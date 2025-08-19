Kagurabachi manga may have already given fans Maki 2.0 from Jujutsu Kaisen

The Kagurabachi storyline is as intense as ever thus. Recent events in the story witness Kiri Shirakai and Yoji Uruha fight off the Hishaku as Hakuri Sazanami looks to secure the Shinuichi. It is imperative that the Hishaku not reach the Master Swordsman and the Shinuichi, as that would definitely spell nothing doom for the country.But taking a step back, Kiri Shirakai is an intriguing addition to Takeru Hokazono's series. Given her recent exploits and her abilities being revealed in chapter 90, it looks like Kagurabachi have their very own Maki Zenin from Jujutsu Kaisen. The two characters are similar to each other and many have begun labelling Kiri as &quot;Maki 2.0&quot;. Disclaimer: This artcle reflects the writer's opinion.Kagurabachi seems to have its own Maki from Jujutsu KaisenKagurabachi's Kiri Shirakai bears striking similarities to Maki Zenin from Jujutsu Kaisen. Introduced in chapter 80 of the manga, the Kiri stands as the granddaughter of master sword wielder and Iai White Purity Style inventor, Itsuo Shirakai. She is a member of the Kamunabi's Izaru's squad and one of the few female swordsman featured in the plot. Her similarities to Maki begin with the fact that like Maki, Kiri too faced resistance when treading the path of wielding a blade. Her grandfather, Itsuo, put forth that women were too fragile to become swordsmen and that blades were too heavy for them. It is due to this that she wields a 2-metre long Five Shaku odachi katana, a blade longer than her own body.It is a direct symbol of defiance to her grandfather's works and her drive to prove him utterly wrong. This is quite similar to Maki, who was ostracized by her clan for being with nearly no Cursed Energy. But that didn't deter her from training to become a sorcerer at Jujutsu High, wielding Cursed Tools and exorcising Cursed Spirits, as other sorcerers did. Kiri Shirakai (Image via Viz Media)Kiri's motivations in Kagurabachi also align with Maki's, although it is left to be seen if they reach fruition. In the former case, she desires to keep her grandfather alive long enough for him to witness her wield a blade effectively before slashing him down herself. As for Maki, she slaughtered her entire clan after awakening the true potential of her Heavenly Restriction, the utimate act of defiance.Another similarity betweent the pair of characters is that both of them don't possess powers - Maki has no Cursed Energy hence no Jujustu and Kiri doesn't seem to have any sorcery (at least so far). This should have put them at a disadvantage in worlds where Cursed Energy and Magic form the crux of battle. But once again, they are proof that spirit and stubborn drive can rival this.Lastly, both Kiri and Maki are weapon experts. The former deliberately wields a massive blade and uses it with deadly precision. Even with all its downsides, she wields it as if magnetised to her body in a dance and her style makes it looks like her blade itself is rampaging. Elsewhere, Maki's prowess with Cursed Tools is no surprise, Dragon-Bone and the Split Soul Katana being her main weapons.Final ThoughtsKiri Shirakai (Image via Viz Media)Kagurabachi maintains its impressive run of putting forth a layered story with intense action and dynamic character introductions. Recent developments have placed Kiri Shirakai as one of the manga’s most compelling figures. Her parallels with Jujutsu Kaisen’s Maki Zenin are striking and showcase a familiar archetype, that of the defiant underdog who opposes institutional and familial constraints.Akin to Maki, Kiri bears the weight of being seen as incapable by the world, but chooses to defy it all through guts and a mastery of the blade. Her odachi is a symbol of rebellion, embodying a relentless drive to write her own legacy and refute her grandfather's claim of women being too weak for swordsmanship. Her drive, defiance, skill and lack of sorcery make her both formidable and relatable.Ultimately, Kiri Shirakai stands as a representation of the theme of the manga, i.e., strength bred from relentless will, not supernatural power.Also read:Kagurabachi manga's biggest arc yet might face the same problems as Jujutsu Kaisen's Shibuya ArcIs Kagurabachi's Yura the next Yuji from Jujutsu Kaisen? ExploredKagurabachi chapter 90 highlights