The Water Magician episode 8 release date, where to watch, and more

The Water Magician episode 8 will be released on August 29, 2025, at 01:28 am JST. Episode 7, the latest episode out at the moment, began Ryo's ascent to a status and reknown worthy of his abilities.
Although the previous few episodes didn't depict Ryo actually getting involved in the happenings of the adventurer guild, episode 7 marked his literal journey to the deepest parts of the dungeon. This was to rescue Abel and the rest of his friends.
Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for The Water Magician episode 7.
The Water Magician episode 8 release date and time
The Water Magician episode 8 is scheduled for release on Friday, August 29, 2025, at 01:28 am JST. Episode 7 followed Abel and his companions as they tried to fend off an attack in the deepest parts of the dungeon from an army of devils. Episode 12 will mark the series's conclusion towards the end of summer 2025.
The streaming details for various time zones are listed below:
Where to watch The Water Magician episode 8?
BS11 and TBS will broadcast The Water Magician episode 8 on Japanese television. Future episodes of the series will follow a weekly schedule and will be released every Friday. Japanese audiences will be able to stream the episode via UNext, Amazon Prime Video, and D Anime Store. International audiences will be able to gain access to the episode via Crunchyroll.
A brief recap of The Water Magician episode 7
The Water Magician episode 7 picked up from the ending of episode 6, with Abel and the rest of his companions finding themselves forcibly teleported to a deeper part of the dungeon. Surrounded by a strange luminescence, the parties quickly realized they stood on a massive protective barrier, while ominous lifeforms advanced toward a nearby group of humans.
Meanwhile, Clive, one of the scholars, began reconsidering his earlier theory that monsters were flooding from the 38th floor, sensing this relocation might be his chance to gather crucial data for a promotion. Elsewhere, Ryo returned to the library to explore his hypothesis linking eclipses to great tidal bores.
To his surprise, Sera confirmed the pattern, every tidal bore was preceded by an eclipse, and Ryo noted the monsters spawned during these events appeared artificially young. The story returned to Abel’s desperate struggle against a demon prince, his allies drained of mana. The episode ended with Ryo breaking through the dungeon floor, eliminating the entourage, and drawing the fairy king’s blade to confront the prince
The Water Magician episode 8: What to expect?
The Water Magician episode 8 might focus on Ryo as he tries to swiftly defeat the demon prince while simultaneously keeping Abel and the rest of the investigators safe. Since the investigators had the primary goal of researching the cause of great tidal bores, it is possible that some of them resist going back to the surface to study their current space.
