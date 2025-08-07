4 Jujutsu Kaisen characters who'd be the perfect vessel for Sukuna (& 4 who wouldn't even be considered)

Jujutsu Kaisen's Ryomen Sukuna proved to be quite the menace in the story. Initially sharing a body with Yuji Itadori, his scattered appearances were marked by havoc and destruction until he fully surfaced by taking over Megumi Fushiguro. After that, it was a near-mammoth challenge for Team Jujutsu High to take down the Demon King, especially following the fall of Gojo Satoru.

Ad

Now, even though the manga series concluded in September 2024, there continue to be discussions regarding it. One of those discussions centers around Sukuna and his host, Yuji; essentially, which other characters would make perfect vessels for the Demon King. The following list takes a look at such names, as well as those that wouldn't make the cut.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion and is listed in no particular order.

Ad

Trending

Characters perfect for being Sukuna's vessel in Jujutsu Kaisen

1) Yuki Tsukumo

Yuki Tsukumo (Image via MAPPA)

To begin with, Jujutsu Kaisen's most lovable blonde, Yuki Tsukumo, would make for a great vessel for Sukuna. Her being one of four Special Grade Sorcerers and in non-alignment with Jujutsu High (contrasting beliefs) make her a unique force in the manga's universe. In truth, Yuki becoming a vessel for Sukuna would be downright terrifying and irrespressible.

Ad

Yuki isn't known for her durability, and Sukuna, in contrast, likely being the most durable is a major point to note. Coupling this with Yuki's Star Rage means Sukuna's approach to battle grows even more brazen. This would also translate into his attacks being more heavy-hitting. Not to forget, the King of Curses would definitely use Garuda very creatively, thereby boosting his attack even further.

2) Suguru Geto

Suguru Geto (Image via MAPPA)

Another potentially dangerous candidate for a perfect Sukuna vessel in Jujutsu Kaisen would be Suguru Geto. There was a point in the story when Geto was considered the strongest alongside Gojo. That alone speaks of his capabilities, and in case Sukuna took over, he would gain access to Cursed Spirit Manipulation - a technique quite feared and powerful in the series.

Ad

By taking over Geto, the King of Curses would gain access to the ocean of Cursed Spirits that Geto already held. Moreover, his knowledge and creativity with Jujutsu would take the technique to new heights. Not to mention, it is arguable that Sukuna may also be able to gain Rika by defeating Yuta Okkotsu. All in all, akin to how Kenjaku used Geto's technique, Sukuna would do the same.

3) Toge Inumaki

Ad

Toge Inumaki (Image via MAPPA)

Toge Inumaki as a vessel for the Demon King in Jujutsu Kaisen would be a force to reckon with. For starters, the aesthetics of it would be unique, given the combination of Sukuna's markings and Inumaki's Snake Eyes and Fangs. Furthermore, as seen in the series, Cursed Speech takes a toll on the user, varying with the weight of the words/commands used.

Ad

In Sukuna's case, it wouldn't be wrong to imagine that he would be careful and creative with it. Again, his prowess with the Reverse Cursed Technique would help in the execution (keeping his body intact). Again, it is possible that his ability to form extra mouths for chants could leverage Cursed Speech and act as a surprise element in crunch situations.

4) Noritoshi Kamo

Noritoshi Kamo (Image via MAPPA)

Sukuna taking over Noritoshi Kamo in Jujutsu Kaisen would definitely be a terrifying prospect. As is known, Kamo clansmen don't use the Reverse Cursed Technique, given the healing capability of Blood Manipulation. But repeated use of the latter technique does affect the user, which is why they carry blood bags. In Kamo's body, Sukuna would gain access to this powerful technique.

Ad

It would be complemented by a massive Cursed Energy reserve. Blood Manipulation is interesting given its nature; the technique can be made unique to the user (Choso and Kamo). So, with this technique and his own creativity and knowledge of Jujutsu, the Demon King would become even more terrifying, especially if he combined it with Shrine, making his slashes more deadly.

For instance, he could imbue his slashes with his blood, which, upon hitting his target, could deal damage from the inside. Hence, this would be virtually inescapable.

