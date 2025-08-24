Kagurabachi chapter 91: Hokuto's search for Uruha finally ends, while Natsuki gets his moment to shine

Kagurabachi chapter 91 was released on Monday, August 25, 2025, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump 39. The chapter saw Hokuto ask Hakuri and Kiri about Uruha's whereabouts. Eventually, the Hishaku sorcerer faced Natsuki Misaka, who finally appeared at the scene.The previous chapter focused on Kiri Shirakai, as she showcased her impressive swordplay against a female Hishaku sorcerer. Despite severe limitations, Kiri brandished a long blade and pulverized her enemies. Additionally, the chapter saw Hokuto appear behind Hakuri and ask him about Uruha.Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Kagurabachi chapter 91. Kagurabachi chapter 91: Hokuto faces Natsuki while looking for UruhaPicking up from the previous chapter, Kagurabachi chapter 91, titled Natsuki, begins with Hokuto asking Hakuri about Uruha's whereabouts. Seeing Hokuto behind Hakuri, Kiri immediately swings at him. However, the Hishaku sorcerer blocks the attack and catches Kiri by her throat.He remarks that it's a weak attack. However, Kiri states that it's a diversion. At this moment, in Kagurabachi chapter 91, Hakuri fires an Isou at Hokuto. Yet, much to Hakuri's surprise, the Hishaku sorcerer deflects the attack. Although it's his third Isou for the day, Hakuri is astonished that it didn't even make Hokuto stumble.Meanwhile, Hokuto calmly asks his opponents whether they don't know about Uruha's whereabouts or won't tell him. When Kiri answers that it's the latter, Hokuto gets ready for a full swing. At this moment, in Kagurabachi chapter 91, Natsuki Misaka emerges from the ceiling.Hokuto rebounds Hakuri's Isou (Image via Shueisha)With a murderous aura, Natsuki charges at Hokuto, catching him off guard. Natsuki introduces himself as the younger brother of the late Ibuki Misaka, the former wielder of the Cloud Gouger Blade. He adds that three years ago, his brother was slain by a Hishaku member.Natsuki then confirms that Hokuto is indeed a Hishaku sorcerer. With that, the Hishaku swordsman proposes a deal. If Natsuki wins, he will introduce him to his brother's killer. On the contrary, if Hokuto wins the duel, Natsuki must tell him about Uruha's location.As soon as Natsuki hears Uruha's name, he becomes furious and asks Hokuto why he wants to meet him. According to Kagurabachi chapter 91, Hokuto's sword has been designed for the thrill of battle, not for mere survival. He thinks the blade will only blossom when his years of training are tested to the fullest.Natsuki vs. Hokuto (Image via Shueisha)That kind of gratification can only come from facing a master swordsman. Natsuki scathes Hokuto for fixating on the big names from the past and overlooking the sword master standing in front of him. With that, Natsuki lunges forward in full motion, barely slicing through Hokuto's armor.The Hishaku swordsman is impressed by Natsuki's speed. Following this, Kagurabachi chapter 91 shows Natsuki flicking his wrists to use his blade differently against Hokuto. Although the Hishaku swordsman anticipates the move, Natsuki further improvises his attack to cut through the ceiling and send a block of debris at Hokuto.Interestingly, the debris is nothing but a diversion for Natsuki to charge his sorcery power, Lightning Menace. With that, he performs a devastating attack on Hokuto, who blocks it using his armor. After this, the chapter delves into a monologue, where Natsuki recalls how Uruha used to constantly address him without proper honorifics.Natsuki's Lightning Menace (Image via Shueisha)While Kiri does the same to him, she's equally disrespectful to everyone, so it doesn't really count. At any rate, Natsuki is somewhat relieved by the fact that Uruha is no more (he doesn't yet know about his actual fate). At this moment, the ceiling completely falls apart, revealing Yura and Uruha on the upper floor.Kagurabachi chapter 91 ends with Uruha casually addressing Natsuki by his first name and saying that they can win with him on board. However, Natsuki appears totally disinterested and irked to see Uruha alive.ConclusionNatsuki, Uruha, and Hokuto in Kagurabachi chapter 91 (Image via Shueisha)While the Kagurabachi chapter 91 was packed with action, it was only a trailer for an engaging battle. The chapter has perfectly set up Natsuki and Uruha's battle against Hokuto and Yura.Meanwhile, it remains to be seen how Kiri holds up against the Hishaku sorcerer, considering she has lost a lot of stamina. Overall, the chapter had plenty of action and humorous moments.Also read:Kagurabachi chapter 90 full highlightsKagurabachi manga may have already given fans Maki 2.0 from Jujutsu KaisenKagurabachi manga's biggest arc yet might face the same problems as Jujutsu Kaisen's Shibuya Arc