combat games. Know More