Ad

Characters who wouldn't be considered for Sukuna's vessel in Jujutsu Kaisen

1) Maki Zenin

Maki Zenin (Image via MAPPA)

Switching over to the other side, Jujutsu Kaisen's Maki Zenin wouldn't be a suitable vessel for Sukuna. To begin with, she starts with very little Cursed Energy, which later reduces to zero. Meanwhile, one of Sukuna's specialties lies in manipulating the Cursed Energy and Cursed Technique of his host. In this case, neither is present.

Ad

Assuming he did take over Maki, he would likely have a bit of a harder time controlling her body. This would be due to her mental strength and sturdy will. Again, it is likely that a lack of Cursed Energy would play into his disadvantage here. Lastly, apart from relying on her techniques, he would seem to find more power in wielding his own. So, Maki would be structurally antagonistic.

2) Panda

Ad

Panda (Image via MAPPA)

Next on the list is one of Jujutsu Kaisen's most loved characters, Panda. Being a Cursed Corpse, there is little evidence that Sukuna could even realistically possess him. In the case that he does, the union wouldn't be very fruitful for the King of Curses. It is important to note that Sukuna isn't a Cursed Spirit; rather, his power was divided among 20 fingers, ingesting which manifests him.

Ad

As seen with Yuji and Megumi in Jujutsu Kaisen, each pair shared a symbiotic bond. So, in Panda's case, the logistics of the possession appear hazy. But assuming he does end up controlling Panda, it is unlikely he would get a lot out of him, given his separate cores and the overall biological incompatibility. All in all, Panda isn't built for someone like Sukuna to possess.

3) Nobara Kugisaki

Nobara Kugisaki (Image via MAPPA)

Another poor vessel for Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen would be the very well-loved Nobara Kugisaki. This is not to say that Nobara is weak, but rather, she wouldn't be strong enough to serve as Sukuna's host. For starters, her Cursed Technique, the Straw Doll Technique, is niche but doesn't seem fitting to the Demon King's battle style, leaning more towards close-quarters combat.

Ad

Next, more than Yuji, Nobara is also governed by emotion and impulsivity. This would make it unsuitable for Sukuna to take over, as it would seemingly become more of a mental battle for control. Lastly, Nobara's endurance and durability in battle aren't as high as her comrades, which could be a drawback for Sukuna. His presence would definitely enhance them, but not to a great enough degree.

4) Mei Mei

Mei Mei (Image via MAPPA)

As a final entrant on the list, Jujutsu Kaisen's Mei Mei would also not be a suitable vessel for the King of Curses. Mei Mei's Cursed Technique, Black Bird Manipulation, once again doesn't seem fitting to Sukuna's way of battle. While it is a devastating technique, the Demon King has stood out as a fighter who prefers close combat, thus making this quite inapt for him.

Ad

Further, unlike Yuji and the others, Mei Mei is cold and calculating, seeking only personal gain. Towards the end of the Shibuya Incident, Mei Mei fled with Ui Ui, not wanting to deal with the situation. Such a cunning individual would give Sukuna a tough time and threaten his control of her body. Lastly, a powerful fighter, Mei Mei's technique likely doesn't scale with Sukuma's destructive potential.

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Casey Mendez Casey has been an anime writer at Sportskeeda since almost a year. Being drawn into the world of animanga after watching the Dragon Ball series almost a decade ago, Casey's interest in the genre, along with his love of crafting plot theories influenced his writerly endeavors. Presently pursuing a Master's degree in International Business, Casey worked for Uneake and FootballExpress for 1.3 years before joining Sportskeeda.



Casey's writings reflect his commitment to producing the most reliable content, evidenced by his flair for in-depth reporting. He places a high value on meticulous research and complete factual accuracy.



Although it was legendary Akira Toriyama’s magnum opus that influenced his love of animanga, Casey soon branched out and explored other titles. The unique ways in which mangakas express ideas, as well as their far-reaching effects, have inspired Casey in his creative pursuits.



When not busy writing, Casey enjoys working out, listening to music, strumming the guitar, and playing football. Know More