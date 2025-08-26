Kagurabachi chapter 92 release date and time, what to expect, and more

Kagurabachi chapter 92 is set to be released on Monday, September 1, 2025, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump 40, as per Shueisha's MangaPlus website. Yet, due to the time zone differences, manga readers from many regions can read the chapter on Sunday, August 31, 2025.

In the previous chapter, Natsuki Misaka arrived at the West Zone's fifth level and faced Hokuto. The chapter primarily focused on Natsuki and Hokuto's combat, including the former's sorcery. Given how the chapter ended, fans are excited to find out what happens next in Kagurabachi chapter 92.

Kagurabachi chapter 92 release date and time

Natsuki Misaka, as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

According to the MangaPlus website, Kagurabachi chapter 92 will be released on Monday, September 1, 2025, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump's 40th issue. However, because of the varying time zones, most manga readers can access the chapter on Sunday, August 31, 2025.

Kagurabachi chapter 92 release date and time, as per the corresponding time zones, are given below:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Sunday, August 31, 2025 8 AM Eastern Daylight Time Sunday, August 31, 2025 11 AM Greenwich Mean Time Sunday, August 31, 2025 3 PM Central European Time Sunday, August 31, 2025 4 PM Indian Standard Time Sunday, August 31, 2025 8:30 PM Philippine Standard Time Sunday, August 31, 2025 11 PM Japanese Standard Time Monday, September 1, 2025 12 AM Australian Central Standard Time Monday, September 1, 2025 12:30 AM

Where to read Kagurabachi chapter 92?

Kiri Shirakai (Image via Shueisha)

Interested manga lovers can read Takeru Hokazono's Kagurabachi chapter 92 on multiple Shueisha-affiliated platforms, such as the MANGA Plus website, the MANGA Plus app, the VIZ Media site, and the Shonen Jump+ app.

However, fans can only access the first and the latest three chapters on the said platforms. Furthermore, readers must subscribe to those services to read the rest of the chapters.

Kagurabachi chapter 91 recap

The chapter opens with Hokuto asking Hakuri about Yoji Uruha's location. Suddenly, Kiri Shirakai swings at the Hishaku swordsman. Hokuto casually tanks the blow with his armor and holds Kiri by her throat. However, it's a diversion from Kiri, as Hakuri fires a charged-up Isou at the Hokuto.

Yet, the Isou is deflected, much to Hakuri's dismay. As things get fired up, Natsuki Misaka emerges from the ceiling and confronts Hokuto. He demands to know which Hishaku sorcerer killed his younger brother. Hokuto says he will gladly tell him if he wins. Otherwise, he will have to tell him about Uruha's location.

Natsuki vs. Hokuto (Image via Shueisha)

Natsuki is triggered by Hokuto's obsession with Uruha. He asks him why he wants to face him so badly. According to the chapter, Hokuto's blade wasn't made for mere survival, but to taste the thrill of battle. He feels he can only quench his thirst by fighting against a master swordsman.

Natsuki Misaka thinks Hokuto is too fixated on big names that he cannot see the real swordmaster standing before him. With that, he takes on Hokuto and showcases his sorcery, Lightning Menace. Yet, as a result of the move, the surroundings are heavily damaged.

Natsuki's Lightning Menace (Image via Shueisha)

Suddenly, the ceiling collapses and out comes Yoji Uruha and Yura from the upper floor. The chapter ends with mixed reactions from Hokuto and Natsuki upon seeing Uruha. While Hokuto is over the moon, Natsuki seems absolutely disgusted to see the man alive.

What to expect in Kagurabachi chapter 92? (speculative)

Natsuki, Uruha, and Hokuto (Image via Shueisha)

Kagurabachi chapter 92 will likely show Natsuki and Uruha's battle against Hokuto. Having finally met Uruha, Hokuto might want to go full throttle. However, he has to face Natsuki as well, who wants to avenge his brother's death. Overall, the chapter promises to be filled with stunning action.

