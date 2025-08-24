Gachiakuta episode 7: Zanka joins Rudo, as the battle against Jabber concludes

Gachiakuta episode 7, titled A Score to Settle, was released on Sunday, August 24, 2025. The episode showcased Jabber's counterattack, as he charged at Rudo with an unconscious body. On the other hand, Zanka returned to help Rudo, though he was affected by Jabber's poison.

Interestingly, Rudo and Zanka devised a sound strategy against Jabber. However, the mysterious raider had many tricks up his sleeve. Furthermore, Gachiakuta episode 7 introduced more Cleaner members, including Tamsy. The episode was packed with action and sublime sequences.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Gachiakuta episode 7.

Gachiakuta episode 7: Rudo and Zanka vs. Jabber

Jabber, as seen screaming in the episode (Image via Bones Film)

Picking up from the previous installment, Gachiakuta episode 7 opens with Jabber's body unconsciously moving on its own. He lets out a scream and charges toward Rudo, who is surprised by the Raider's ominous strength, despite his unconscious state. Rudo tries to evade the attack in a way so that Griss and others won't be caught in the line of attack.

While getting away, Jabber manages to pounce on him and starts to attack. Rudo extends his Vital Instrument to block the attack, but it doesn't work on Jabber, who has no hostile intentions. During his fight against Jabber in Gachiakuta episode 7, Rudo realizes that the poison has truly made the Raider lose consciousness.

As a result, Griss's amulet isn't working on him. Rudo surmises that the Raider must be experienced and a "masochist." With that, Gachiakuta episode 7 focuses on Jabber, who corners Rudo to take a defensive stance. As he is about to break through the Vital Instrument's powers, something pins him to the ground.

Rudo and Zanka take on Jabber (Image via Bones Film)

Gachiakuta episode 7 shows the return of Zanka, who is visibly annoyed while stepping forward. He asks Jabber why he would fight against Rudo when he hasn't defeated him yet. With that, Zanka joins the battle against Jabber. Following this, the episode highlights a brief conversation between Zanka and Rudo.

The former notices that Rudo can now finally use his Vital Instrument. However, the boy states that it isn't working anymore, i.e, dodging Jabber's attacks, as the Raider has numbed his mind. Zanka analyzes the Vital Instrument and realizes that it only reacts to hostility. Furthermore, he knows that he cannot move well because of the poison attacks he sustained.

Zanka attacks Rudo (Image via Bones Film)

As such, Zanka forms an interesting strategy with Rudo that allows them to have a chance against Jabber. Meanwhile, the mysterious Raider slices a pillar near Rudo and Zanka. During the battle, Zanka tells Rudo that he shouldn't let Jabber's claws touch him because even the smallest prick is enough to immobilize someone.

With that, Zanka suddenly swings his Vital Instrument at Rudo. The Amulet reacts to the hostile intention and redirects Rudo out of the danger, making Zanka hit Jabber instead. Although Zanka is surprised that it worked, Rudo is aghast that Zanka attacked him for real. Nevertheless, with this new strategy, Rudo and Zanka begin their counterattack against Jabber.

Gachiakuta episode 7: Jabber's fury and the introduction of other Cleaners

Rudo, as seen in the episode (Image via Bones Film)

The narrative for Gachiakuta episode 7 focuses on Rudo and Zanka's teamwork, as they continue to push Jabber into a corner. Zanka goes after Rudo, who evades the attack thanks to the amulet's help, making Zanka land the hit on Jabber. The move works successively. In the end, Jabber regains consciousness, only to find himself knocked out moments later.

Shortly after that, Zanka falls on the ground, relieved that the fight is finally over. Exhausted, he states that he cannot move anymore. Meanwhile, Rudo's Vital Instrument, i.e., Griss's amulet, begins to crumble, as its purpose is fulfilled. Rudo states that it's his fault that Griss's amulet is destroyed. Suddenly, he falls to the ground while breathing heavily.

At this moment, in Gachiakuta episode 7, Zanka sees a wound on Rudo's back. Moments after, Jabber gets up and walks over to Zanka and Rudo. Although he isn't sure about what he did while he was unconscious, he is still satisfied with the results. Meanwhile, Zanka cannot fathom how Jabber is still fine even after sustaining all those hits.

Jabber and Zanka (Image via Bones Film)

The mysterious Raider then explains that it's all thanks to his left claw. According to the Gachiakuta episode 7, when Jabber uses the left claw with the correct toxin, it can alleviate any pain. However, it can be tiresome for him to use too much, which is why he saves it for the right people to kill.

Furthermore, Jabber states that he is only used to demonstrating the right claw, so it lasts him ten minutes. However, the poison's effect on Zanka will wear off soon, so he decides to imbue him with the poison again. Afterward, Jabber goes to Rudo and says that if he doesn't accomplish his goal, "they" will be mad at him. With that, he picks up Rudo and heads out.

As Jabber finds himself outside, he sees Riyo standing nearby. Gachiakuta episode 7 then shows Enjin, Tamsy, and other Cleaners arriving at the scene. Enjin looks ready to fight and says that it's time for cleaning. Afterward, the episode gives a glimpse of how the Cleaners arrived in the first place.

Enjin and other Cleaners (Image via Bones Film)

One of the Supporters, who got out, contacted them and informed them about the situation. Otherwise, Enjin and others wouldn't have known about the circumstances involving the Raiders. Meanwhile, the Supporter is worried about Griss and others downstairs. Enjin reassures him, saying that they aren't weak.

Afterward, Gachiakuta episode 7 focuses on Jabber, who is enthralled to see so many Cleaners at once. Enjin confirms with Rudo whether he was truly fighting against such a strange fellow. At any rate, Enjin states that it won't be easy for him to get away with so many Cleaners around. However, Jabber explains that he has orders from someone to bring back the Sphereite. Even if he wants to escape, he can't.

Just then, Jabber is about to lunge at the Cleaners when someone grabs him from behind and prevents him from doing so. Gachiakuta episode 7 introduces Cthoni, one of the Raiders. She tells Jabber that it's time to return. However, Jabber doesn't want to go, as he intends to complete the mission. Cthoni remarks that it's fine, as the "Boss" was smiling from ear to ear.

Cthoni, as seen in the episode (Image via Bones Film)

Jabber seems content with it, so he escapes via a tunnel, leaving the Cleaners confused. Yet, before leaving, Jabber states that he had a lot of fun with Rudo, even though he is a Sphereite. As soon as they jump into the tunnel, the pathway disappears, making the Cleaners unable to follow them.

Afterward, the Cleaners retrieve Zanka and Griss from the basement. Rudo runs over to Griss and apologizes for breaking his treasure. Griss tells Rudo that it's fine, as long as it helped him. Gachiakuta episode 7 ends on a thrilling note, with Rudo surviving a scare from Jabber.

